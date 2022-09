The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced the Route 5 bridge over Tifft Street will be closed to westbound (outbound) traffic from 7 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday for paving work.

According to NYSDOT, traffic will be directed onto the Tifft Street/Fuhrman Boulevard off-ramp and then the westbound Route 5 on-ramp.

The work is weather-permitting.