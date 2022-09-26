After 14 weeks of declines, gas prices are on the rise, soaring on the West Coast and in the Midwest with more moderate increases in other parts of the country. Several refineries in California are undergoing planned or unplanned maintenance, creating extremely tight supplies on the West Coast. For the week, the national average for regular adds seven cents to $3.75 a gallon. The Oregon average rockets up 50 cents to $5.14. This is the largest weekly jump in the nation.

OREGON STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO