HAZEL DELL, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person or people who fired shots with a BB gun at several cars in the Hazel Dell area. It was supposed to be a quiet weekend for Shannon Frantz. She was having a garage sale to help pay for her aunt's dialysis treatment. But on Sunday morning, Frantz woke up to multiple calls from neighbors asking if she had seen her truck.

HAZEL DELL, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO