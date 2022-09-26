ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William
Queen Elizabeth
Dan Wootton
Prince Harry
Inside Adelaide Cottage, Prince William and Kate Middleton's New Home in Windsor

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Royal Romance Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Royal Romance. Prince William and Kate Middleton have a new royal residence near Windsor Castle: Adelaide Cottage, a charming, historic home. This morning, as the couple confirms the family's move out of London, let's take a closer look at the property.
Fox News

Prince William ‘simply can’t forgive’ Prince Harry for his behavior following royal exit, author claims

Prince William "simply can’t forgive" Prince Harry for the way things have unfolded for the royal family following his exit. The claim was made by Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl in her new bombshell book titled "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown." While the book is expected to drop on Oct. 4, Vanity Fair published an excerpt on Wednesday.
ABC News

Prince William, Kate give update on royal family after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, have made their first in-person public appearance since attending Monday's state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. The royal couple traveled to Windsor on Thursday to meet with volunteers and staff who helped support the queen's committal service at St. George's Chapel, where she is buried alongside her husband Prince Philip in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reject Prince Charles' Invitation? Prince William And Kate Middleton Reportedly Avoiding Sussexes Until Anticipated Memoir Is Out

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in the United Kingdom. They have several engagements in England this week. However, they are unlikely to meet his family after the frosty reception they received during the Platinum Jubilee celebration in June, according to reports. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Declines...
E! News

Why Kate Middleton Didn't Travel With Prince William to Be By Queen Elizabeth II's Side

Watch: Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life. Despite the tragic circumstances, Kate Middleton is trying to give her children a normal first day. While many senior members of the royal family, including Prince William, traveled to Queen Elizabeth II's Balmoral Estate in Scotland, where she passed away on Sept. 8 at age 96, the Duchess of Cambridge remained in Windsor amid her children's first day of school.
POPSUGAR

Prince William and Kate Middleton Take a Trip to Wales With Their New Royal Titles

Prince William and Kate Middleton paid a visit to Wales on Sept. 27, visiting the country for the first time since receiving their new titles — Prince and Princess of Wales. They began their trip in Anglesey, where they lived for the first three years after their marriage, per the BBC. There, they spent time meeting crew and volunteers at the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station, which frequently saves lives at sea. Afterwards, they visited the Holyhead Marina Café and Bar, where they met with small businesses and members of the coastguard and other organizations. Later, they stopped by a repurposed church called St. Thomas in Swansea, which is now a food bank and baby bank that supports unhoused people and children in nearby areas.
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle Working Together to Help Prince William, Prince Harry Reconcile? Duchesses Reportedly Keen to Put a United Front

Many are convinced that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's relationship has remained strained. It was reportedly evident during their joint walkabout. However, one report claimed that the two duchesses tried to have a secret meeting to help their husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry work on their relationship. Kate Middleton...
