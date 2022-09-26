ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to vote on Dancing with the Stars 2022

By Jennifer Roback
 2 days ago
DANCING with the Stars is back for its 31st season on an all-new network.

As the stars compete for the Mirrorball Trophy, fans want to know how they can vote for their favorite contestants.

Dancing with the Stars is back for its 31st season Credit: Instagram/ dancingwiththestars

How can I vote for contestants on Dancing With the Stars 2022?

On Dancing with the Stars, America's votes and the judges' scores are what help contestants advance.

While fans might not have control over the judges' score, they are able to vote up to 20 times for their favorite celebrity pairing.

To do so, fans can vote during the show via text or online at DisneyPlus.com/Vote.

The SMS keywords to text include:

The voting goes live at the start of the show and ends after the last dance of the episode.

How can I watch season 31 of DWTS?

The past few seasons of DWTS have been some of the most controversial in the show's history, with many surprised it returned for its 31st season after it was dropped by ABC.

However, the show is back to making history as the first-ever live series on Disney+.

Fans can watch all the action live Mondays, starting at 8pm EST on the streaming service.

Fans can vote for DWTS pairings online or by texting Credit: Instagram/ dancingwiththestars

Who is the host of DWTS season 31?

In 2020, Tyra Banks made headlines after she replaced Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as host.

After two solo seasons, Banks will be joined by season 19 Mirrorball champion Alfonso Ribeiro.

"'Dancing with the Stars' has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host," the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum said in a press release, via Good Morning America.

He went on to add that he hopes his "longstanding friendship" with Banks will resonate with viewers.

The pair previously met in 1993 on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, when she starred as Jackie Ames.

