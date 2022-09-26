ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Markets Insider

Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Gas Prices#Refineries#Gasbuddy Com#Hurricane Ian
The Associated Press

US consumers gaining confidence as gas prices keep falling

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumers grew more confident for the second month in a row as gas prices continued to fall. The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 108 in September, from 103.6 in August. The back-to-back monthly increases follow three straight monthly declines as American households were hammered by rising prices, particularly at the gas pump.
BUSINESS
Axios

Wholesale used vehicle prices plunge: Retail prices could be next to fall

The haywire period in used-vehicle prices may finally be coming to an end. Why it matters: The pandemic's supply chain disruption turned price expectations upside down, sending used-car values upward in a shocking twist for something long considered a depreciating asset. Driving the news: Wholesale used-vehicle prices — what a...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 27, 2022

WTI crude oil is trending lower inside a falling channel and appears to be finding support at the bottom. The commodity price could pull up to the nearby resistance levels marked by the Fibonacci retracement tool. The 38.% level is near the mid-channel area of interest at the $80 per...
TRAFFIC
iheart.com

Gas Prices Spike In Oregon

After 14 weeks of declines, gas prices are on the rise, soaring on the West Coast and in the Midwest with more moderate increases in other parts of the country. Several refineries in California are undergoing planned or unplanned maintenance, creating extremely tight supplies on the West Coast. For the week, the national average for regular adds seven cents to $3.75 a gallon. The Oregon average rockets up 50 cents to $5.14. This is the largest weekly jump in the nation.
OREGON STATE
Jalopnik

Hurricane Ian May Drive Gas Prices Even Higher

You may have noticed that gas prices have been on the rise just a bit over the past week. According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gas now sits at $3.75. That’s up $0.07 from the end of a 99-day straight decrease that ended September 21.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Bring Down Pump Prices Now, Biden Says

Bring down the prices you’re charging at the pump, now. That’s the message U.S. President Joe Biden delivered to companies running gas stations at the Third Meeting of the White House Competition Council on Monday. “The price of oil worldwide is down … in fact, lower than any...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy