Related
Michigan gas prices on the rise again, up 13 cents a gallon
Michigan gas prices shot up 13 cents a gallon this week to $3.94, sending the average for regular unleaded in metro Detroit even higher than that. "Michigan motorists are paying more at the pump this week, with some metro areas seeing prices above $4 a gallon," Adrienne Woodland, a spokeswoman for AAA,...
Gas prices spike in Michigan
Drivers in West Michigan are seeing a big jump in gas prices on Monday morning. Prices have been rising for six straight days after declining for nearly 100 days in a row.
Two affordable Michigan cities make national ‘hottest housing market’ list
The cheapest markets in the nation are heating up, according to Realtor.com’s Hottest Housing Markets. Two Michigan cities landed in the top 20 for housing markets gaining interest among buyers. Monroe came in at No. 7 and Saginaw snuck in at No. 19.
WNEM
Heating costs expected to rise, but how will Michigan fare?
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Households across the country can expect to see a rise in their heating costs this year. “We’re expecting generally heating costs will be higher this winter because of the cost of natural gas,” Consumers Energy Spokesperson Brian Wheeler said. According to the National Energy Assistance...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Gas prices at the pump worsen, an expert from Triple A knows why
FOX 2 - It’s almost like everyone blinked and gas prices went up. Triple A says gas prices went up 13 cents compared to a week ago. Unfortunately, Metro Detroit has the highest prices in the state. And for the first time in several weeks — gas prices are...
September Snow in Lower Michigan? Yes, It Has Happened
Autumn arrived right on time this year in Michigan. Much cooler air has infiltrated the Mitten State, and it's got many of us thinking about what may lie in store during the winter ahead. Most years, Michiganders don't have to worry about snow until at least November. Sometimes it's December...
The Oakland Press
Home heating credit applications end this week in Michigan
Qualified homeowners or renters have until Friday Sept. 30 to apply for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit. Applicants do not need to have filed a Michigan income tax return to get the home heating credit. Low-income, deaf, disabled or blind persons, disabled veterans and senior citizens may qualify for the...
abc12.com
Nexteer Automotive planning $51 million project at Saginaw County plant
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan economic development funds will help secure a $51 million investment into Nexteer Automotive's sprawling plant outside Saginaw. The Michigan Strategic Fund Board approved a $25.5 million grant on Tuesday for the project, which will help retain 1,100 jobs at the factory on M-46 in Buena Vista Township. The grant money comes from the CARES Act.
IN THIS ARTICLE
$1.2B northern Michigan mine eligible for tax-exempt funding
LANSING, MI - The Michigan Potash and Salt Company took a step Tuesday toward seeking a $225 million tax-exempt bond for construction of its $1.2 billion salt and potash mine in northern Michigan. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation granted the Denver-based company approval for an “inducement resolution” during its Sept....
WILX-TV
Deadline for Michigan Home Heating Credit is Friday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is less than a week for eligible people in Michigan to apply for a credit that could help them pay their electric bills. The Michigan Home Heating Credit is available for certain low-income people, senior citizens and people with disabilities. It provides funds to help pay for electrical bills as the weather gets colder.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Chinese EV battery maker plans to build plant in West Michigan
A Chinese electric vehicle battery maker wants to build a multibillion-dollar plant in West Michigan, officials confirmed Wednesday, saying an announcement is expected within days. The yet-to-be-constructed factory would be located near Big Rapids, about 50 miles north of Grand Rapids. The Detroit News first reported the plan late Tuesday....
Northern Michigan faces frost, hard freeze — but metro Detroit likely to dodge it
A week into fall, forecasters are predicting a Michigan frost and hard freeze, a warning to gardeners and growers mostly in the central and northern part of the state, with the Upper Peninsula seeing overnight lows as cold as the upper 20s. The good news for metro Detroiters, however, is they are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc12.com
Bill would require disposal wipes in Michigan to be marketed as non-flushable
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Cleaning and sanitary wipes marketed as flushable actually aren't and never should go down the toilet, according to a Michigan lawmaker. Republican State Rep. Paula Hornberger announced a bill Wednesday that would require all wipes sold in Michigan to display "do not flush" or "non-flushable" prominently on the packaging.
Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Michigan This Year
We are expected to have the perfect storm of perfectly fun and snow weather this winter. The National Weather Service recently released an updated weather outlook for December (2022,) January (2023,) and February (2023.) This outlook uses a basic scale of below average, average, or above average precipitation and temps. In my opinion, the outlook points to a fun and possibly very snowy winter.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Crain's Detroit Business
State approves $25.5 million in pandemic relief funds for Nexteer jobs in Saginaw
Nexteer Automotive Corp. will get $25.5 million in COVID-19 relief funding and $2.3 million in tax breaks to keep 1,100 jobs in Buena Vista Township. The funds were approved Tuesday by the Michigan Economic Development Corp.'s Michigan Strategic Fund. The incentives are intended to sway the Auburn Hills-based auto supplier to invest up to $312 million over the next 10 years to prepare its plant for electric vehicle production while maintaining its gas engine business, according to an MEDC briefing memo.
Has a Hurricane Ever Made It To Michigan?
Seems like a silly question to ask: Has a hurricane ever made it to Michigan? Anyone living in Mid-Michigan would immediately offer a correction: "you mean tornado outbreak?" Of course, that would be a yes. But, that's not the legit question at hand. Given Hurricane Ian's projected landfall in Florida this week. It seems like a curious question to ask.
People with Michigan ties evacuate Florida as hurricane nears
Waves are crashing along the southernmost point of the United States as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, sending those on the coast inland to safety.
Michigan’s Best Grocery Store Is In West Michigan And It’s Not Meijer
Michiganders have a lot of options when it comes to grocery shopping. Off the top of my head, I can think of Meijer, Aldi, Family Fare, Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Kroger. These grocery stores not only offer groceries but a lot of them also have all of your shopping needs covered.
