Are co-sleeper beds safe? Some re-branded as 'loungers' after infant deaths, rule change

As a new parent, you may have the instinct to keep your child close when you sleep and there are plenty of products on the market that can be used to share your bed with your baby.

But bed-sharing or co-sleeping – the practice of sleeping in the same bed as one’s child – can be hazardous for infants, as there’s a risk of the baby suffocating when a parent rolls over them or covers them up.

Medical experts discourage bed-sharing and a new federal rule bans the sale of non-compliant infant sleeping items, but products that could be used for co-sleeping, sometimes marketed as "loungers," are not hard to find. While some of the products may provide parents a false sense of security, there is no evidence that they make bed-sharing safer for infants, experts said.

“A parent should have the expectation that they could walk into a store that sells baby supplies and products and assume that they are safe,” said Elizabeth Murray, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at the University of Rochester Medical Center in New York. “Unfortunately, that is not the case.”

Why 'co-sleepers' became 'loungers'

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission last year approved a federal rule that establishes a safety standard for products marketed or intended for infant sleep, including cribs, bassinets, play yards and bedside sleepers. The rule went into effect on June 23 this year and prohibits the sale of non-compliant infant-sleep products.

"Any product intended to sleep has to meet a standard before it can be sold,” said Nancy Cowles, executive director of the advocacy group Kids In Danger . “So right now, (in-bed sleepers) should not be being sold.”

In-bed sleepers, however, are still available for purchase and often marketed as “loungers,” Cowles said.

“If products are being sold now that say that they're for sleep, they have to meet this stronger standard,” Cowles said. “We've seen many of the products that were initially in-bed sleepers now being sold as loungers, the very same products... We would obviously discourage the use of those products.”

In January, the Consumer Product Safety Commission warned consumers to stop using certain infant loungers after learning of two deaths from suffocation. The warning included the Podster, Podster Plush, Bummzie and Podster Playtime infant loungers manufactured by Leachco, Inc.

"Infant loungers like Podsters are not safe for sleep," the commission said in a statement. "Babies should always be placed to sleep on their back."

Leachco said its product is not intended for sleep and the lounger and its packaging has clear warnings "not to place it in a bed or crib or use it unsupervised or for sleep."

"The CPSC is wrongly telling consumers to stop using the Podster altogether instead of explaining that no lounger should be used in a crib or bed and no lounger is safe for unsupervised sleep," the company said in a statement .

Leachco said it stands behinds the product's safety. The Consumer Product Safety Commission filed an administrative complaint against the company.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends parents only use products covered by the federal safety standard.

Infant death brings co-sleeping back to headlines

About 3,500 infants die from sleep-related deaths in the U.S. every year, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. The risks of sleep-related infant deaths increase five to 10 times when a baby under 4 months of age sleeps on the same surface with someone else.

The practice of co-sleeping recently made headlines when a Cincinnati woman this month was charged with involuntary manslaughter after her one-month-old infant died as a result of co-sleeping. Last year, another of her children died in a similar manner.

“We know that the safest (sleep) for babies is kind of co-rooming but not necessarily co sleeping because even a simple sheet over a baby's face – a newborn’s face especially – could be enough to cause a suffocation and a death,” Murray, an American Academy of Pediatrics spokesperson, said.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden signed the Safe Sleep for Babies Act , which prohibits the manufacture and sale of crib bumpers or inclined sleepers for infants. The sale of the two infant sleep products have been linked to nearly 200 deaths , according to lawmakers.

Safe sleep recommendations

Here are some of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ recommendations to reduce the risk of sleep-related infant death:

Sleep in the same room but not in the same bed as your baby, preferably for at least the first six months. "We really want babies to be in their own dedicated sleep space that is near but separate from the parents," Murray said.

Babies should sleep on their back on a firm, flat non-inclined surface without soft bedding. "Boring is best," Murray said. "Babies should be on their back and they're going to be without any toys, blankets, pillows, stuffed animals, anything in their sleep environment."

Sitting devices, such as car seats, strollers, swings, infant carriers and infant slings, are not recommended for routine sleep in the hospital or at home, particularly for infants younger than 4 months.

Avoid using commercial devices that claim to reduce the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) or other sleep-related deaths. There is no evidence that these devices reduce the risk of these deaths.

Over many years working nights, Murray has seen many cases of children who have died from co-sleeping. In her community in Rochester, New York, she said, anywhere between 10 and 14 babies every year die from unsafe sleep.

“These are not parents that are intoxicated. These are not parents that are irresponsible. These are not parents that don't care about their babies,” Murray said. “They just never thought it would happen to them.”

