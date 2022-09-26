ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Four being inducted into the Youngstown Press Club Hall of Fame

Four journalists are being inducted into the Youngstown Press Club Hall of Fame. Two of the journalists are being honored posthumously, two we interviewed to find out the history of the Mahoning Valley they covered, the changes and challenges they face, and their advice for new and aspiring journalists. Andrea...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

School leader responds to gun brought on bus

A day after an 11-year-old girl was found to have a loaded gun on a school bus in Youngstown heading home from St. Joseph the Provider school, Father Michael Swierz, the president of the school, is speaking out about the incident.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Family of student hazed to death speaks at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The parents and sister of Stone Foltz travel to spread the word about the dangers of hazing. Monday night, they spoke at Youngstown State University. Last year, Stone died after drinking too much alcohol during a fraternity initiation at Bowling Green. At YSU on Monday,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

New levy on ballot gives needed money back to parks

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County voters will be asked to decide on 0.6 mills levy for the MetroParks. A similar levy in November 2020 failed by less than 2%, but the district is returning to the voters asking them to approve a levy that would generate money to help maintain and improve the parks.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Vaccination clinic in Columbiana County

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- The Columbiana County Health District is holding a drive thru vaccination clinic. It’s from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Vaccination Complex at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds. Flu vaccines and COVID boosters will be available. Registration is required. Call 330-424-0272. Ext. 118.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Man knocked out by blender, wallet stolen in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren took a report after a 74-year-old man said he was knocked out and his wallet was taken. The victim told police that a woman he knows came to his apartment on Tod Avenue around 9 p.m. Monday, and the two began to argue.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

