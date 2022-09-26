Well over a year after it was first proposed, Livonia City Council has begun formal discussions on a local nondiscrimination ordinance. Council is poised to send the matter into committee of the whole, which would happen after council gives a final approval to the motion on Oct. 5. Committee meetings allow for a more informal, discussion-centered environment than voting and study meetings do. The session would be open to the public.

LIVONIA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO