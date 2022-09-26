ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Motley Fool

Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023

No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
CNET

Here's How Much Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023

Social Security benefits for 2023 could see the biggest increase in four decades, according to numerous analysts. This year, Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, was already a substantial 5.9% -- or about $93 a month. By June, though, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index, the year-over-year change in prices Americans pay for goods and services, was at 9.1%.
The Motley Fool

Joe Biden Has Called for Social Security Benefit Cuts 2 Times

The vast majority of Americans are, or will be, reliant on Social Security income during their golden years. On two previous occasions, Biden has offered suggestions to strengthen Social Security that would ultimately reduce benefits. However, Biden's current four-point proposal to "fix" Social Security doesn't cut monthly payouts. You’re reading...
Motley Fool

2023 Will Bring 3 Big Changes to Social Security. Here's What Retirees Must Know.

The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023 could be the largest in the last four decades. The earnings limits for individuals who work while receiving Social Security retirement benefits will likely increase. The maximum retirement benefit for newly minted retirees could reach $4,500. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool

Why October Is a Critical Month for Retirees on Social Security

The Social Security Administration will be announcing the latest cost-of-living adjustment. Seniors could receive hundreds of dollars more per month in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Motley Fool

3 Social Security Changes That Could Benefit Seniors Big Time

Social Security is a lifeline for many seniors, but it's not without flaws. A few key changes could help seniors get more from their benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
AOL Corp

Social Security COLA increase may not be as big as expected

While analysts earlier this summer had forecast a nearly double-digit percentage increase in monthly Social Security benefits next year, it appears that retirees will have to settle for a bit less. While inflation in August did not cool as much as expected – with the Consumer Price Index up 8.3%...
Motley Fool

Social Security Recipients: Be Careful What You Wish For on Oct. 13

The Social Security COLA is tied to incoming inflation numbers. However, seniors should think twice about rooting for a higher number. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Retirement Daily

Ask the Hammer: Why Do Medicare Part B Premium Increases Match My Social Security COLAs?

In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks this question:. “Please tell me why, when we get a Social Security raise, they increase Medicare Part B. My wife gets less than $1,100 from Social Security, and when she gets a Social Security increase, Medicare Part B almost wipes out any increase. Does the government know there are a lot of seniors who depend on Social Security? Please, we really don't understand this”
Motley Fool

Washington Wants to Make 2 Huge Changes to Social Security for Retirees

Social Security benefits have lost 40% of their buying power since 2000, but a new method for measuring inflation could correct the problem. The Social Security program will be unable to pay full benefits by 2035, but an expansion of the income tax limit may restore solvency. You’re reading a...
