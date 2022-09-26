Read full article on original website
The Vikings improved in one area and it made all the difference
Minnesota did something they didn’t do last year, though. They delivered with two minutes to go in each half. Zone Coverage examines what made the difference for the Vikings in a big comeback win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Detroit Lions vs. Seahawks point spread drops following recent news
After a devastating loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will now have to do their best quickly shift their focus to the Seattle Seahawks, who they will host next Sunday at Ford Field. Prior to the start of the season, the Lions were listed as...
3 Lions takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions had the lead over the Minnesota Vikings for a vast majority of the game. In fact, the only time Detroit relinquished the lead was with 45 seconds remaining. Unfortunately, that came in the fourth quarter. And those 45 seconds weren’t enough to regain the lead. The...
The Vikings finally have their bookend tackles
The Minnesota Vikings have been struggling to find a quality offensive line since the days of Brad Childress. When he took over the Vikings in 2006, he correctly identified that the trenches needed a massive upgrade and then spent his first four years doing just that. His mission ended up leading the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game against Sunday’s opponent New Orleans Saints in 2009.
How to watch the Vikings vs Saints early kickoff in London
The Vikings and Saints play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.
Vikings Star Was Reportedly Seen Limping On Wednesday
Through the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings have looked like one of the NFC's best teams thanks to a solid offense and a tolerable defense. But one of that defense's best players appears to be injured right now. According to Vikings insider Chris Tomasson...
Lions expect Jameson Williams to hit the ground running
The Lions second-ranked scoring offense has no shortage of weapons. Their most dangerous weapon might be waiting in the wings: Jameson Williams.
Xavier Rhodes Latches onto AFC Contender
Xavier Rhodes elected to join former Minnesota Vikings players Zach Davidson (TE), Stefon Diggs (WR), and Case Keenum (QB) with the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday. Rhodes last played for the Vikings in 2019. In Minnesota, Rhodes was a standout shutdown corner for a handful of seasons, becoming a Viking in...
Load the Box: Saints Preview
Will and Jordan are talking about keys to a victory in London! The Vikings and Saints are set to have a great game this Sunday morning at 8:30 CT, and the Load the Box guys have some takes on what we need to go right, and what cannot go wrong! Tune in!
Report: Patriots QB Mac Jones has 'pretty severe' high ankle sprain
The latest update on Mac Jones' ankle injury is not encouraging for the New England Patriots. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon that Patriots quarterback suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium. Jones will get a second opinion soon.
