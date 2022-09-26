ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Rain brings woes for drivers, but could spell good news for fishermen

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie has been inundated with rain. Minor flooding is reported throughout the city, drivers are encountering hazardous pooling water on roadways, and sump pumps are working overtime. While it’s worsening news for some homeowners near waterways, it’s pretty good news for fishermen. Steelhead fishermen, in particular, will benefit from the abundant and persistent […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

HVAC System Causes Problems for the Meadville Area Recreation Complex

The hot, humid stretch of weather we had in early September, did a number on a Crawford County ice rink. The Meadville Area Recreation Complex, or better known as the MARC is trying to overcome problems with it's dehumidification system. The system failed three weeks ago, forcing the Meadville Bulldogs...
MEADVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Presque Isle State Park Announce Seasonal Hours

Presque Isle State Park officials announced that beginning Saturday, October 1st, Presque Isle State Park will be closed at 9 p.m. Park officials said no parking will be permitted on the park after sundown. However, visitors are allowed to take an evening drive around the park, but they still should...
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Erie, PA
erienewsnow.com

Former Erie Residents Prepare For Hurricane Ian

For decades they dealt with snow and cold. Now it's heavy downpours and wind. Harry Hairston, Craig Woodard and John Dudley spent many years residing in Erie. All three now live in the Sunshine State and they are getting ready for the impact of Hurricane Ian. John Dudley, a former...
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Kayaker Who Overturned On Chautauqua Lake Last Week, Dies

ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – An Ohio kayaker who overturned his craft on Chautauqua Lake last week has died. Family of 73-year-old Paul Maxim announced his passing as part of an online fundraiser. Maxim was found unconscious when first responders arrived on scene last Monday afternoon. Sheriff Deputies...
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Chautauqua County Educator Pledges Three Day Hike For Special Fundraiser

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County educator is once again setting out on a big trek, going the extra mile to provide for local children. Ahead of the November Bills and Vikings game, Collaborative Children’s Solutions owner Patrick Smeraldo plans to take on an impressive feat in order to fundraise money for two worthy causes.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erie News Now
wnynewsnow.com

Urban Deer Population Discussion Continues, One Year Later

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A year after Jamestown lawmakers voted down a plan that would have okayed a controlled hunt to help control the urban deer population, discussion on what to continues. Within the past year, many residents have come forward and sought Jamestown City Council members...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Rain to continue through Tuesday; watch for possible flooding

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Heavy rain has fallen in the Erie County area in the last 24-36 hours, with anywhere from 2” to locally 7” of rainfall reported.  The weather set up is such that more bands of rain will rotate through Erie County into Tuesday, allowing for another 1-3” of rain on top of what has […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
wnynewsnow.com

Chadakoin River Near Flood Stage

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chadakoin River in Jamestown is near action flood stage. That’s according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s rain gauge on Dow Street in Falconer. The river’s water was observed at 3.53 feet. Flooding generally occurs when the water is recorded...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Heavy flooding closes parts of west Erie County

In west Erie County, flooding resulted in a portion of Route 18 between Cross Station Road and Messenger Road being closed. Route 5 near Route 215 had damage from flash flooding and eastbound traffic had to be re-routed. A.F. Dobler Hose and Springfield Volunteer Fire Company also responded to multiple flooded basements with water needing […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
96.1 The Breeze

Remember When: Lucille Ball’s Helicopter Landed At Jamestown High?

Everyone knows Jamestown, NY as the birthplace of Lucille Ball, star of I Love Lucy, and one of the greatest comedic stars ever. Back in 2018, the city opened the National Comedy Center in her honor with a unique visitor experience that is geared individually to every visitor that walks into the museum. Not only does the museum honor Lucille Ball’s work and document her history, it also details the history of the world’s greatest comedic stars, including writers, cartoonists, producers, and other notable figures who helped develop comedy into what it is.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

New Erie Sheetz to Open Thursday

A new Sheetz in Erie will open Thursday. The convenience store chain's location at 3814 Liberty St. will open to the public at 8 a.m. Grand opening festivities will begin outside the store at 9 a.m. with prizes including a giveaway of free Sheetz for a Year. Anyone who stops in Thursday will be able to get a free self-serve coffee or soda.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

First Of Its Kind Business To Help Entrepreneurs Opens In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A first of its kind business to help entrepreneurs has set up operations in the City of Jamestown. The Ally Co held a ribbon cutting at Crown Street Roasting Company, a local coffee shop in Downtown Jamestown on Monday. Founded by Katie Castro,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Jeep rollover accident closes Edinboro Road overnight

Traffic was slowed along a stretch of Edinboro Road overnight after a rollover accident. Calls went out around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a one-car accident just south of east Stancliff Road in McKean. According to Pennsylvania State Police, when they arrived, they found a jeep that had crashed and rolled onto it’s roof. […]
MCKEAN, PA
YourErie

Two water rescues reported off Walnut Creek on Saturday

Fairview Fire and Rescue were called out to the foot of Walnut Creek late Saturday afternoon for two water rescues. The initial reports indicated that a boater shot off several distress flares to alert nearby boaters. Upon arrival, another boater had towed the distressed boat onto shore. According to witnesses at the scene, the boat had […]
ERIE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy