Fannin County joins Collin, Grayson, Rockwall counties with ban on outdoor burning
Despite milder temperatures, the risk of wildfire is on the rise in Northeast Texas. Much of the region is experiencing moderate to severe drought. Yesterday in Hunt County, firefighters battled a large blaze west of Neylandville that burned 63 acres before being contained. Elsewhere around the state, fire departments in the Ark-La-Tex region battled several fires around Lake O the Pines and Lake Bob Sandlin. The Texas A&M Forest Service rates fire danger as moderate around most of the region today, but breezy conditions on Thursday are forecast to increase the risk. In response to conditions, some counties have re-instated bans on outdoor burning. Fannin County enacted a burn ban yesterday. Burn bans are also in effect in Grayson, Collin, and Rockwall counties.
Dallas County Judge Jenkins, Gov. Abbott Continue Antagonistic Relationship
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said over the weekend that he has not spoken to Gov. Greg Abbott since the early days of COVID-19, and he said that lack of communication negatively impacted the county’s residents during the pandemic. Jenkins, who has endorsed Abbott’s Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, made...
Tarrant County D.A. recommends Texas Seven member Randy Halprin get a new trial
One of the two surviving members of the cop-killing Texas Seven prison escapees may get a new trial. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals will make the final decision.
Meet Lovely, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) Senior sweetheart! Lovely is a 10-year old lady who certainly lives up to her name. This pretty girl is looking for a quiet, happy home where she can retire. She likes other laid-back dogs who are past the “wrestle-and-play” age, but not those pesky kitties!
Long-stalled construction of Drury Plaza Hotel near Arlington's Lincoln Square could resume soon
City permit records show that Drury Development Corporation renewed their development for a nine-story hotel. The city initially granted its permit May 2, 2019. The current permit, issued Sept. 2, expires Feb. 28, 2023. KERA reached out to Drury Development for comment. Susan Schrock, city communications coordinator, said in an...
Q & Brew Barbecue Restaurant on fire in Canton on Hwy 19 near I-20
SWEPCO deploys 300 personnel to Orlando in preparation for Hurricane Ian. More than 100 SWEPCO employees, and another 200 contractors, are deploying to Orlando Tuesday in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The deployment will consist of a total of around 200 trucks and will depart Longview at 6 a.m. for their 1,000 mile convoy.
Salad and Go Continues North Texas Expansion
Multiple drive-thru locations for this restaurant are in the works for DFW.
Oktoberfest at The Collin Club
The Collin Club presents their Second Annual Oktoberfest on Friday, October 14 from 6:00pm till 11:00pm and Saturday, October 15 from 12:00pm to 11:00pm. The Collin Club is located at 211 W Collin St, Corsicana, TX. “We are looking forward to another great year celebrating Oktoberfest here in Downtown Corsicana!...
Texas Water Utilities issues boil water notice for some Henderson County customers
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Texas Water Utilities issued a boil water notice for some Henderson County customers on Saturday. Officials said a water line was hit by a customer who was doing some yard work. The people who are being impacted are those who use the Westwood Beach 1 water system in Chandler. This […]
Check Out Your New Trash Pickup Day in Irving
As we previously reported, Irving Solid Waste will only be picking up trash once per week starting October 1st. To see what day the trash will be picked up in your neighborhood, reference the posted map or use this link. North of 114, the pickup day is Tuesday. North of...
These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
‘CannaBus' Tour to Educate Texans on Legal Marijuana Access
A licensed medical marijuana dispensary that is headquartered in Texas is touring across the state in October to educate the public on accessing legal cannabis. Goodblend, which is headquartered in Austin, is one of three medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas. The company's CannaBus "Ride for Your Rights Tour" will travel across the state starting Wednesday. The tour looks to increase awareness of the positive effects of medical marijuana and what can be legally and safely acquired in the state of Texas.
$1 million-plus winning Texas Lottery ticket won in Fort Worth
Well, it's always a good day when the Dallas Cowboys not only win but beat a division rival on Monday Night Football; however this Tuesday North Texas will be celebrating more than just one win.
Another Texas school district making students lock phones away during day
Another Texas school district is now requiring students to put their phones in locked pouches during the school day.
Hillstone in Park Cities Faces Accusation of “Overt Racism” Over Dress Code
Over the weekend, a local grill and bar, Hillstone, in Park Cities faced accusations of having a racist dress code that is selectively enforced by TikToker Blakely Thornton. Thornton, visiting his hometown of Dallas from New York City, posted that he went with a friend to grab pre-dinner drinks at the bar. However, Thornton and his party left without being seated, after a restaurant employee allegedly told him his outfit didn’t meet its dress code requirements.
Ghost Trees: Fall Webworms Infest Dallas-Fort Worth Ahead of Halloween
My AirPods were blasting Depeche Mode on a recent morning run with my two dogs when all of a sudden I had a faceful of fine, silky thread. I hadn’t even noticed that my neighbor’s tree had seemingly transformed overnight from a healthy hackberry into something you might see in the Addams family’s yard.
Deadly Chronic Wasting Disease Confirmed in Deer at East Texas Breeding Facility
AUSTIN – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas Animal Health Commission discovered Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in a deer breeding facility in Limestone County recently. This marks the first positive detection of the disease in the county. As part of a required CWD surveillance program, samples from four...
A free medical clinic opened in rural East Texas. Thousands poured in for help.
TEXAS TRIBUNE – Juanita Franklin was driving through the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City a couple of years ago when she saw a new sign down the road from the Christian Life Center food pantry where she volunteers. It promised something she desperately needed: “Healthcare Access for All!” Franklin, whose left leg is […]
Armed Activists Force Dallas PD Overhaul to Homeless Camp Sweeps
After armed activists confronted workers cleaning up the city’s growing homeless camps, Dallas has been forced to create a new security plan to ensure the safety of its employees. The City’s new security strategy calls for a three-tiered system of law enforcement involvement. The first tier involves only city...
Is This The Most Unique Way To Camp Here In TEXAS?
This might be one of the most TEXAS ways to do some camping. Camping is second nature here in Texas. So many incredible places to camp and go stay at. But, this might be one of the most unique camping trips around in the Lone Star State!. WAGON CAMPING AT...
