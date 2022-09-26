Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
WDSU
Darren Bridges has been found guilty of killing New Orleans officer
Darren Bridges has been found guilty of killing a New Orleans police officer. Bridges has been convicted of fatally shooting New Orleans police Officer Marcus McNeil in October of 2017. Bridges faces a mandatory life sentence. He was also convicted of intent to distribute cocaine, possession charges, obstruction of justice,...
fox8live.com
Man arrested after violent 3-day stabbing spree in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have arrested a man accused of multiple stabbings over a three-day span. The crime spree began when the NOPD says Jamal Peters, 34, stabbed two people within 12 minutes on Bourbon Street Friday night (Sept. 23). According to the NOPD, Peters first stabbed...
NOLA.com
Woman killed in double shooting in 7th Ward; 1 of 2 overnight murders in New Orleans
A woman was killed in a double shooting early Wednesday in the 7th Ward, New Orleans police said Wednesday. It was the second overnight homicide reported in New Orleans. The other was reported late Tuesday on Interstate 10. The shooting was reported to police at 12:14 a.m. Wednesday in the...
Watch: DA Williams and Officer McNeil’s family speak on the guilty verdict in the murder of NOPD officer
District Attorney Jason Williams and the New Orleans Police Department held a press conference outside Criminal District Court on Wednesday afternoon to speak about the first-degree murder conviction of Darren Bridges.
Another murder on the Interstate in New Orleans Tuesday night
There’s been yet another shooting on the I-10 in New Orleans. A man was shot dead late last night as he traveled on I-10 toward the High Rise at Louisa.
an17.com
Murder suspect taken into custody; Edwards commends detectives, says case is "strong"
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of Omarion Hookfin, the suspect identified in the September 12 murder of Donte Perry and subsequent shooting of Perry’s 12-year-old daughter. Hookfin was taken into custody Tuesday morning and was transported to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail where he was booked on all outstanding...
NOLA.com
Alleged French Quarter stabber booked into jail, police say
A man accused of multiple stabbings in the French Quarter was booked into the Orleans Justice Center Wednesday on two counts of aggravated battery, one count of second-degree battery, two counts of simple criminal damage to property, one count of aggravated burglary and one count of domestic abuse involving strangulation, according to court records.
WDSU
New Orleans district attorney, Marcus McNeil's family discuss murder conviction
The family of a fallen New Orleans police officer is reacting to the conviction of the man charged with murdering him. Darren Bridges was convicted Tuesday night of first-degree murder. Bridges shot and killed Officer Marcus McNeil on Oct. 13, 2017, while he was working in New Orleans East. Orleans...
2 killed in separate overnight shootings in New Orleans
Police report that two male victims were killed in the incidents.
wbrz.com
Arrest made in brutal home invasion that left father dead, 12-year-old critical; investigation ongoing
HAMMOND - Deputies arrested a man Tuesday for his involvement in a home invasion that left a father dead and his 12-year-old daughter in critical condition. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the attack, which stemmed from a robbery, happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at an apartment on Rufus Bankston Road in Hammond. The department said it initially received reports that three to four men armed with guns forced their way into the apartment.
North Rocheblave shooting Monday, leaves man hospitalized
Police say the incident reportedly happened just before 8 p.m.
NOLA.com
Two killed in shootings ID'd by New Orleans Coroner
Two men who were killed in shootings last week were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Daniel Arzu, 21, died after he was shot multiple times in the Village de L'Est area. Police were called to the 14400 block of Peltier Drive at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Arzu with multiple gusnhot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where authorities said he died the following day.
WWL-TV
DA apologizes after doctor who was carjacked misses trial; suspect goes free
NEW ORLEANS — Dr. Pat Dennis is angry and frustrated the teenager accused of pointing a gun in his face and robbing him, is now free to potentially commit other violent crimes. Dennis was robbed in front of his house on Philip Street in the Garden District as he...
WDSU
Woman accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with 3 children present
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking assistance in locating a suspect who is accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with three kids present in Algiers. According to police, Deijon Thomas, 25, is accused of robbing the passenger of her vehicle with children present at the 3600 block of MacArthur Boulevard on Sept. 23 around 7 p.m.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after man found shot to death near 7th Ward, St. Roch line
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at the 7th Ward St. Roch line. The shooting happened at the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and North Claiborne Avenue. Police say a man was declared dead at the scene.
WDSU
NOPD searches for toddler taken from legal guardian
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a 3-year-old who was taken without permission on Monday from her legal guardian. Detectives said Jream Macklin, 3, was taken around 11:30 a.m. without permission from her legal guardian's home by her biological mother, 33-year-old Addinesha Estem. Police...
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff makes arrest in deadly Hammond home invasion
HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a deadly home invasion that killed a father and injured his 12-year-old daughter. Chief Jimmy Travis said Omarion Hookfin was arrested and faces murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Donte Perry.
gentillymessenger.com
Suspect arrested in shooting at Franklin and Abundance
The New Orleans Police Department’s Third District officers have arrested 25-year-old Marquis Cheneau in a shooting that occurred Saturday (Sept. 24) when a gun went off during a fight at Franklin Avenue and Abundance Street. Shortly before 8 a.m., Cheneau and another man were arguing, police said. During the...
Suspect from May Gentilly shooting arrested by police
NEW ORLEANS — It was a Monday afternoon in late May when New Orleans police say Joe Cooper became the victim of a crime. “Officers responded to a call of an attempted home invasion that resulted in the victim, Mr. Joe Cooper, sustaining multiple gunshot wounds,” third district commander, Lt. Ernest Luster said.
WDSU
Alleged cop killer's fate now in the hands of an Orleans Parish jury
The trial of a man accused of killing a New Orleans police officer ended after over a week of testimony. A jury was handed the case and began deliberations in the first-degree murder trial 0f Darren Bridges on Tuesday afternoon. Bridges is charged with fatally shooting New Orleans police Officer...
