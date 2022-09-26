ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Comments / 0

Related
987thebull.com

Nine Left Without A Home After Apartment Fire

BEAVETON, Ore. – At least nine people are without a home Monday after a car fire spread to their Beaverton apartment building. Tualatin Valley fire and Rescue says crews rushed to the fire around 3:30 Sunday afternoon. Everyone was evacuated safely. The cause is under investigation. Four units and...
kptv.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash with delivery van in Clackamas County

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died after a motorcycle and a delivery van collided near Wilsonville, according to officials. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies first responded just after 10 a.m. Tuesday to the 13500 block of SW Wilsonville Road. Callers reported a motorcyclist pinned under a van and who seemed to be not breathing.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Channel 6000

Tree-trimmer dies when limb falls in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A worker with a tree-trimming service died Tuesday when a large limb fell during a job, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident in the 3800 block of SW Scholls Ferry Road happened around 10:45 a.m., officials said. The worker died at the...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaverton, OR
Cars
City
Beaverton, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Cars
Beaverton, OR
Accidents
Beaverton, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Accidents
kptv.com

26-year-old woman killed in Wallace Park shooting identifiedi

2 kids hurt after being hit by vehicle outside elementary school in Salem. The kids were hit in the parking lot of Chávez Elementary School. Aviation American Gin opens distillery and tasting room in Portland. Since its creation, the gin has been distilled in Portland. A Portland woman who...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicle Fire#Accident#Southwest Allen Boulevard#Portland Fire Rescue#The Red Cross
KGW

Hazel Dell neighbors upset about damage to multiple cars, including smashed windows, dents and dings

HAZEL DELL, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person or people who fired shots with a BB gun at several cars in the Hazel Dell area. It was supposed to be a quiet weekend for Shannon Frantz. She was having a garage sale to help pay for her aunt's dialysis treatment. But on Sunday morning, Frantz woke up to multiple calls from neighbors asking if she had seen her truck.
HAZEL DELL, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Cars
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: 'Arsonist' turns out to be birdwatcher

The Forest Grove Police Department looks into 'suspicious' people and answers other calls from Sept. 9-15, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 9 Police were called to a shopping center where a caller reported a man broke into her vehicle and stated he planned to steal it. Officers located the man and subsequently arrested him on multiple charges. A caller reported someone caused more than...
FOREST GROVE, OR
KATU.com

Missing Salem teen found dead in Willamette River, police say

SALEM, Ore. — Police in Salem say they found someone dead in the Willamette River over the weekend, and it appears to be a teenager who was reported missing earlier this month. Police say the person matched the description of a missing west Salem teenager, Zackary Christopher Brenneman, but...
SALEM, OR
KXL

Woman Shot & Killed At NW Portland Park Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman who was shot and killed at Wallace Park in Northwest Portland late Friday night has been identified. Officers found 26-year-old Erika Evans wounded just before 11:15pm in the park, which is located near the corner of Northwest 25th and Raleigh. Paramedics administered first aid,...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Victim identified in shooting outside NE Portland hotel

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man killed in a shooting outside a northeast Portland hotel on Sunday morning. Officers say the body of 26-year-old Martese Oliver, of Washington, was found just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday when officers responded to a hotel near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 82nd Avenue. Oliver was pronounced dead on the scene.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy