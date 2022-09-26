Read full article on original website
Gas Prices: Projection for the Rest of 2022
With summer winding down, America is cruising toward fall with the cost of gas moving in the right direction. Record-high fuel prices stretched the budgets of summer travelers across the country --...
What’s causing the increase in gas prices?
What is to blame for the sudden rise in gas prices?
Gas Prices Are on the Rise Again — Will the Surge Last Long?
American motorists have seen some worrying signs in recent days in the form of rising gasoline prices following more than three months of falling prices at the pump. The good news, however, is that...
Gas Prices Rise, Snapping 98-Day Streak of Declines, As Global Oil Markets Move Higher
U.S. gasoline prices rose for the first time in more than three and a half months Wednesday, snapping a near 100 day run of declines, amid an overnight leap in crude oil prices. Data from the American Automobile Association indicates the national average pump price rose by less than a...
Gas Prices Could Go Up Again Soon Says AAA
If you've been enjoying those falling gas prices over the last few months, then now is a good time to fill your tank. Prices at the pump could soon start moving higher, according to AAA. See:...
Could America Return to $1 Gas?
Gasoline prices averaged about $1.50 a gallon through the 1990s. Here is how those prices could come again.
Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
Biden tells gas stations to cut prices at the pump for American drivers: 'Do it now'
Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.
The Place Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Decline
A recent analysis reveals that the problem of sputtering home price increases is most acute in areas around New York City.
US consumers gaining confidence as gas prices keep falling
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumers grew more confident for the second month in a row as gas prices continued to fall. The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 108 in September, from 103.6 in August. The back-to-back monthly increases follow three straight monthly declines as American households were hammered by rising prices, particularly at the gas pump.
Wholesale used vehicle prices plunge: Retail prices could be next to fall
The haywire period in used-vehicle prices may finally be coming to an end. Why it matters: The pandemic's supply chain disruption turned price expectations upside down, sending used-car values upward in a shocking twist for something long considered a depreciating asset. Driving the news: Wholesale used-vehicle prices — what a...
Rising Gas Prices: Here are the Latest Rates in Your State
It's been a tough slog for drivers in 2022. Despite widespread decreases in gas prices over the past three months, the relief felt on wallets has been all too brief for those in many states. Find:...
Gas prices tick back up
Consumers impacted as the Dow enters bear market territory, and gas prices have ticked up for the last week.
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 27, 2022
WTI crude oil is trending lower inside a falling channel and appears to be finding support at the bottom. The commodity price could pull up to the nearby resistance levels marked by the Fibonacci retracement tool. The 38.% level is near the mid-channel area of interest at the $80 per...
Gas Prices Spike In Oregon
After 14 weeks of declines, gas prices are on the rise, soaring on the West Coast and in the Midwest with more moderate increases in other parts of the country. Several refineries in California are undergoing planned or unplanned maintenance, creating extremely tight supplies on the West Coast. For the week, the national average for regular adds seven cents to $3.75 a gallon. The Oregon average rockets up 50 cents to $5.14. This is the largest weekly jump in the nation.
Running on Empty: Petroleum reserve hits low point, gas prices begin to rise again
(The Center Square) – Gas prices are on the rise again just as the Strategic Petroleum Reserve hits a low point that many say is a problem. Gas prices hit record highs in the middle of June, surpassing a national average of $5 per gallon before starting a steady downward trend for several consecutive weeks.
Hurricane Ian May Drive Gas Prices Even Higher
You may have noticed that gas prices have been on the rise just a bit over the past week. According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gas now sits at $3.75. That’s up $0.07 from the end of a 99-day straight decrease that ended September 21.
Biden warns oil companies: Don't raise gas prices due to Hurricane Ian
President Joe Biden offered a stern warning to oil companies on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian barreled toward Florida. "Do not—let me repeat, do not—do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices and gouge the American people," Biden said. The president added that officials will look...
Bring Down Pump Prices Now, Biden Says
Bring down the prices you’re charging at the pump, now. That’s the message U.S. President Joe Biden delivered to companies running gas stations at the Third Meeting of the White House Competition Council on Monday. “The price of oil worldwide is down … in fact, lower than any...
