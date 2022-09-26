Read full article on original website
Selma Housing Authority to host signup day for Emergency Rental Assistance, R.O.S.S. program
Selma Housing Authority (SHA) will host a signup day for Emergency Rental Assistance Alabama to help with utility and rent bills and the R.O.S.S. program on Oct. 6. "The R.O.S.S. Program matches public housing families with the supportive services needed to enable them to live independently and succeed in the workplace while achieving economic self-sufficiency," said a post on SHA's Facebook page.
LIFT donates Purses with a Purpose to help victims of domestic abuse
Victims of domestic abuse sometimes must escape with only the clothes they are wearing. LIFT Ministry donated purses filled with hygiene items they need to survive. The program is called Purses with A Purpose, and LIFT Ministry donated some purses to Sabra Sanctuary on Sept. 6. LIFT CEO LaTanglia Williams said, “So many times women who have experienced domestic violence need a safe space like Sabra Sanctuary to escape to, but they don’t have articles they need for survival.”
Selma grave of William Rufus King, Alabama’s only U.S. vice president, vandalized with black paint
The Selma gravesite of Alabama’s only U.S. vice president was defaced Friday after vandals splashed black paint on the mausoleum holding the tomb of William Rufus King. King, who was also a U.S. senator representing Alabama, briefly served as vice president during the Franklin Pierce administration, holding the post from March 4, 1853 until his death in Selma nearly a month later on April 15, 1853.
Incarcerated individuals at Staton “in an uproar” after meals cut to twice a day
An image of food being served to incarcerated individuals during an incarcerated workers' strike in Alabama correctional facilities. Free Alabama Movement/Twitter. The situation within Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore County, a medium-security facility housing more than 1,300 incarcerated men, is becoming increasingly volatile after incarcerated workers systemwide began a general strike and protest of conditions within the Alabama correctional system, according to a source in the Staton facility.
Vandals deface William Rufus King mausoleum at Old Live Oak Cemetery
Vandals defaced the marble mausoleum of William Rufus King in Old Live Oak Cemetery with black paint, cemetery officials said. Doug Buster, president of the Cemetery Preservation Group, said the supplies needed to properly clean the marble mausoleum were on hand. “It still took about four and a half hours...
25 officers graduate from Montgomery Police Academy
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Twenty-five men and women were given their diplomas from the Montgomery Police Academy Tuesday. For 15 weeks, future officers went through what class coordinator Sgt. Ebony Bailey says was pressure, which she says was a test to see if officers could make the cut. Police officer...
Equal Justice Initiative Plans to Open Legacy Plaza in Downtown Montgomery
The Equal Justice Initiative is planning to open the new Legacy Plaza in downtown Montgomery on Wednesday. The Legacy Plaza is next to the Legacy Museum, which is at 400 North Court Street and not far from Riverwalk Stadium. EJI says the Legacy Plaza will be a gathering place for...
Selma man sentenced for bribing corrections officer in Escambia County
A Selma man who was convicted of armed robbery has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after admitting to bribing a corrections officer, who reportedly smuggled contraband in return for money. According to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama, Stanley Young, 34, had...
Alabama prison system reports work stoppage after group calls for inmate strike
The Alabama Department of Corrections said it has received reports of inmate work stoppages at all the major prisons in the state after a prison reform organization called for a strike. The organization Both Sides of the Wall called for the strike beginning this morning as a protest of conditions...
New details released related to medical care of Kastello Vaughan
The Alabama Department of Corrections has released new details related to the Kastello Vaughan’s medical history. Officials with ADOC say Vaughan signed the Inmate Authorization for Release of Health Records, which allows. the ADOC to disclose additional details about his medical history that have contributed to his physical condition.
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has released an Alabama inmate’s medical records after he signed a waiver allowing the department to do so. ADOC disclosed additional details about 32-year-old Kastellio Vaughan’s medical history that have contributed to his physical condition after images circulating online prompted a public outcry on social media.
Attorneys allege Alabama inmate tortured by Department of Corrections
The disturbing images of Kastellio Vaughan sparked outrage, sorrow, and allegations of abuse and neglect inside Alabama‘s Elmore Correctional Facility.
Alabama inmates on strike, protests underway Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Protestors aimed at changing conditions inside state prisons and the parole system are taking to the streets Monday in Montgomery. The ‘Break Every Chain’ rally is being held outside the Alabama Department of Corrections headquarters in Montgomery until 5 p.m. Organizers from the Alabama...
St. Paul's Episcopal Church to host Afro-American Gospel Choir on Oct.16
St. Pauls' Episcopal Church will host a concert by the University of Alabama's Afro-American Choir on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. “Our members all share a common enjoyment in serving God through song and dance,” said Choir Advisor Cynthia Moore. “And we’re proud to bring that enjoyment to such a venerable church as St. Paul’s in Selma.”
Montgomery police to make ‘special announcement’ at 1 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to make a “special announcement.”. According to a release from the department, Chief Darryl Albert will give this announcement from inside the Criminal Investigation Division. WSFA 12 News will provide live coverage on our...
Main Street Alabama Resource Team Visits Demopolis
The city of Demopolis is working to revitalize it’s downtown area. The city became a Main Street Alabama community earlier this year. A Resource Team from Main Street Alabama takes a 3-day deep dive into the Demopolis community this week. The Main Street program uses a four-point approach —...
Convicted bank robber sentenced to another 2½ years for bribing Escambia County guard
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A convicted bank robber who admitted to bribing a guard at the Escambia County Detention Center will go to prison for 2½ years, a federal judge ruled Monday. Stanley Young, 34, of Selma, pleaded guilty to the federal offense in June. The corrections deputy, Lakerdra...
MPD: Woman dies in shooting on Fredericksburg Drive
Montgomery police say one of the victims in a shooting Monday has died. 30-year-old Brittany Bohannon, of Montgomery, was shot around 3:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Fredericksburg Drive. Bohannon was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died. Another victim, an unidentified adult male, was...
Man, Woman Shot in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man and woman injured. Police went to a home in the 3100 block of Fredricksburg Drive at about 3:30PM. That’s just off Virginia Loop Road. Police say they found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound and a man with...
CrimeStoppers provides advice to hit-and-run victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The moments after a car accident can be hectic, but that only intensifies when the other driver flees. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is calling on the community to take action to help solve hit-and-run crimes. Those involved in a hit-and-run should immediately call 911. It is then...
