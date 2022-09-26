Nexteer Automotive Corp. will get $25.5 million in COVID-19 relief funding and $2.3 million in tax breaks to keep 1,100 jobs in Buena Vista Township. The funds were approved Tuesday by the Michigan Economic Development Corp.'s Michigan Strategic Fund. The incentives are intended to sway the Auburn Hills-based auto supplier to invest up to $312 million over the next 10 years to prepare its plant for electric vehicle production while maintaining its gas engine business, according to an MEDC briefing memo.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO