Victims of domestic abuse sometimes must escape with only the clothes they are wearing. LIFT Ministry donated purses filled with hygiene items they need to survive. The program is called Purses with A Purpose, and LIFT Ministry donated some purses to Sabra Sanctuary on Sept. 6. LIFT CEO LaTanglia Williams said, “So many times women who have experienced domestic violence need a safe space like Sabra Sanctuary to escape to, but they don’t have articles they need for survival.”

DALLAS COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO