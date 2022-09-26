Read full article on original website
Related
erienewsnow.com
Erie Humane Society Teams Up with SafeNet for Trails & Tails 5K Race
The Erie Humane Society and SafeNet will host Trails & Tails, a 5K race and fun run, this Saturday at Frontier Park. Registration begins at 8 a.m., by the tennis courts. The race itself will kickoff at 9 a.m. A 1-mile fun run will kick off shortly after at 9:15...
Rain brings woes for drivers, but could spell good news for fishermen
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie has been inundated with rain. Minor flooding is reported throughout the city, drivers are encountering hazardous pooling water on roadways, and sump pumps are working overtime. While it’s worsening news for some homeowners near waterways, it’s pretty good news for fishermen. Steelhead fishermen, in particular, will benefit from the abundant and persistent […]
erienewsnow.com
HVAC System Causes Problems for the Meadville Area Recreation Complex
The hot, humid stretch of weather we had in early September, did a number on a Crawford County ice rink. The Meadville Area Recreation Complex, or better known as the MARC is trying to overcome problems with it's dehumidification system. The system failed three weeks ago, forcing the Meadville Bulldogs...
erienewsnow.com
Presque Isle State Park Announce Seasonal Hours
Presque Isle State Park officials announced that beginning Saturday, October 1st, Presque Isle State Park will be closed at 9 p.m. Park officials said no parking will be permitted on the park after sundown. However, visitors are allowed to take an evening drive around the park, but they still should...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
erienewsnow.com
Former Erie Residents Prepare For Hurricane Ian
For decades they dealt with snow and cold. Now it's heavy downpours and wind. Harry Hairston, Craig Woodard and John Dudley spent many years residing in Erie. All three now live in the Sunshine State and they are getting ready for the impact of Hurricane Ian. John Dudley, a former...
Nearing the end but the soggy story lingers through Wednesday
What was soggy Sunday will be followed up with more rain and the potential for some flooding across much of the Buffalo and Western New York region.
wnynewsnow.com
Kayaker Who Overturned On Chautauqua Lake Last Week, Dies
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – An Ohio kayaker who overturned his craft on Chautauqua Lake last week has died. Family of 73-year-old Paul Maxim announced his passing as part of an online fundraiser. Maxim was found unconscious when first responders arrived on scene last Monday afternoon. Sheriff Deputies...
wnynewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Educator Pledges Three Day Hike For Special Fundraiser
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County educator is once again setting out on a big trek, going the extra mile to provide for local children. Ahead of the November Bills and Vikings game, Collaborative Children’s Solutions owner Patrick Smeraldo plans to take on an impressive feat in order to fundraise money for two worthy causes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inebriated man, booted from casino, falls into swamp, is rescued then cited
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police cited a man after he fell into a swamp on Sept. 25. The incident occurred at about 5:45 a.m. at the 8100 block of Perry Highway in Summit Township. The 23-year-old Cambridge Springs man reportedly was ejected from a casino for being intoxicated. He then wandered through the parking […]
wnynewsnow.com
Urban Deer Population Discussion Continues, One Year Later
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A year after Jamestown lawmakers voted down a plan that would have okayed a controlled hunt to help control the urban deer population, discussion on what to continues. Within the past year, many residents have come forward and sought Jamestown City Council members...
erienewsnow.com
UPMC Hamot's NICU Received a Donation from the Queen of the Erie County Fair
Families with babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit received some help today, and the financial boost came from a local fair queen. The Erie County Fair at Wattsburg this year hosted a cutest baby competition, raising $1,000 to help families with sick babies. On Monday, the fair queen donated...
Rain to continue through Tuesday; watch for possible flooding
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Heavy rain has fallen in the Erie County area in the last 24-36 hours, with anywhere from 2” to locally 7” of rainfall reported. The weather set up is such that more bands of rain will rotate through Erie County into Tuesday, allowing for another 1-3” of rain on top of what has […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnynewsnow.com
Chadakoin River Near Flood Stage
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chadakoin River in Jamestown is near action flood stage. That’s according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s rain gauge on Dow Street in Falconer. The river’s water was observed at 3.53 feet. Flooding generally occurs when the water is recorded...
Heavy flooding closes parts of west Erie County
In west Erie County, flooding resulted in a portion of Route 18 between Cross Station Road and Messenger Road being closed. Route 5 near Route 215 had damage from flash flooding and eastbound traffic had to be re-routed. A.F. Dobler Hose and Springfield Volunteer Fire Company also responded to multiple flooded basements with water needing […]
erienewsnow.com
Police Rescue Husband and Wife in Conneaut Creek after Raft Overturns
Around 10:00 this morning, police responded to a 911 call from a woman who fell over board while kayaking with her husband. The woman was found at 14999 Clover Rd, right on the edge of Erie County. The couple was out on Conneaut Creek, and said they were dumped out...
Remember When: Lucille Ball’s Helicopter Landed At Jamestown High?
Everyone knows Jamestown, NY as the birthplace of Lucille Ball, star of I Love Lucy, and one of the greatest comedic stars ever. Back in 2018, the city opened the National Comedy Center in her honor with a unique visitor experience that is geared individually to every visitor that walks into the museum. Not only does the museum honor Lucille Ball’s work and document her history, it also details the history of the world’s greatest comedic stars, including writers, cartoonists, producers, and other notable figures who helped develop comedy into what it is.
erienewsnow.com
New Erie Sheetz to Open Thursday
A new Sheetz in Erie will open Thursday. The convenience store chain's location at 3814 Liberty St. will open to the public at 8 a.m. Grand opening festivities will begin outside the store at 9 a.m. with prizes including a giveaway of free Sheetz for a Year. Anyone who stops in Thursday will be able to get a free self-serve coffee or soda.
erienewsnow.com
First Of Its Kind Business To Help Entrepreneurs Opens In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A first of its kind business to help entrepreneurs has set up operations in the City of Jamestown. The Ally Co held a ribbon cutting at Crown Street Roasting Company, a local coffee shop in Downtown Jamestown on Monday. Founded by Katie Castro,...
Jeep rollover accident closes Edinboro Road overnight
Traffic was slowed along a stretch of Edinboro Road overnight after a rollover accident. Calls went out around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a one-car accident just south of east Stancliff Road in McKean. According to Pennsylvania State Police, when they arrived, they found a jeep that had crashed and rolled onto it’s roof. […]
Two water rescues reported off Walnut Creek on Saturday
Fairview Fire and Rescue were called out to the foot of Walnut Creek late Saturday afternoon for two water rescues. The initial reports indicated that a boater shot off several distress flares to alert nearby boaters. Upon arrival, another boater had towed the distressed boat onto shore. According to witnesses at the scene, the boat had […]
Comments / 0