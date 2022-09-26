ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corsicana, TX

ketr.org

Fannin County joins Collin, Grayson, Rockwall counties with ban on outdoor burning

Despite milder temperatures, the risk of wildfire is on the rise in Northeast Texas. Much of the region is experiencing moderate to severe drought. Yesterday in Hunt County, firefighters battled a large blaze west of Neylandville that burned 63 acres before being contained. Elsewhere around the state, fire departments in the Ark-La-Tex region battled several fires around Lake O the Pines and Lake Bob Sandlin. The Texas A&M Forest Service rates fire danger as moderate around most of the region today, but breezy conditions on Thursday are forecast to increase the risk. In response to conditions, some counties have re-instated bans on outdoor burning. Fannin County enacted a burn ban yesterday. Burn bans are also in effect in Grayson, Collin, and Rockwall counties.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Meet Lovely, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) Senior sweetheart! Lovely is a 10-year old lady who certainly lives up to her name. This pretty girl is looking for a quiet, happy home where she can retire. She likes other laid-back dogs who are past the “wrestle-and-play” age, but not those pesky kitties!
ROCKWALL, TX
Corsicana, TX
Corsicana, TX
KTRE

Q & Brew Barbecue Restaurant on fire in Canton on Hwy 19 near I-20

SWEPCO deploys 300 personnel to Orlando in preparation for Hurricane Ian. More than 100 SWEPCO employees, and another 200 contractors, are deploying to Orlando Tuesday in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The deployment will consist of a total of around 200 trucks and will depart Longview at 6 a.m. for their 1,000 mile convoy.
CANTON, TX
navarrocountygazette.com

Oktoberfest at The Collin Club

The Collin Club presents their Second Annual Oktoberfest on Friday, October 14 from 6:00pm till 11:00pm and Saturday, October 15 from 12:00pm to 11:00pm. The Collin Club is located at 211 W Collin St, Corsicana, TX. “We are looking forward to another great year celebrating Oktoberfest here in Downtown Corsicana!...
CORSICANA, TX
irvingweekly.com

Check Out Your New Trash Pickup Day in Irving

As we previously reported, Irving Solid Waste will only be picking up trash once per week starting October 1st. To see what day the trash will be picked up in your neighborhood, reference the posted map or use this link. North of 114, the pickup day is Tuesday. North of...
IRVING, TX
KXAN

These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘CannaBus' Tour to Educate Texans on Legal Marijuana Access

A licensed medical marijuana dispensary that is headquartered in Texas is touring across the state in October to educate the public on accessing legal cannabis. Goodblend, which is headquartered in Austin, is one of three medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas. The company's CannaBus "Ride for Your Rights Tour" will travel across the state starting Wednesday. The tour looks to increase awareness of the positive effects of medical marijuana and what can be legally and safely acquired in the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Eater

Hillstone in Park Cities Faces Accusation of “Overt Racism” Over Dress Code

Over the weekend, a local grill and bar, Hillstone, in Park Cities faced accusations of having a racist dress code that is selectively enforced by TikToker Blakely Thornton. Thornton, visiting his hometown of Dallas from New York City, posted that he went with a friend to grab pre-dinner drinks at the bar. However, Thornton and his party left without being seated, after a restaurant employee allegedly told him his outfit didn’t meet its dress code requirements.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Armed Activists Force Dallas PD Overhaul to Homeless Camp Sweeps

After armed activists confronted workers cleaning up the city’s growing homeless camps, Dallas has been forced to create a new security plan to ensure the safety of its employees. The City’s new security strategy calls for a three-tiered system of law enforcement involvement. The first tier involves only city...
DALLAS, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Is This The Most Unique Way To Camp Here In TEXAS?

This might be one of the most TEXAS ways to do some camping. Camping is second nature here in Texas. So many incredible places to camp and go stay at. But, this might be one of the most unique camping trips around in the Lone Star State!. WAGON CAMPING AT...
CANTON, TX

