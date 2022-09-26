ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Gymnastics: 2022 Overland Invitational team scores, results

AURORA | Team scores and top six individual event results from the 2022 Overland Invitational gymnastics meet held on Sept. 24, 2022, at Overland High School. Aurora results bold and uppercased:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. 2022...
AURORA, CO
Police: Man shot by officers in Aurora Saturday died by suicide

AURORA, | Police now say a man who was shot by Aurora police officers during a chase in on Saturday shot himself in the head at the same time, and his death has been ruled a suicide. The Sentinel has requested the police body camera video, but it has not...
AURORA, CO
Armed man arrested for entering Children’s Hospital employee entrance

AURORA | A man was arrested early Saturday morning after entering Children’s Hospital Colorado with a handgun, according to police. Aurora Police Agent Matthew Longshore said that around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, the Aurora Police Department and the University of Colorado Police Department responded to the hospital on a report that an armed man had entered the hospital through an employee entrance.
AURORA, CO

