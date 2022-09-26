ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’

Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
NFL
Pitchfork

Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”

Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna announced that she will officially be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
NFL
musictimes.com

Rihanna's Super Bowl Performance News Prompts Fan Confusion: Is She Releasing New Music?

The past few days have been wild for music fans as the news for the highly-awaited Super Bowl Halftime Show has been progressing quite quickly. Last week, it was announced that Apple Music will be replacing Pepsi as the official sponsor for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Shortly after, rumors that Taylor Swift will be performing emerged.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Eminem
Person
Rihanna
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Colin Kaepernick
hotnewhiphop.com

2 Chainz Fires Back At DJ Akademiks In Defense Of Reginae Carter

2 Chainz slammed DJ Akademiks in defense of Reginae Carter on Instagram. 2 Chainz came to the defense of Reginae Carter on his Instagram Story recently, calling out DJ Akademiks for his controversial comments on Lil Wayne’s daughter. The YouTuber had spoken about Carter’s relationship history, including being linked to YFN Lucci.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Calls Out Akademiks Over Reginae Hate

Yesterday, DJ Akademiks caught Toya Johnson's wrath after he spoke about her daughter. During a live stream, the entertainment and music commentator went on a rant about Reginae's failed relationship with rapper YFN Lucci. He stated, "Reginae loved hood n*ggas; she loved YFN Lucci... You know these b*tch-- let me not call her a b*tch. These chicks love a hood n*gga until he's facing 25 to life."
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Beyoncé is going on tour; find out when

Beyoncé may have had the album of the summer with Renaissance, and the only way to amplify it more is to take it on the road. That’s what the artist plans to do, and according to the New York Post‘s Page Six column, she’s booking stadiums around the world for the summer of 2023. According to the source, an announcement could be made in the coming weeks.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvii#American Football
TMZ.com

Lil Wayne Celebrates 40th Bday with YG, Keith Sweat, Skip Bayless

Lil Wayne got an early start to his 40th birthday celebration ... with a star-studded birthday party fit for the legendary rapper!!!. Sources close to Weezy tell TMZ Hip Hop ... the shindig went down at popular L.A. hot spot, The Nice Guy -- and several close friends and family members -- including all 4 of his children, flew in from New Orleans for the event.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To BM Daphne Joy Hanging With Diddy

The Power creator poked fun at the rumored relationship on Instagram. Diddy is living his best life and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. The 52-year old mogul recently made headlines after buying Yung Miami a brand new Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV. While the City Girl reveled on a recent episode of Caresha Please that she and the Bad Boy founder are seeing other people, she also made it known that they are very much in a situation-ship, telling XXL, “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Thanks to Rihanna, Demand for Super Bowl LVIII 2023 Tickets Increases by 9,900%

Sunday night Rihanna fans were blessed with a surprise announcement years in the making. With a caption-less post of her arm holding a football the news was clear. Riri was coming to the Super Bowl, marking her first live performance in over five years. Whether or not the half-time performance...
NFL
rolling out

Latto says this artist changed her life

Latto, who is best known for her songs “It’s Givin'” and “Big Energy,” recently paid homage to superstar singer-songwriter, Mariah Carey. Latto’s musical message often aligns with Carey’s and both encourage women to love themselves and to know their worth. Latto recently took to Twitter to show love for the beloved Carey.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Pepsi
hotnewhiphop.com

Jadakiss Names His “Top 5 Voices In Hip Hop”

Can you guess which commanding voices sonically standout to the Rap icon?. The fusion of streetwear and Hip Hop has existed since the inception of the culture. From those early days when Run-DMC was fully fitted in Adidas to Puff Daddy pushing Sean John to Kanye West dominating the fashion world with Yeezy, this merge is often seen as the very foundation of how Hip Hop is perceived by the masses.
HIP HOP
Variety

Lil Baby, Tyler the Creator, G-Eazy Turn Out for Black Music Action Coalition Gala as Jon Platt, Kevin Liles Deliver Poignant Speeches

Lil Baby was recognized with the Black Music Action Coalition’s Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award on Thursday night at the Music in Action Awards Gala. After being introduced with a video congratulations from his mother Lashawn Jones and Quality Control Music Group founder Pierre Thomas (pictured above at left alongside Lil Baby and QC’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee) as well as a letter written by Quincy Jones, the rapper took the stage in a dapper velvet black suit, which he paired with some reading glasses on stage. “Not only have you made music history and impacted the course of modern hip-hop,...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
BET

Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat

Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Jadakiss reveals why he didn’t like ghostwriting for rap mogul

It’s no secret that some rappers have a person behind the scenes writing their rhymes. Sometimes, ghostwriters are not asked if they enjoy what they do. That’s the question that started the conversation when Jadakiss was on “The Personal Party Podcast” and was asked about his skills as a ghostwriter and whether he enjoyed it. One of the bad experiences Jadakiss recounted was with Diddy.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
109K+
Followers
7K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy