Joe Biden Wants to Give an Extra Social Security Increase to These Retirees
Some retirees could get a 5% raise in the future if the president has his way.
Why Social Security Retirees Should Mark Oct. 13 On Their Calendars
The Social Security Administration is expected to announce the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 on Oct. 13. It could be the biggest COLA adjustment in years to account for surging inflation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023
No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
CNET
Here's How Much Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023
Social Security benefits for 2023 could see the biggest increase in four decades, according to numerous analysts. This year, Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, was already a substantial 5.9% -- or about $93 a month. By June, though, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index, the year-over-year change in prices Americans pay for goods and services, was at 9.1%.
Widowed? Don't Leave This Free Social Security Money on the Table
There's a little-known way for surviving spouses to get more in benefits.
Social Security increase: Value of monthly check payments could be over $1,800 in 2023
In order to adjust for inflation, the total value of monthly Social Security check payments could be more than $1,800 in 2023.
Joe Biden Has Called for Social Security Benefit Cuts 2 Times
The vast majority of Americans are, or will be, reliant on Social Security income during their golden years. On two previous occasions, Biden has offered suggestions to strengthen Social Security that would ultimately reduce benefits. However, Biden's current four-point proposal to "fix" Social Security doesn't cut monthly payouts. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update for Senior Citizens, Retirees, and Those Who Hope to One Day Retire: Your Questions Answered
You sometimes have to cut through the noise to get to the true scoop. A COLA is on the way in 2023. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, millions of senior citizens will have better access to lifesaving medications. For some, 2022 is a tough time to be a senior...
Motley Fool
2023 Will Bring 3 Big Changes to Social Security. Here's What Retirees Must Know.
The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023 could be the largest in the last four decades. The earnings limits for individuals who work while receiving Social Security retirement benefits will likely increase. The maximum retirement benefit for newly minted retirees could reach $4,500. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Social Security Benefits May Soar 9.6% in 2023, but Retirees Still Face a Big Problem
The Senior Citizens League estimates Social Security benefits will rise 9.6% in 2023, which means the average retiree would receive an extra $159 per month. The program's regular cost-of-living adjustments fail to accurately track the spending patterns of seniors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Recipients of Social Security benefits will probably see another increase in 2023 based on inflation percentages
Medicare, Medicaid, and social security spending from a 2017 chart.Wikideas1, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. Inflation makes every dollar count. As you can see from the above chart, although it's from 2017, Social Security figures have continued to rise.
Motley Fool
Why October Is a Critical Month for Retirees on Social Security
The Social Security Administration will be announcing the latest cost-of-living adjustment. Seniors could receive hundreds of dollars more per month in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
3 Social Security Changes That Could Benefit Seniors Big Time
Social Security is a lifeline for many seniors, but it's not without flaws. A few key changes could help seniors get more from their benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
AOL Corp
Social Security COLA increase may not be as big as expected
While analysts earlier this summer had forecast a nearly double-digit percentage increase in monthly Social Security benefits next year, it appears that retirees will have to settle for a bit less. While inflation in August did not cool as much as expected – with the Consumer Price Index up 8.3%...
Social Security Reform: Which Biden-Era Changes Are Most Likely To Happen?
One of the top priorities on President Joe Biden's domestic agenda is reforming Social Security, which faces an uncertain future amid reports that its cash reserves will be fully depleted by 2034. On...
Motley Fool
Social Security's Big COLA Increase Next Year Could Also Become a Tax Headache
In general, the cost-of-living adjustment to Social Security next year will be a good thing. But it could create more complexity when retirees go to file their taxes. The increase could make more of a retiree's benefits count as taxable income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Social Security Recipients Could Soon See Their Largest Raise in Decades
Each year, Social Security benefits have the potential to rise. When inflation soars, benefits tend to go up substantially. A large raise won't necessarily give seniors added buying power. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
Social Security Recipients: Be Careful What You Wish For on Oct. 13
The Social Security COLA is tied to incoming inflation numbers. However, seniors should think twice about rooting for a higher number. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Ask the Hammer: Why Do Medicare Part B Premium Increases Match My Social Security COLAs?
In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks this question:. “Please tell me why, when we get a Social Security raise, they increase Medicare Part B. My wife gets less than $1,100 from Social Security, and when she gets a Social Security increase, Medicare Part B almost wipes out any increase. Does the government know there are a lot of seniors who depend on Social Security? Please, we really don't understand this”
Motley Fool
Washington Wants to Make 2 Huge Changes to Social Security for Retirees
Social Security benefits have lost 40% of their buying power since 2000, but a new method for measuring inflation could correct the problem. The Social Security program will be unable to pay full benefits by 2035, but an expansion of the income tax limit may restore solvency. You’re reading a...
