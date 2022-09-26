Read full article on original website
Four being inducted into the Youngstown Press Club Hall of Fame
Four journalists are being inducted into the Youngstown Press Club Hall of Fame. Two of the journalists are being honored posthumously, two we interviewed to find out the history of the Mahoning Valley they covered, the changes and challenges they face, and their advice for new and aspiring journalists. Andrea...
Local teacher named Ohio Teacher of the Year
Melissa Kmetz, a third-grade teacher at Lakeview Elementary School in Cortland was honored by her school Tuesday after receiving the statewide honor.
School leader responds to gun brought on bus
A day after an 11-year-old girl was found to have a loaded gun on a school bus in Youngstown heading home from St. Joseph the Provider school, Father Michael Swierz, the president of the school, is speaking out about the incident.
United Way has new home in Trumbull County
There's a new home for the United Way of Trumbull County.
Local high school to hold instrument drive for band students
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Have any old instruments just lying around the house?. Austintown High School is having an instrument drive. They are for students to use in Rock Band class. Take them to the high school today from 2:30 to 5 p.m.
Family of student hazed to death speaks at YSU
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The parents and sister of Stone Foltz travel to spread the word about the dangers of hazing. Monday night, they spoke at Youngstown State University. Last year, Stone died after drinking too much alcohol during a fraternity initiation at Bowling Green. At YSU on Monday,...
Ohio girl with gun on bus says she was ‘tired of getting picked on’
Reports said an 11-year-old girl caught Monday with a loaded gun on a school bus told police she had it because she is tired of "being picked on all the time."
YSU students protest possible department cuts
A protest took place on Monday on Youngstown State University's campus.
New levy on ballot gives needed money back to parks
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County voters will be asked to decide on 0.6 mills levy for the MetroParks. A similar levy in November 2020 failed by less than 2%, but the district is returning to the voters asking them to approve a levy that would generate money to help maintain and improve the parks.
Vaccination clinic in Columbiana County
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- The Columbiana County Health District is holding a drive thru vaccination clinic. It’s from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Vaccination Complex at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds. Flu vaccines and COVID boosters will be available. Registration is required. Call 330-424-0272. Ext. 118.
23 Lake County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
PAINESVILLE, Ohio - Here are the Lake County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 584 of the nearly 752 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lake County cited were...
Ruling goes in favor of city in Chill Can case
A Mahoning County magistrate says developers of the stalled Chill Can project in Youngstown breached their agreement with the city and could be liable now for monetary damages.
Man knocked out by blender, wallet stolen in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren took a report after a 74-year-old man said he was knocked out and his wallet was taken. The victim told police that a woman he knows came to his apartment on Tod Avenue around 9 p.m. Monday, and the two began to argue.
JobsNOW: Citywide hiring event scheduled
There's a big hiring event next week in Youngstown hosted by the city. It's put together by Youngstown Works, which wants to help job seekers find an opportunity.
Fundraiser benefits Columbiana coach’s daughter with cancer
Winning for Winnie is a two-day fundraiser for 2-year-old Winnie Vollnogle who was told she had leukemia last month.
Suspect in downtown Youngstown homicide waives preliminary hearing
The suspect in a Sept. 18 shooting death downtown will now have his case heard by a Mahoning County grand jury.
Former union steelworkers reunite 10 years after plant shutters
ough it's been 10 years since the doors of Republic Steel shut for good, some former employees and union members said their fight for the rights of the American Worker isn't over.
Missing girl found with man at Austintown Walmart
Fesig was booked into the Mahoning County Jail.
