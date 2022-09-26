Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12-year-old Texas girl allegedly shoots father, then herself, in murder pact with another teenLavinia ThompsonWeatherford, TX
Innocent Man Spent 10 Years in Prison for Child Sex Assault Before Charges DroppedLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Texas football CB Ishmael Ibraheem suspended from team indefinitely
According to a report from Andrew Schnitker of KXAN Austin on the afternoon of Sep. 27, second-year Texas football cornerback and Dallas, TX, native Ishmael Ibraheem was suspended from the team indefinitely. This news reportedly came after Ibraheem was arrested by University of Texas police on Sep. 26. Here’s more...
Crowley community rallies around volleyball coach diagnosed with cancer
CROWLEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Crowley Lady Eagles volleyball team is determined to serve up their first playoff appearance since 2007. And this season, it's more important than ever that they hold nothing back. "Enjoy the moments with people because you don't know when the last day is. People say that, but they don't really take it in," Crowley High School junior Jasmine Quinn said.Junior Cienna Rodriguez agrees, saying, "a lot of people say that, but really mean it. Just take in every moment that you have." It's not a perspective a teenager usually has, but their pink shoe laces are representative...
Choctaw Stadium: What you need to know to make it a great day
Once the home of the Texas Rangers, Choctaw Stadium will now be a hosting site for the upcoming 2023 XFL
Big 12 Announces Kickoff Times For OU-Texas, Texas Tech-OSU
The Sooners and Cowboys now know when they'll be kicking off in key conference matchups two weeks from now. Oklahoma will meet Texas for the 118th time and the 91st time at the historic Cotton Bowl from the annual State Fair of Texas in Dallas. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.
$1 million-plus winning Texas Lottery ticket won in Fort Worth
Well, it's always a good day when the Dallas Cowboys not only win but beat a division rival on Monday Night Football; however this Tuesday North Texas will be celebrating more than just one win.
insideradio.com
Report: KEGL Dallas To Flip To Sports. Mike Rhyner To Unretire And Join Station.
Mike Rhyner, the longtime host at Cumulus Media sports “The Ticket” KTCK-AM/FM (1310/96.7) Dallas, who abruptly retired in January 2020, is reportedly returning to DFW radio on iHeartMedia’s KEGL, which according to Sports Illustrated, will flip from rock “97.1 The Eagle” to sports talk as “The Freak.”
fox4news.com
Police: 17-year-old avoided metal detectors to sneak in gun to Richardson ISD football game
Dallas police say someone flagged down officers after they saw someone trying to sneak a gun into the stadium through a fence. A 17-year-old, who wasn't a student at either school, was found with the gun.
DART train smashes into SUV in Richardson
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A DART train that was traveling from Richardson to Plano smashed into an SUV that came into the right-of-way Tuesday evening, sending the driver of the vehicle to the hospital.The accident happened at 6:20 p.m. on Jackson Street near Greenville Avenue.According to DART, the vehicle was past the barrier arms when it was hit by the northbound Orange Line train.That driver was taken to Medical City of Plano Hospital. Their current condition is not known.A shuttle bus has been set up between Arapaho Center Station and LBJ/Central Station while DART Police and Richardson firefighters work the scene.
Salad and Go Continues North Texas Expansion
Multiple drive-thru locations for this restaurant are in the works for DFW.
Here Are The Top Texas High Schools For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the state's best high schools for 2023.
These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
The best breakfast sandwich in Texas can be found in Dallas: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — What is needed for a good breakfast sandwich? Some like it simple, bread, eggs, bacon, cheese, and boom, you’re done. However, others want to add a special sauce, maybe a hot sauce, some vegetables, an avocado, and other fun additions to take the humble breakfast sandwich to new delicious heights.
3 Texas Cites Are Among The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Preply determined the most foul-mouthed cities in the US.
3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says
North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
sgbonline.com
Bass Pro Plans Store For Grand Prairie, TX
Bass Pro Shops announced plans to open a store in Grand Prairie, TX, serving the southern portion of the Dallas metro area. The 100,000-square-foot store, expected to open in the spring of 2024, will be the outdoor retailer’s fifth location in the region and 15th in Texas. “We are...
Ghost Trees: Fall Webworms Infest Dallas-Fort Worth Ahead of Halloween
My AirPods were blasting Depeche Mode on a recent morning run with my two dogs when all of a sudden I had a faceful of fine, silky thread. I hadn’t even noticed that my neighbor’s tree had seemingly transformed overnight from a healthy hackberry into something you might see in the Addams family’s yard.
7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store
When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera Road,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
HipHopDX.com
BFG Straap Shot & Killed In Dallas Shooting
BFG Straap, a 22-year-old rising rapper from Dallas, was shot and killed along with another man in South Dallas earlier this week. Known for the singles “GANG MEMBER,” “Everyday 420” and “I’m Good,” Straap (real name Antywon Dillard) and 26-year-old Cory Lucien were gunned down on Thursday (September 22) along Casey Street near Malcolm X Boulevard, according to local affiliate Fox 4 News.
fox4news.com
17-year-old found with gun at North Texas high school football game
DALLAS - Dallas police said a 17-year-old was arrested for bringing a gun to a Richardson ISD football game Friday night. This happened at the varsity football game between Berkner and Lake Highlands at Wildcat-Ram Stadium. According to police, someone told Richardson PD officers that a gun was passed through...
WFAA
Ft. Worth’s JRB Navy Base used as a safe haven for Military aircraft from Tampa before Hurricane Ian makes landfall
FORT WORTH, Texas — Locally, the Naval Air Station in Fort Worth is helping with preparations for Ian. Military aircraft from Florida are being stored here until the storm passes. Officials from the Texas Air National Guard, and the navy are closely watching hurricane Ian’s path. Military aircraft...
