California Man Arrested for Threatening ‘Las Vegas Style’ Mass Shooting

Chico PD

A California man was arrested Sunday morning at a Super 8 motel after cops say they obtained evidence the suspect was planning a “‘Las Vegas style’” mass shooting with a specified deadline.” Dallas Marsh, 37, made “criminal threats to kill specific individuals [and] specified law enforcement officers,” according to the Chico Police Department. Following his arrest, Marsh allegedly threatened “additional officers and their families,” and “battered an officer with a table during the interview process,” the Chico PD said in a news release. In 2017, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock carried out the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, when he opened fire from his hotel room window on a crowd attending a Las Vegas music festival, killing 58 people and wounding nearly 500.

