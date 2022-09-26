ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, NJ

Uncle, Nephew Admit Roles In Fatal Jersey Shore Machete Attack: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yIUX0_0iAgBwDA00
Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Photo Credit: Provided/ MCPO

Omar Rivera-Rojas (also known as Juan Carlos Rivera-Rojas), and his nephew Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, have admitted to killing a man with a machete, authorities said.

The men from Lakewood are charged with aggravated manslaughter in the slaying that took place in Howell Township in 2019, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Howell police responded to a 911 call at about 3:46 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2019, reporting an unconscious male lying in Hurley Pond Road just east of Route 547.

A man was located lying face down in the roadway. The incident was initially investigated as a fatal hit-and-run motor vehicle incident. However, upon the arrival of SCART investigators, it was quickly determined that his death was not the result of a hit and run event.

The man, identified as Domingo Merino-Rafael, 33, also of Lakewood, was unresponsive and obviously dead, Linskey said.

Rafael was taken to the Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office where a post-mortem examination performed by Medical Examiner Allison Mautone, M.D. and the staff of the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death was a homicide.

Both men admitted that they each struck the victim in the back of the head with a machete, the prosecutor said. The cause of death was multiple chop wounds to the head, she said.

Sentencing for both Rivera-Rojas, 32, and Rojas-Hernandez, 20, is scheduled for March 3, 2023.

Daily Voice

18-Year-Old Gloucester County Man Sentenced In Shooting

An 18-year-old man from Gloucester County was sentenced to seven years in New Jersey state prison in connection with a shooting, authorities said. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Swedesboro resident Noah Hess was sentenced subject to the No Early Release Act, whereby the defendant must serve 85% of his sentence prior to becoming eligible for parole, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed when SUV crashes in Middlesex County, cops say

A 56-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Middlesex County early Wednesday morning, authorities said. The man was driving an SUV west on Prospect Plains Road in Monroe in the area of Engelhard Drive when the vehicle veered off the road to the right before striking a curb and a fire hydrant, township police said.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Traffic Stop: $51,000 Seized By Bergen Prosecutor's Detectives

A Queens motorist had $51,154 in suspicious cash in his vehicle when he was stopped by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives, authorities said. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Peng Cheng, 33, who lives just off the Grand Central Parkway in Flushing, was stopped by members of his Narcotic Task Force in an undisclosed Ridgefield location.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
