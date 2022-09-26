Read full article on original website
Related
Chester County Independent
News from East Chester Elementary School
Last week, we got a visit from Mr. Bob’s Animal Show, and it was amazing! Mr. Bob brought many neat animals, including a hedgehog, a boa constrictor, an owl, a bat and several more! The kids really enjoyed themselves, and the teachers did, too!. In kindergarten they are continuing...
Monticello Express
The Monticello Express
Monticello High School students who attended the National Council on Youth Leadership event Sept. 11-12, from left: Jackie Stadtmueller, Nora Sperfslage, Ian Temple, Reagan Schneiter and Serena Brokaw. Brokaw and Sperfslage earned scholarship awards. (Photo courtesy of Jackie Schneiter)
SDSU Collegian
Student tailgating back for another home game
Student tailgating is back at home football games for the first time since 2020, thanks to an increase in reserved funds from the Students’ Association. The Students’ Association had $29,000 left over from the previous school year, which was put into reserved funds, said Trinity Peterson, member of the finance committee. That money is now being put toward student tailgating.
Comments / 0