Norman, OK

Oklahoma drops 12 spots in latest AP Top 25 college football poll

By Ryan Love
 2 days ago
The Oklahoma Sooners fell out of the national conversation and to the bottom of the Big 12 standings after their upset loss to Kansas State on Saturday night .

The Sooners, previously ranked No. 6, dropped to No. 18 in Sunday's AP Top 25 college football poll release. The loss pushes OU (3-1) out of any early College Football Playoff projections, and would likely require them to run the table the rest of the season to make it into that final four.

The Sooners go on the road this week to face TCU (3-0).

Kansas State (3-1) snuck into the Top 25 at No. 25. Oklahoma State (3-0) maintained its No. 9 ranking after the Cowboys' bye week with a matchup with No. 16 Baylor (3-1) coming this week.

The Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) sit atop the Big 12 after Saturday's win over Duke and a conference win under their belt against West Virginia (2-2) from two weeks ago. Despite their early-season success, the Jayhawks didn't land on the AP Poll this week while earning the most votes of any school not included.

