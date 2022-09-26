ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

3 Lions takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions had the lead over the Minnesota Vikings for a vast majority of the game. In fact, the only time Detroit relinquished the lead was with 45 seconds remaining. Unfortunately, that came in the fourth quarter. And those 45 seconds weren’t enough to regain the lead. The...
The Vikings finally have their bookend tackles

The Minnesota Vikings have been struggling to find a quality offensive line since the days of Brad Childress. When he took over the Vikings in 2006, he correctly identified that the trenches needed a massive upgrade and then spent his first four years doing just that. His mission ended up leading the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game against Sunday’s opponent New Orleans Saints in 2009.
Vikings Star Was Reportedly Seen Limping On Wednesday

Through the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings have looked like one of the NFC's best teams thanks to a solid offense and a tolerable defense. But one of that defense's best players appears to be injured right now. According to Vikings insider Chris Tomasson...
Xavier Rhodes Latches onto AFC Contender

Xavier Rhodes elected to join former Minnesota Vikings players Zach Davidson (TE), Stefon Diggs (WR), and Case Keenum (QB) with the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday. Rhodes last played for the Vikings in 2019. In Minnesota, Rhodes was a standout shutdown corner for a handful of seasons, becoming a Viking in...
Wednesday Notebook: Swinney Excited for 'Extra Juice Saturday Night

The No. 5 Clemson Tigers will take on the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack Saturday night (7:30 pm, ABC), and while the fans and the media are looking forward to the 'extra juice' that a top-ten game, ESPN's College Gameday and a nationally televised game, the Tigers also believe this is the biggest game of the season--because it is the next one.
Load the Box: Saints Preview

Will and Jordan are talking about keys to a victory in London! The Vikings and Saints are set to have a great game this Sunday morning at 8:30 CT, and the Load the Box guys have some takes on what we need to go right, and what cannot go wrong! Tune in!
Report: Patriots QB Mac Jones has 'pretty severe' high ankle sprain

The latest update on Mac Jones' ankle injury is not encouraging for the New England Patriots. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon that Patriots quarterback suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium. Jones will get a second opinion soon.
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

