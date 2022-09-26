Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Michigan 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel Maven
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina Andras
Related
HometownLife.com
Election 2022: Four face-off for two full-term seats on South Lyon Board of Education
Four candidates are seeking a 6-year term on the South Lyon Community Schools Board of Education. Voters in the district will elect two of them in the Nov. 8 election. School boards set overall policy for the school district, as well as hire and manage the superintendent, who oversees day-to-day operations in the school district.
HometownLife.com
Six candidates campaign for three 6-year Plymouth-Canton Board of Education seats
Six candidates are seeking a 6-year term on the Plymouth Canton Community Schools Board of Education. Voters in the district will elect three of them in the Nov. 8 election. In a second race, two candidates will face off for one two-year term on the board. A total of four seats are up for grabs.
HometownLife.com
Over a year after nondiscrimination law proposal, Livonia council begins formal talks
Well over a year after it was first proposed, Livonia City Council has begun formal discussions on a local nondiscrimination ordinance. Council is poised to send the matter into committee of the whole, which would happen after council gives a final approval to the motion on Oct. 5. Committee meetings allow for a more informal, discussion-centered environment than voting and study meetings do. The session would be open to the public.
HometownLife.com
Election 2022: Six candidates vie for two seats on Birmingham Board of Education
Six candidates are seeking a 6-year term on the Birmingham Public Schools Board of Education. Voters in the district will elect two of them in the Nov. 8 election. School boards set overall policy for the school district, as well as hire and manage the superintendent, who oversees day-to-day operations in the school district.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HometownLife.com
Plymouth kite business isn’t in usual tourist area. How it has survived 33 years.
Jon Trennepohl wants metro Detroiters to go fly a kite. Literally. The kite maker and enthusiast owns Kites and Fun Things in Plymouth with his wife, Marieanne. They have been making and selling kites for over 33 years. From the annual Detroit Kite Festival on Belle Isle to faraway places like Japan and South America, Trennepohl has showcased his kite-flying and kite-making skills. He also runs the Lyon Township Kite Festival, a two-day event typically held in early June.
HometownLife.com
Owners of Wright's Hardware in Livonia are closing their doors for good
The hardware shop at 29150 Five Mile Road in Livonia has been selling tools for about 70 years. Before Joe and Jeri Dorr owned the property, it had changed hands a few times already. Most people know the shop as Wright's Hardware, the name it's had since former Mayor Dennis Wright's family owned it.
HometownLife.com
Election 2022: Dashner, Laszlo vie for South Lyon Board of Education partial-term position
Craig Dashner and Teresa Laszlo are vying for a single partial term seat on the South Lyon Board of Education. The term ends Dec. 31, 2024. Hometown Life sent identical questionnaires to the two candidates to learn more about them and their stances on education issues. Meet your candidates:. Craig...
HometownLife.com
What can a condominium board of directors do if co-owner refuses to pay outstanding fines
Q: There is a co-owner at our condominium who has racked up a significant amount of fines that he refuses to pay. He is current with payment of his assessments, but can we record a lien against his unit just for the fines?. A: You will want to ensure your...
Comments / 0