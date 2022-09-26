ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Darren Bridges has been found guilty of killing New Orleans officer

Darren Bridges has been found guilty of killing a New Orleans police officer. Bridges has been convicted of fatally shooting New Orleans police Officer Marcus McNeil in October of 2017. Bridges faces a mandatory life sentence. He was also convicted of intent to distribute cocaine, possession charges, obstruction of justice,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
Slidell, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Alleged French Quarter stabber booked into jail, police say

A man accused of multiple stabbings in the French Quarter was booked into the Orleans Justice Center Wednesday on two counts of aggravated battery, one count of second-degree battery, two counts of simple criminal damage to property, one count of aggravated burglary and one count of domestic abuse involving strangulation, according to court records.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Arrest made in brutal home invasion that left father dead, 12-year-old critical; investigation ongoing

HAMMOND - Deputies arrested a man Tuesday for his involvement in a home invasion that left a father dead and his 12-year-old daughter in critical condition. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the attack, which stemmed from a robbery, happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at an apartment on Rufus Bankston Road in Hammond. The department said it initially received reports that three to four men armed with guns forced their way into the apartment.
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

Two killed in shootings ID'd by New Orleans Coroner

Two men who were killed in shootings last week were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Daniel Arzu, 21, died after he was shot multiple times in the Village de L'Est area. Police were called to the 14400 block of Peltier Drive at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Arzu with multiple gusnhot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where authorities said he died the following day.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Woman accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with 3 children present

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking assistance in locating a suspect who is accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with three kids present in Algiers. According to police, Deijon Thomas, 25, is accused of robbing the passenger of her vehicle with children present at the 3600 block of MacArthur Boulevard on Sept. 23 around 7 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD searches for toddler taken from legal guardian

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a 3-year-old who was taken without permission on Monday from her legal guardian. Detectives said Jream Macklin, 3, was taken around 11:30 a.m. without permission from her legal guardian's home by her biological mother, 33-year-old Addinesha Estem. Police...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Tangipahoa Parish sheriff makes arrest in deadly Hammond home invasion

HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a deadly home invasion that killed a father and injured his 12-year-old daughter. Chief Jimmy Travis said Omarion Hookfin was arrested and faces murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Donte Perry.
HAMMOND, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Suspect arrested in shooting at Franklin and Abundance

The New Orleans Police Department’s Third District officers have arrested 25-year-old Marquis Cheneau in a shooting that occurred Saturday (Sept. 24) when a gun went off during a fight at Franklin Avenue and Abundance Street. Shortly before 8 a.m., Cheneau and another man were arguing, police said. During the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Suspect from May Gentilly shooting arrested by police

NEW ORLEANS — It was a Monday afternoon in late May when New Orleans police say Joe Cooper became the victim of a crime. “Officers responded to a call of an attempted home invasion that resulted in the victim, Mr. Joe Cooper, sustaining multiple gunshot wounds,” third district commander, Lt. Ernest Luster said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

