Read full article on original website
Related
ideastream.org
Black infant mortality drops in Summit County, but racial disparities persist, officials say
The rate at which Black babies in Summit County died before reaching their first birthdays dropped in 2020, according to data presented Wednesday during Akron's Health Equity Summit. Between 2013 and 2017, the county's Black infant mortality rate per 100,000 births was more than 14%, according to Full Term First...
ideastream.org
With new Moderna booster in short supply, get whatever shot's available, doctors say
Northeast Ohio's supply of the updated Moderna booster shot that protects against the new omicron variants has run out in some areas and is low in others after a reported inspection issue at a vaccine manufacturing plant in Indiana reported earlier this month. Summit County has run out of its...
Former UM doctor who overdosed at hospital charged with medical fraud in Ohio
CLEVELAND, OHIO – A former University of Michigan doctor who overdosed on drugs stolen from patients almost a decade ago in Ann Arbor is now facing federal charges in Ohio for medical fraud, according to a report by cleveland.com. Timothy Sutton was indicted, Sept. 15, in U.S. District Court...
WLKY.com
Hospital in Ohio reports cases of people eating 'highly toxic' wild mushrooms
Doctors at Cincinnati Children's are warning residents in the area to stop eating wild mushrooms. The hospital sent out a tweet Thursday urging people to be careful after multiple cases of patients eating mushrooms that were highly toxic. The hospital said the mushrooms were foraged from a public area in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ideastream.org
Trauma from racism — past and present — can affect your health
As a civil rights leader, Reverend Otis Moss Jr. has experienced racism in his life: assassinations and lynchings — “the personification of evil and injustice,” he said. “I saw Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a casket,” said Moss. “Personally, at 11 years old, I also saw my cousin who was lynched because they could not find the person they wanted to lynch.”
Amid staffing shortages, Cuyahoga County questioning how many jobs actually needed
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Is Cuyahoga County’s payroll larger than it needs to be?. That’s the question at the heart of a new proposal to re-evaluate the county’s operational and organizational structure amid significant, and in some cases long-standing, staffing shortages -- and right before a transition of power. The assessment will consider the number of employees in each department, the supervisor-to-staff ratio, and other operational functions and recommend changes to improve efficiency.
Ohio’s overhaul of aging unemployment benefits computer system on hold after company officials indicted
COLUMBUS, Ohio—A long-anticipated overhaul of the nearly two-decade-old computer system used by Ohio’s unemployment benefits office is on hold after federal officials indicted top officials with the company hired to replace it. In 2018, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services awarded Minnesota-based Sagitec an $86 million...
ideastream.org
Morning Headlines: Akron City Council passes proposed civilian police review board ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Sept. 27:. Akron City Council passes proposed civilian police review board. With new Moderna booster in short supply, get whatever shot's available, doctors say. State lawmakers look to Canada as an option for lower drug prices. New poll finds Stark County residents less...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland ordered to refund city income taxes to doctor working remotely out of state during pandemic
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Buckeye Institute, which challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living, has won a case involving the city of Cleveland. A Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court judge on Monday ordered Cleveland to refund tax withholdings...
Fox 19
Ohio unemployment overhaul on hold after contractors’ indictment
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Federal investigators say two executives from the company that Ohio hired to overhaul its unemployment compensation system stole trade secrets from their former employer, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. The news prompted the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to put the state’s unemployment fixes on...
wosu.org
New bill would ban Ohio breeders from performing some surgeries on puppies
When you see Dobermans, Yorkshire Terriers and some other breeds of puppies, you may notice their tails have been cut off. Docking a tail is a standard practice performed on certain breeds when they are young puppies. Oftentimes, veterinarians will do that surgery but they normally put the puppy under...
Chair-ity transforms spaces into homes for young adults who age out of foster care in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — When Maria Paparella learned about the challenges some young adults face after they’ve aged out of the foster care system, she created a non-profit designed to help make those first steps into adulthood less daunting. Chair-ity, an organization she began in high school, provides and delivers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pennsylvania inmate found unresponsive in cell, dies at hospital
An inmate died at a local hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell. KDKA reports that 57-year-old Anthony Talotta died last week after being found unresponsive in the mental health unit of the Allegheny County Jail Talotta died at UPMC Mercy, but the cause of death is unknown at this time. This is reported as […]
Cuyahoga County, MetroHealth settle lawsuit for $550,000 over first in historic string of jail deaths
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The family of a man whose death marked the first in an historic string of inmate deaths at the Cuyahoga County Jail settled its lawsuit with the county and MetroHealth for $550,000. Larry Johnson died by suicide July 1, 2018, in his jail cell. Jail officials...
wvxu.org
Low-income Ohioans are charged higher rates for electricity than other consumers
Ohio electric utility customers who sign up for a public program that promises to cut utility costs for low-income people are charged a rate higher than the rates higher-income consumers are charged. Ohio’s Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus program, known as PIPP, is for people making at or below...
Execution date set for OH man who fatally shot couple
The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday set a September 2026 execution date for a man who shot and killed a couple whose house and dog he was caring for while they were away on vacation.
How armed teens got into Ohio school
Records show two school administrators allowed the intruders into the building, so the I-Team investigated.
$1 million in cocaine seized in Ohio traffic stop
A woman from Florida is facing charges after troopers say they found over $1 million in cocaine in her car.
Ohio dog found with bullet wound in head
The Mahoning County Dog Warden is getting a dog medical help after he was found with a bullet wound in his head.
It’s looking likely that Ohio cities must refund your 2020 income taxes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Buckeye Institute challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living. And now it’s won a case against Cleveland. We’re talking about what this means for Ohioans who paid taxes in their office cities while working...
Comments / 1