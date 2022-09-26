Read full article on original website
Fight between Jackson men broke out after one pulled a handgun, police say
JACKSON, MI -- A confrontation almost turned deadly when a man pulled a gun on another in Jackson early Tuesday, police said. Jackson Police Department officers responded to the reported assault in the 600 block of W. Ganson Street at about 1:41 a.m. Sept. 27. A victim at the scene,...
Williamston man arrested for torture, of now deceased wife
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A man from Williamston was in court on Tuesday after being accused of torturing his now deceased wife. Christopher Palazzolo was arrested by Williamston PD and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team. Now, he’s facing charges of torture and domestic violence. The prosecutor says this is a unique case. The charges […]
wkzo.com
Pontiac murder suspect was on parole out of Clinton County
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI — A 55-year-old Pontiac man is now charged with killing 57-year-old WWJ news anchor Jim Nicolai, known on the air by Jim Matthews. Arthur Williamson was let in to Nicolai’s home between midnight and 6 a.m. Friday and attacked him, his two children, and his girlfriend around noon Friday.
thesalinepost.com
SALINE POLICE NEWS: Man Gets a Ride Home From Police, Hours Later Arrested for Drunk Driving
A friendly Saline Police officer gave an intoxicated man a ride home from Oktoberfest Sept. 16. 90 minutes later, however, that man was arrested by the Saline Police Department for allegedly driving while intoxicated. On Sept. 16, a sergeant with the SPD observed two apparently intoxicated people walking back to...
fox2detroit.com
'Guns guns & more guns'; Livingston and Washtenaw police recover firearms, drugs during search
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Law enforcement in Southeast Michigan made a major bust this week when they recovered nearly a dozen firearms. A partnership force between Livingston and Washtenaw County narcotics investigators conducted a search warrant at a home on Sept. 27, a tweet from police said. They...
Williamston man arrested for torture, domestic violence
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Williamston man is in custody after allegedly committing domestic violence and torturing someone, Williamston Police said in a press release. Christopher Palazzolo was arrested by the Williamston Police Department and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team and has since been arraigned in court. The charges stem back to a suspicious […]
Police: Man charged with rape, assault in Monroe County
MONORE, N.C. — A man has been charged with first-degree rape in Monroe County after a thorough investigation, the Monroe Police Department announced. Luis Miguel Vail-Lopez, 20, was charged with first-degree rape, kidnapping, assault by strangulation, and Interfering with emergency communication. Authorities say the rape happened on Sept. 19...
WWMTCw
Sister testifies against second brother on trial for Kalamazoo Township murder
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dramatic moments unfolded in a courtroom as a Kalamazoo County woman testified against her own brother on trial for murder. Tonesha Taylor-McMillon testified her younger brother Tikario Taylor-McMillon, 20, shot and killed a couple inside their Kalamazoo Township apartment during a 2020 home invasion. McMillon is...
Teen suspected in Inkster liquor store shooting, MSP warning public not to help fugitives
Michigan State Police officials say Allen Marion was arrested Sunday night without incident after spending around seven weeks on the run after allegedly killing another teen at the 25 Hour Liquor store on Michigan Avenue back on Aug. 6.
Woman, 30, dies in apparent suicide at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility
A 30-year-old woman who was a prisoner at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility died late Friday of an apparent suicide, a Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman confirmed. Shikisha Monet Tidmore died at a local hospital near the prison in Ypsilanti Township, with members of her family at her bedside, department...
Michigan couple charged in fatal shooting after months of investigation
DETROIT – A Michigan couple is facing charges in a fatal shooting after nearly four months of investigation led to their recent arrest, authorities said. Akeem Stevens, 34, of Detroit, was fatally shot on May 30 in downtown Detroit. Nearly four months later, Ronald Gaskin Anthony, 27, of Oak...
Man who shot Right to Life volunteer: ‘It was an accident’
The man who fired the shot that struck an anti-abortion rights canvasser in the shoulder last week called it an accident but also said the volunteer had been arguing with his wife, who supports abortion rights, and refused to leave their property.
13abc.com
Man changes plea to guilty in Greenbelt Place Apartments shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who pleaded not guilty in the Greenbelt Place Apartments shooting in April has changed his plea. Isiah Dixon, 20, appeared in court on Sept. 26 and pleaded guilty to attempt to commit improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation. Dixon originally pleaded not guilty in May.
License plate-reading cameras renewed for another year in Jackson
JACKSON, MI -- Jackson residents can expect to see license plate-reading cameras along certain roadways for at least another year. The Jackson City Council unanimously voted to accept about $50,000 from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant for the program during its Tuesday, Sept. 27 meeting. The Jackson Police...
Texas truck driver bound for Detroit with 406 pounds of drugs gets lengthy prison sentence
DETROIT – A Texas man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after he was arrested in Michigan with a truck full of illegal drugs. Roque Carranza-Alvarado, 28, formerly of Dallas, was sentenced in federal court in Port Huron by the Hon. Robert H. Cleland, Untied States District Judge, on Wednesday.
Williamston man arrested in connection to suspicious death in May 2021
EAST LANSING, Mich. — A Williamston man was arrested Monday after a warrant was issued by the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office for the crime of torture and domestic violence. According to a news release from the Williamston Police Department, this arrest is in connection to an ongoing investigation into...
8 People Injured In A Car Crash In Jackson County (Jackson County, MI)
Police responded to a car crash that injured eight people when one driver blew through a stop sign in Jackson County. The crash happened on Sunday at the intersection of N Concord and Warner Roads in Concord Township.
WTOL-TV
Family believes man attacked in downtown Toledo was victim of hate crime
Phong Tran's family says doctors have given him a five percent chance of survival. A man has been arrested for the attack.
WKHM
Hunt Elementary Placed Into a “Soft Lockdown” Monday as Precaution
On Monday, September 26th, 2022, police where in pursuit of an armed suspect in the area of Hunt Elementary School. The school was placed on a soft lockdown at the recommendation of Jackson Sheriff and Jackson City Police departments. The suspect was eventually captured, with no harm to anyone at...
Morning Sun
Sheriff’s office investigating reports of shots fired at apartment complex
Deputies with the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a report that shots were fired at a Union Township apartment complex last week. The incident happened a few days before it was reported Thursday, said Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main. No one reported the shots being fired at the...
