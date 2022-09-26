Read full article on original website
Related
987thebull.com
Nine Left Without A Home After Apartment Fire
BEAVETON, Ore. – At least nine people are without a home Monday after a car fire spread to their Beaverton apartment building. Tualatin Valley fire and Rescue says crews rushed to the fire around 3:30 Sunday afternoon. Everyone was evacuated safely. The cause is under investigation. Four units and...
VIDEO: Smoke billows from vehicle fire on I-205 in NE Portland
A vehicle fire near Interstate 205 in Portland Tuesday morning was caught on camera.
kptv.com
Motorcyclist dies after crash with delivery van in Clackamas County
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died after a motorcycle and a delivery van collided near Wilsonville, according to officials. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies first responded just after 10 a.m. Tuesday to the 13500 block of SW Wilsonville Road. Callers reported a motorcyclist pinned under a van and who seemed to be not breathing.
Channel 6000
Tree-trimmer dies when limb falls in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A worker with a tree-trimming service died Tuesday when a large limb fell during a job, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident in the 3800 block of SW Scholls Ferry Road happened around 10:45 a.m., officials said. The worker died at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATU.com
Man dead after shooting at Fairview home, suspect arrested trying to get back inside
FAIRVIEW, Ore. — Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies found a man shot dead at a Fairview home Tuesday night, saying they arrested the suspect hours later as he was trying to re-enter the house during the investigation. Deputies were called to the 600 block of Lincoln Street just after...
KATU.com
Large tree falls in Forest Grove playground, no injuries reported
A large oak tree fell at a playground in Forest Grove on Wednesday morning, police officials said. No one was hurt when the tree fell at about 11:10 a.m. in Anna & Abby’s Playground at Rodgers Park. Responding officers taped off the area where the tree fell, adding that...
1 dead in Fairview house shooting, suspect at large
The suspect in a shooting that left one person dead at a house in Fairview remains on the loose Tuesday night, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said.
kptv.com
26-year-old woman killed in Wallace Park shooting identifiedi
2 kids hurt after being hit by vehicle outside elementary school in Salem. The kids were hit in the parking lot of Chávez Elementary School. Aviation American Gin opens distillery and tasting room in Portland. Since its creation, the gin has been distilled in Portland. A Portland woman who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 injured, 4 displaced in early morning Vancouver fire
Firefighters battled an early morning fire Monday that ignited at a Vancouver home.
KGW
Hazel Dell neighbors upset about damage to multiple cars, including smashed windows, dents and dings
HAZEL DELL, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person or people who fired shots with a BB gun at several cars in the Hazel Dell area. It was supposed to be a quiet weekend for Shannon Frantz. She was having a garage sale to help pay for her aunt's dialysis treatment. But on Sunday morning, Frantz woke up to multiple calls from neighbors asking if she had seen her truck.
16-year-old boy accused of starting Salem house fire
Salem police arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly starting a fire at a residence on Friday.
Man shot multiple times in Southeast Portland
Authorities say a man was shot multiple times in Southeast Portland early Tuesday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man smashes windows with street sign pole at multiple businesses in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man accused of smashing windows in downtown Portland with a street sign pole was arrested early Tuesday morning, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported. The suspect, 28-year-old Tyler Jaramillo, faces a charge of first-degree criminal mischief. At around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responding to a...
KGW
Homeless woman who broke into Northeast Portland home earlier this month is arrested again for harrasing and shoplifting
Her name is Terry Zinzer and she remains in jail on a county hold. The DA previously said that Zinzer needed mental health treatment but has a history of declining i.
Forest Grove Police Log: 'Arsonist' turns out to be birdwatcher
The Forest Grove Police Department looks into 'suspicious' people and answers other calls from Sept. 9-15, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 9 Police were called to a shopping center where a caller reported a man broke into her vehicle and stated he planned to steal it. Officers located the man and subsequently arrested him on multiple charges. A caller reported someone caused more than...
KATU.com
Missing Salem teen found dead in Willamette River, police say
SALEM, Ore. — Police in Salem say they found someone dead in the Willamette River over the weekend, and it appears to be a teenager who was reported missing earlier this month. Police say the person matched the description of a missing west Salem teenager, Zackary Christopher Brenneman, but...
KXL
Woman Shot & Killed At NW Portland Park Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman who was shot and killed at Wallace Park in Northwest Portland late Friday night has been identified. Officers found 26-year-old Erika Evans wounded just before 11:15pm in the park, which is located near the corner of Northwest 25th and Raleigh. Paramedics administered first aid,...
kptv.com
Victim identified in shooting outside NE Portland hotel
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man killed in a shooting outside a northeast Portland hotel on Sunday morning. Officers say the body of 26-year-old Martese Oliver, of Washington, was found just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday when officers responded to a hotel near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 82nd Avenue. Oliver was pronounced dead on the scene.
Teen groped at SE Portland bus stop, driver stops to help
An unidentified man who allegedly groped a teenager's breasts at a Southeast Portland bus stop remains at large, police said.
Woman, 26, ID’d as victim in Portland’s Wallace Park shooting
The identity of the woman slain in Wallace Park in Northwest Portland late Friday night was released by police Tuesday.
Comments / 0