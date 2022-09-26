Read full article on original website
AMD vs Intel: Which CPUs Are Better in 2022?
We wade into the endless debate: Who makes the best CPU, AMD or Intel? Here's the blow-by-blow in ten categories.
reviewed.com
AMD’s Ryzen 7000 processors nail performance, but the top tier isn’t worth it for gaming
While AMD’s latest 7000 series desktop processors have impressive clock speeds, a new chip architecture, and a new look, their gains over the previous generation of chips are not as impressive as AMD’s move from its 3000 series to its 5000 series. The Ryzen 9 7900X and Ryzen 7 7700X do put out some serious performance, but when you look at their gaming and content creation performance compared to AMD’s last generation of CPUs and Intel’s 12th-gen chips, their value becomes muddled. With last-gen chips currently on sale, you can get a much better bargain by buying one of AMD’s high-end 5000 series processors.
Digital Trends
Intel says Moore’s Law is alive and well. Nvidia says it’s dead. Which is right?
The decades-old debate over Moore’s Law was brought center stage following two major announcements over the last week — one for Intel’s upcoming Raptor Lake processors and the other about Nvidia’s RTX 4090 graphics card. Contents. What is Moore’s Law, anyways?. Intel, in keeping with...
laptopmag.com
Windows 11 update rolled out despite feedback about gaming issues — Nvidia saves Microsoft with quick fix
Windows Insider participants sent feedback to Microsoft warning the Redmond-based tech giant that the beta Windows 11 update they were experimenting with was tanking their gaming performance. Microsoft didn't listen. The Windows 11 22H2 update rolled out publicly on Sept. 20, boasting new File Explorer tabs, Snap Layouts enhancements, and...
GeForce RTX 4090 Arrives at Best Buy Site at MSRP
U.S. retailers have started to list Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090, which sells on October 12.
The first 6GHz processor is coming early next year
This 13th gen Intel Core i9 will hit over 6GHz "out of the box."
Digital Trends
Get this 17-inch HP laptop with Windows 11 for $320 today
If you’re looking for an affordable computer that you can rely on for your daily tasks, but most laptop deals that you see are still beyond your budget, you should turn your attention to HP’s offer for the HP 17 Laptop. The device is yours for just $320, after a $170 discount to its original price of $490. A lot of shoppers are searching for a cheap but dependable laptop, so before everyone beats you to the punch, you should hurry up and take advantage of this bargain.
Ars Technica
Intel: “Moore’s law is not dead” as Arc A770 GPU is priced at $329
One week after Nvidia moved forward with some of its highest graphics card prices, Intel emerged with splashy news: a price for its 2023 graphics cards that lands a bit closer to Earth. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger took the keynote stage on Tuesday at the latest Intel Innovation event to...
IGN
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop Processors With Up to 24 Thread, 32 Cores, and 5.8 GHz Clock Speed Announced; All You Need To Know
At the Intel Innovation event in San Jose, Intel has unveiled the 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processor family. The new generation of processors dubbed "Raptor Lake" features three different processor models with two variants each, and it's led by the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K processor, which consists of 24 cores, 32 threads, and clock speeds of up to 5.8 GHz.
Digital Trends
Hurry — Dell XPS 13 is $550 off in Dell’s monster clearance sale
One of the best laptop deals today is on one of our very favorite laptops right now. Over at Dell, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop for $900 saving you a huge $550 off the usual price of $1,450. It’s a fantastic laptop so if you’re in the market for one of the best, hit the button below to buy it. Or read on to see why you need it in your life. Remember — this deal won’t stick around forever.
Digital Trends
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is over $600 cheaper today
While not immediately flashy, the Vostro 3510 was built to take a seat next to other great business laptops, making it a versatile yet relatively cheap laptop. Right now you can even grab it for nearly 50% off from Dell, where it’s going for just $729, down from $1,356, which is a substantial discount on what is already a great laptop.
hypebeast.com
Intel Launches 13th-Gen CPU Family With Speeds of Up to 5.8 GHz
After nearly a decade of development, Intel revealed its 13th Gen Raptor Lake processor family at Tuesday’s Intel Innovation 2022 event. The announcement was led by the Intel Core i9-13900K, which the company lauds as the “world’s fastest desktop processor.”. The new generation of flagship processors come...
CNET
Intel Hopes 13th-Gen Is Lucky, Brings 'Raptor Lake' Updates to PCs
Not every generation of processor breaks new ground. Intel's 12th generation introduced its hybrid core "Alder Lake" architecture, which like Apple's M series of processors splits the CPU cores into performance-optimized and efficiency-optimized types. For the 13th-gen "Raptor Lake"-architecture chips, Intel has refined the 12th-gen versions, albeit in a couple notable ways: The CPUs have twice the number of E cores than before, and the CPU maps input voltage to clock frequency more efficiently to facilitate a broader laptop-like range of power envelopes.
First AMD Drivers for Ryzen 7000's Super Slow iGPU
AMD has released its first Adrenalin GPU driver supporting the Ryzen 7000's new integrated graphics chips.
AMD's new Ryzen 7000-series processors are now available to buy
The wait is officially over for Zen 4.
pocketnow.com
iPhone + Android + Windows = Intel Unison
There seems to be no end in sight to the Techtember madness. After Apple's iPhone 14 launch earlier this month and just before the Google Pixel 7 launch next month, Intel managed to squeeze out time and held its press conference yesterday to unveil its new 13th Gen Raptor Lake desktop-class CPUs. At the event, Intel also showcased a new app called Intel Unison, which will make its way to your laptop soon and allow you to use your Android or iOS smartphone together with your Windows device like never before.
Digital Trends
SSDs could be as cheap as HDDs in time for Black Friday
Back in the heady days of late 2021, your average 1TB SATA SSD would cost you somewhere north of $400. Sure, you could grab a 6GB/s HDD with 1TB of space for around $50, but in the world of computing, you get what you pay for. Then came 2022 and suddenly SSD prices are dropping.
AOL Corp
Intel debuts new 13th-generation chips to take on AMD amid PC sales slump
Intel (INTC) CEO Pat Gelsinger debuted the company’s 13th-generation Intel Core processors on Tuesday during the chip giant’s annual Intel Innovation event in San Jose, California. The new chips, codenamed Raptor Lake, are designed to put Intel in the performance lead ahead of arch rival AMD (AMD) in...
Nvidia clears up concerns regarding power supplies and next gen GPUs
Other than the usual minimum wattage requirements, don't stress.
Digital Trends
Razer’s 5G-enabled handheld gaming system is getting a public release
Razer is best known for making gaming PCs, headsets, controller charging stands, and other accessories. Now, it’s creating its own handheld video game system, the Razer Edge 5G. Razer partnered with Verizon and Qualcomm to announce its new mobile gaming handheld at Mobile World Congress Las Vegas on Wednesday,...
