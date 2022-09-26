ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Michele Morrone’s ex-wife, Rouba Saadeh?

By Jude Ephson
 2 days ago
MICHELE Morrone is well-known for his fashionable lifestyle in movies and in the fashion world.

Similarly, his ex-wife has made a career out of her fashion business as a versatile fashion designer.

Rouba Saadeh pictured on Instagram Credit: Instagram

Who is Michele Morrone's ex-wife, Rouba Saadeh?

Rouba Saadeh was born on April 15, 1987, in Beirut Lebanon.

Rouba is a well-known fashion designer and artist. She is also the co-founder of a design store named Le Paradis Des Fous.

According to her official Instagram page, she is an artist and fashion designer at a fashion brand named Eli Saab.

Even though she is well-known in the fashion industry, she gained media attention after her marriage to the Italian actor, Michele Morrone.

She tied the knot with Michele Morrone in 2014.

Nevertheless, they got divorced in 2018.

The couple shares two sons - Marcus and Brando.

Is Michele Marrone single?

In an interview with PEOPLE in June 2022, Marrone made it clear that he was single.

He stated: "Oh, right now I'm absolutely single."

"It's not because I want to be single, but I have no time. I'm focusing so much on my career, my kids. And I probably haven't found the right person yet," he added.

However, on September 24, 2022, Michele started trending on social media after he posted a picture with Khloe Kardashian, whom he tagged, on his Instagram story.

Fans are wondering whether Khloe has moved on from her relationship with ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, and onto the Italian heartthrob.

Michele Morrone at the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy Credit: Getty Images

Who is Michele Morrone?

Michele Morrone was born on October 3, 1990, in Bitonto Italy.

Michele is a versatile model, actor, singer, and designer.

He gained international recognition after he played the role of a mafia boss, Massimo Torricelli, in the 2020 drama, 365 Days.

He has also starred in other Italian television series such as Come un Delfino Provaci Ancora and Squadra Antimafia.

He also owns a women's beachwear clothing brand, AurumROma, which was launched on August 2, 2020.

#Fashion Design#Eli Saab#Italian
