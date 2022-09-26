ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

WLNS

Williamston man arrested for torture, of now deceased wife

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A man from Williamston was in court on Tuesday after being accused of torturing his now deceased wife. Christopher Palazzolo was arrested by Williamston PD and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team. Now, he’s facing charges of torture and domestic violence. The prosecutor says this is a unique case. The charges […]
WILLIAMSTON, MI
wkzo.com

Pontiac murder suspect was on parole out of Clinton County

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI — A 55-year-old Pontiac man is now charged with killing 57-year-old WWJ news anchor Jim Nicolai, known on the air by Jim Matthews. Arthur Williamson was let in to Nicolai’s home between midnight and 6 a.m. Friday and attacked him, his two children, and his girlfriend around noon Friday.
PONTIAC, MI
WLNS

WSOC Charlotte

Police: Man charged with rape, assault in Monroe County

MONORE, N.C. — A man has been charged with first-degree rape in Monroe County after a thorough investigation, the Monroe Police Department announced. Luis Miguel Vail-Lopez, 20, was charged with first-degree rape, kidnapping, assault by strangulation, and Interfering with emergency communication. Authorities say the rape happened on Sept. 19...
WWMTCw

Sister testifies against second brother on trial for Kalamazoo Township murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dramatic moments unfolded in a courtroom as a Kalamazoo County woman testified against her own brother on trial for murder. Tonesha Taylor-McMillon testified her younger brother Tikario Taylor-McMillon, 20, shot and killed a couple inside their Kalamazoo Township apartment during a 2020 home invasion. McMillon is...
KALAMAZOO, MI
13abc.com

Man changes plea to guilty in Greenbelt Place Apartments shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who pleaded not guilty in the Greenbelt Place Apartments shooting in April has changed his plea. Isiah Dixon, 20, appeared in court on Sept. 26 and pleaded guilty to attempt to commit improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation. Dixon originally pleaded not guilty in May.
TOLEDO, OH
WKHM

Hunt Elementary Placed Into a “Soft Lockdown” Monday as Precaution

On Monday, September 26th, 2022, police where in pursuit of an armed suspect in the area of Hunt Elementary School. The school was placed on a soft lockdown at the recommendation of Jackson Sheriff and Jackson City Police departments. The suspect was eventually captured, with no harm to anyone at...
JACKSON, MI
