Ann Arbor, MI

HometownLife.com

Over a year after nondiscrimination law proposal, Livonia council begins formal talks

Well over a year after it was first proposed, Livonia City Council has begun formal discussions on a local nondiscrimination ordinance. Council is poised to send the matter into committee of the whole, which would happen after council gives a final approval to the motion on Oct. 5. Committee meetings allow for a more informal, discussion-centered environment than voting and study meetings do. The session would be open to the public.
LIVONIA, MI
HometownLife.com

Plymouth kite business isn’t in usual tourist area. How it has survived 33 years.

Jon Trennepohl wants metro Detroiters to go fly a kite. Literally. The kite maker and enthusiast owns Kites and Fun Things in Plymouth with his wife, Marieanne. They have been making and selling kites for over 33 years. From the annual Detroit Kite Festival on Belle Isle to faraway places like Japan and South America, Trennepohl has showcased his kite-flying and kite-making skills. He also runs the Lyon Township Kite Festival, a two-day event typically held in early June.
PLYMOUTH, MI
HometownLife.com

Owners of Wright's Hardware in Livonia are closing their doors for good

The hardware shop at 29150 Five Mile Road in Livonia has been selling tools for about 70 years. Before Joe and Jeri Dorr owned the property, it had changed hands a few times already. Most people know the shop as Wright's Hardware, the name it's had since former Mayor Dennis Wright's family owned it.
LIVONIA, MI

