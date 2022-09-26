Patrick Mahomes in heated row with Chiefs coach during shock loss at Colts as LeSean McCoy gives brutal assessment

CHIEFS star Patrick Mahomes was seen remonstrating with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy during his team's shock defeat to the Colts.

Quarterback Mahomes, 27, argued openly on the field with Bieniemy at half-time during the 20-17 loss.

Patrick Mahomes saw his Chiefs side beaten against the Colts Credit: AP

The star quarterback was seen rowing with his offensive co-ordinator Eric Bienemy Credit: Twitter @NFLScheme

Mahomes and Bienemy exchanged harsh words on the sideline Credit: Twitter @NFLScheme

Head coach Andy Reid came in to calm things down Credit: Twitter @NFLScheme

The Chiefs were looking to go 3-0 at Lucas Oil Stadium and did lead at the half before collapsing in the fourth quarter.

Leading by four points heading into half-time, an irritated Mahomes was clearly fuming with a call made by Bieniemy on the final drive.

With the chance to throw a Hail Mary on the final play of the half, the Chiefs coaches opted to run down the clock rather than risk a shot at the end zone.

Mahomes appeared irritated by the call, arguing with Bieniemy for several seconds before head coach Andy Reid shepherded him into the locker room.

The Chiefs scored just three points in the second half and Matt Ryan turned back to the clock to ruin their perfect start to the season.

Mahomes tried to play down the incident after the game and insisted it was a simple tactical disagreement.

He said: "I pretty much just said, ‘Let me have a chance at it'

"Then he (Bieniemy) was just like, ‘Let’s get back in our locker room and we’ll get something going for the next half.’

"I tried to go deep the first two times, and obviously, they were in a deep coverage.

"All I said was, ‘I’m not going to turn it over, I’ll get it out, try to get to the sideline and give us a chance to kick a field goal'."

But former Chiefs back LeSean McCoy - who played 13 games for the franchise in 2019 - left a scathing assessment of Bienemy on Instagram.

McCoy wrote: "All bieniemy does is argue wit the players .. KNOWS NOTHING ABOUT passing or PLAY CALLING."

The Chiefs face-off with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next up as they look to get back on track.

While the Colts - now 1-1-1 for the season - will look for another victory against Tennessee Titans.