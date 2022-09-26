ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Cuyahoga County, OH
Summit County, OH
Ohio Health
ideastream.org

Trauma from racism — past and present — can affect your health

As a civil rights leader, Reverend Otis Moss Jr. has experienced racism in his life: assassinations and lynchings — “the personification of evil and injustice,” he said. “I saw Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a casket,” said Moss. “Personally, at 11 years old, I also saw my cousin who was lynched because they could not find the person they wanted to lynch.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Amid staffing shortages, Cuyahoga County questioning how many jobs actually needed

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Is Cuyahoga County’s payroll larger than it needs to be?. That’s the question at the heart of a new proposal to re-evaluate the county’s operational and organizational structure amid significant, and in some cases long-standing, staffing shortages -- and right before a transition of power. The assessment will consider the number of employees in each department, the supervisor-to-staff ratio, and other operational functions and recommend changes to improve efficiency.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Ohio unemployment overhaul on hold after contractors’ indictment

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Federal investigators say two executives from the company that Ohio hired to overhaul its unemployment compensation system stole trade secrets from their former employer, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. The news prompted the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to put the state’s unemployment fixes on...
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

New bill would ban Ohio breeders from performing some surgeries on puppies

When you see Dobermans, Yorkshire Terriers and some other breeds of puppies, you may notice their tails have been cut off. Docking a tail is a standard practice performed on certain breeds when they are young puppies. Oftentimes, veterinarians will do that surgery but they normally put the puppy under...
OHIO STATE
