Prince William and Kate Middleton paid a visit to Wales on Sept. 27, visiting the country for the first time since receiving their new titles — Prince and Princess of Wales. They began their trip in Anglesey, where they lived for the first three years after their marriage, per the BBC. There, they spent time meeting crew and volunteers at the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station, which frequently saves lives at sea. Afterwards, they visited the Holyhead Marina Café and Bar, where they met with small businesses and members of the coastguard and other organizations. Later, they stopped by a repurposed church called St. Thomas in Swansea, which is now a food bank and baby bank that supports unhoused people and children in nearby areas.

