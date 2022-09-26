Despite milder temperatures, the risk of wildfire is on the rise in Northeast Texas. Much of the region is experiencing moderate to severe drought. Yesterday in Hunt County, firefighters battled a large blaze west of Neylandville that burned 63 acres before being contained. Elsewhere around the state, fire departments in the Ark-La-Tex region battled several fires around Lake O the Pines and Lake Bob Sandlin. The Texas A&M Forest Service rates fire danger as moderate around most of the region today, but breezy conditions on Thursday are forecast to increase the risk. In response to conditions, some counties have re-instated bans on outdoor burning. Fannin County enacted a burn ban yesterday. Burn bans are also in effect in Grayson, Collin, and Rockwall counties.

FANNIN COUNTY, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO