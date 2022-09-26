Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
click orlando
2 injured after Orange County crash, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash in Orlando Tuesday evening left two people injured after they were trapped in a car, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Fire officials said the crash happened near the intersection of University Boulevard and Orange Lake Drive. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian: Seminole County announces shelter openings
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - As of Wednesday at 8:00 a.m., Seminole County has issued an evacuation order for flood prone, mobile/manufactured homes, and persons with special needs. The Seminole County Office of Emergency Management has announced the opening of the following emergency shelters beginning at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday. Lake Mary...
WESH
Orlando officials issue Lake Advisory for duration of Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando has issued a Lake Advisory for the duration ofHurricane Ian and afterwards. "Due to the storm, there is a high potential for water contamination, sewer overflows, active wildlife and other safety concerns," officials said.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old Central Florida girl
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are looking for 12-year-old Brook Bimbo. They say Brook was last seen at her home on Lake Pickett Road on Thursday between 4 and 8 a.m. She is believed to have met up with a 17-year-old male. "There is concern for her well-being...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNCY
Wisconsin Family Hunkers Down As Hurricane Ian Rolls In
ORLANDO, FLA (WTAQ) – A Howard family is getting an upclose look at Hurricane Ian. Jerome Allen, his wife and two children, planned a family getaway to Orlando, Florida a year ago. After flying in last Saturday they’ve had a couple of days to visit the theme parks. But...
click orlando
Missing Orange County girl, 12, found safe, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Brook Bimbo was found safe on Wednesday. PREVIOUS: The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Brook Bimbo was last seen at her home in the...
City Of Orlando Issues Lake Advisory For All Lakes
ORLANDO, Fla. – The City of Orlando has issued a Lake Advisory for all lakes for the duration of Hurricane Ian and directly afterward. Due to the storm, there is a high potential for water contamination, sewer overflows, active wildlife, and other safety concerns.
westorlandonews.com
Here Comes Hurricane Ian: Orange County Information & Preparation
With Hurricane Ian ready to impact Orange County and all of Florida, local preparations have been under way around Orlando ahead of the storm and important information is available. The theme parks are shuttered, Orlando International Airport is closed, and Central Florida is in a weather lockdown. All of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
1 injured in Orlando shooting, according to Orlando police
ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was shot while standing outside of an apartment located at 5000 Timberleaf Boulevard on Sunday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Orlando police said that the victim was shot from an unknown vehicle while they were standing outside of the apartment at the Timber Sound apartments.
HURRICANE IAN UPDATES: Eye of Cat. 4 storm making landfall near Sanibel, Captiva islands
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian strengthened into a powerful Category 4 storm Wednesday morning. Ian made landfall in southwest Florida just after noon on Wednesday and is expected to bring significant impacts to Central Florida. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. >>> DOWNLOAD OUR FREE APPS TO...
click orlando
WATCH LIVE: Seminole County officials discuss latest on Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Emergency shelters opened in Seminole County on Wednesday after evacuation orders were issued for flood-prone areas, mobile homes and people with special needs who need a safe place to stay. Areas most at risk in Seminole County include Lake Harney in Geneva, along the St....
click orlando
Woman stabbed to death by sister inside Orange County home, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested Tuesday, accused of stabbing her sister to death inside an Orange County home Monday night, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Southern Charm Drive near Forsyth Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
2 arrested in fatal car burglary in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman were arrested Tuesday in connection to a car burglary that ended with a man fatally shot, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Christian Dario Amaro, 40, was shot multiple times and found around noon by deputies who responded to...
Second rower dies after lightning strike, Orlando rowing club says
ORLANDO, Fla. — A second child has passed away after a weather-related incident, North Orlando Rowing said in a Facebook post on Saturday. The rower had been transported to the hospital following the incident. The lightning strike happened around 5:50 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Lake Fairview, near Lee...
click orlando
Motorcyclist, 23, killed in crash with SUV in Osceola County, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Polynesian Isle Boulevard and Barefoot Path around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected to rip through Central...
WESH
Second rower dies from injuries after boating accident in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — A second rower died after a boating accident in Lake Fairview. North Orlando Rowing confirmed the tragic news late Saturday. Five team members were practicing on Sept. 15. Reports show the boat flipped when a lightning storm popped up. Crews recovered the body of one student...
fox35orlando.com
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead following an argument that led to a shooting Sunday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Officers said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Lake Margaret Drive off Berrywood Drive in Orlando. The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and...
TIMELINE: Forecast cone center shifts slightly southeast of Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ian is a major hurricane and remained at Category 3 strength Wednesday morning. The storm continued to move toward the southwest coast of Florida and based on its latest track, is expected to bring significant impacts to Central Florida. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
Hurricane Ian is now a Category 4 storm. Here are resources for Florida's homeless
Various counties across central Florida are opening up various shelters for the general population. Here are some of the resources being made available for the homeless.
Hurricane Ian: Publix stores in these Central Florida counties will close early for the storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix locations in seven Central Florida counties will close early on Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian. Publix officials said locations in Sumter, Orange, Lake (717 N. 14th St., Leesburg and 1120 Bichara Blvd., The Villages), Seminole, Marion, Osceola, and Volusia counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Comments / 0