Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has the cure to tame high inflation: A massive wave of Russian immigration
Bill Ackman, chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management, has an idea for fighting inflation. The Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates in hopes of cooling the economy and taming inflation, which remained near a 40-year high in August at 8.3%. Their goal is to reduce demand...
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns the US economy has tough days ahead - and blames the Fed for painful inflation
Carl Icahn has warned the US economy is going downhill, blamed the Federal Reserve for stubborn inflation, and touted the bargains available for bold investors. "The worst is yet to come," the billionaire investor said about the economic outlook during MarketWatch's "Best New Ideas in Money Festival" on Wednesday. "Inflation...
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire
Throughout 2022, Wall Street has repeatedly warned investors that a recession could be on its way. From JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to former Federal Reserve officials, the world’s top economic minds have pointed, practically in unison, to the storm of headwinds facing the global economy and expressed fears about the potential for a serious downturn.
‘I did not expect markets to get so bad so fast’: Larry Summers predicts the pound will fall below parity with U.S. dollar, Euro
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers thinks the pound might fall below parity with the dollar and the Euro. The plunge in the British pound, which fell to record lows on Monday, is surprising even the “very pessmistic” Larry Summers. “I did not expect markets to get so...
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
China threatens national security by buying land next to military base, 51 Republicans tell Biden cabinet: GOP says North Dakota facility has 'intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities' - and communist encroachment
Dozens of GOP lawmakers are sending a letter to the Biden Cabinet sounding the alarm over a massive Chinese farmland purchase conveniently located only 20 minutes from a major military base. Recently Fufeng Group, a Chinese-based manufacturer with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), purchased 300 acres of...
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says inflation fight may cause a recession
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve delivered its bluntest reckoning Wednesday of what it will take to finally tame painfully high inflation: Slower growth, higher unemployment and potentially a recession. Speaking at a news conference, Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged what many economists have been saying for months: That the...
What U.K. Pound Sterling Slump Against U.S. Dollar Means for Americans
Investors jumped to U.S. markets after the pound slumped, with analysts anticipating the pound could plunge further to parity with the dollar in coming months
Cathie Wood Says Powell's 'Sledgehammer' To 'Slay' Inflation Way More Powerful Than Volcker's In 1980s: 'Fed Could Undermine Its Legacy'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, has said the current U.S. monetary policy is significantly more restrictive than in the 1980s when, to kill inflation, former Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volcker had pushed the Fed funds rate up two-fold from 10% to 20%. In comparison, Jerome Powell and...
UK Conservative Party members reportedly say the central bank may need to make an emergency rate hike to stem the pound's decline and calm markets over mini-budget
UK conservative party members said the BoE may need to make an emergency rate hike, Bloomberg reported. Such a move by the central bank looks increasingly likely, analysts believe. The pound sank to a record low against the dollar on Monday, trading below $1.04. Members of the Conservative Party in...
'Bond King' Jeff Gundlach says the Fed's devotion to big rate hikes means there's now a 75% chance of a US recession next year
"Bond King" Jeff Gundlach said the Federal Reserve should slow its pace of interest-rate hikes. Its policy means the odds of a US recession in 2023 are now 75%, the billionaire investor said. The US central bank raised rates by 75 basis points Wednesday and signaled more hikes are imminent.
US News and World Report
Fed's Evans Sees Interest Rates Peaking at 4.50-4.75%
(Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates to a range between 4.50% and 4.75%, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Tuesday, a more aggressive stance than he has previously embraced that underscores the central bank's hardening resolve to quash excessively high inflation. Evans also said...
Economist Larry Summers was right before on inflation—and has another contrarian call now
Lawrence "Larry" Summers speaks during the 25th Harvard College China Forum on April 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. In attempts to get inflation under control, the latest interest rate increase by the U.S. central bank is 0.75%—for the third consecutive time. But some experts, like Harvard economics professor Larry Summers, warn the Fed’s actions are too little and possibly too late.
Contrarian economist Larry Summers was right all along about inflation. His ominous new prediction for what’s next.
Summers thinks things will have to get a lot worse before they get better. Too far, too fast? That’s what some portfolio managers griped as the stock market plunged following the Fed’s latest rate hike on September 21. “We continue to believe that the Fed is making yet another policy mistake,” Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Management, told Fortune, arguing that the central bank’s interest rate hikes are now overly aggressive.
BBC
IMF sounds alarm on UK tax cut plans
The International Monetary Fund has openly criticised the UK government over its plan for tax cuts, warning that the measures are likely to fuel the cost-of-living crisis. In an unusually outspoken statement, the IMF said the proposal would be likely to increase inequality and add to pressures pushing up prices.
BBC
Chinese yuan: Currency hits record lows against US dollar
China's yuan has hit fresh record lows against the surging US dollar. The internationally-traded yuan fell to its lowest level since data first became available in 2011. China's domestic currency also reached its weakest point since the 2008 global financial crisis. It comes as the dollar continues to rise in...
Wall Street bounces back as Treasury yields dip
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street rebounded strongly on Wednesday following its recent sell-off, helped by easing Treasury yields, while Apple dropped on concerns about demand for iPhones.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Off Lows as Bank of England's Bond Market Intervention Raises Hopes for Fed Pivot
Bitcoin (BTC) recovered from daily lows after the Bank of England (BOE) said it will take steps to address the liquidity crunch in the government bond market. The announcement raised hopes that central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, are nearing their pain threshold concerning the market turmoil and might soon abandon the policy tightening that has roiled crypto and traditional assets this year.
US News and World Report
Wells Fargo Expects Steeper U.S. Rate Hikes to Quell Rampant Inflation
(Reuters) - Wells Fargo expects steeper rate hikes by the Federal Reserve due to resiliency of the U.S. economy and the central bank's increased resolve to wring out inflation, the Wall Street bank's economists said in a note on Tuesday. They had earlier forecast a 100-basis-point hike between now and...
FOXBusiness
Another jumbo Fed rate hike poised to add $2.1T to national debt, CRFB says
The Federal Reserve is expected to deliver a third consecutive super-sized interest rate increase this week, a move that will have serious consequences for the U.S. government and its finances. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonprofit that advocates for federal deficit reduction, estimated that another 75-basis-point rate...
