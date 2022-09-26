ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

Throughout 2022, Wall Street has repeatedly warned investors that a recession could be on its way. From JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to former Federal Reserve officials, the world’s top economic minds have pointed, practically in unison, to the storm of headwinds facing the global economy and expressed fears about the potential for a serious downturn.
Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
Daily Mail

China threatens national security by buying land next to military base, 51 Republicans tell Biden cabinet: GOP says North Dakota facility has 'intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities' - and communist encroachment

Dozens of GOP lawmakers are sending a letter to the Biden Cabinet sounding the alarm over a massive Chinese farmland purchase conveniently located only 20 minutes from a major military base. Recently Fufeng Group, a Chinese-based manufacturer with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), purchased 300 acres of...
Markets Insider

UK Conservative Party members reportedly say the central bank may need to make an emergency rate hike to stem the pound's decline and calm markets over mini-budget

UK conservative party members said the BoE may need to make an emergency rate hike, Bloomberg reported. Such a move by the central bank looks increasingly likely, analysts believe. The pound sank to a record low against the dollar on Monday, trading below $1.04. Members of the Conservative Party in...
US News and World Report

Fed's Evans Sees Interest Rates Peaking at 4.50-4.75%

(Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates to a range between 4.50% and 4.75%, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Tuesday, a more aggressive stance than he has previously embraced that underscores the central bank's hardening resolve to quash excessively high inflation. Evans also said...
Fortune

Economist Larry Summers was right before on inflation—and has another contrarian call now

Lawrence "Larry" Summers speaks during the 25th Harvard College China Forum on April 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. In attempts to get inflation under control, the latest interest rate increase by the U.S. central bank is 0.75%—for the third consecutive time. But some experts, like Harvard economics professor Larry Summers, warn the Fed’s actions are too little and possibly too late.
Fortune

Contrarian economist Larry Summers was right all along about inflation. His ominous new prediction for what’s next.

Summers thinks things will have to get a lot worse before they get better. Too far, too fast? That’s what some portfolio managers griped as the stock market plunged following the Fed’s latest rate hike on September 21. “We continue to believe that the Fed is making yet another policy mistake,” Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Management, told Fortune, arguing that the central bank’s interest rate hikes are now overly aggressive.
BBC

IMF sounds alarm on UK tax cut plans

The International Monetary Fund has openly criticised the UK government over its plan for tax cuts, warning that the measures are likely to fuel the cost-of-living crisis. In an unusually outspoken statement, the IMF said the proposal would be likely to increase inequality and add to pressures pushing up prices.
BBC

Chinese yuan: Currency hits record lows against US dollar

China's yuan has hit fresh record lows against the surging US dollar. The internationally-traded yuan fell to its lowest level since data first became available in 2011. China's domestic currency also reached its weakest point since the 2008 global financial crisis. It comes as the dollar continues to rise in...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Off Lows as Bank of England's Bond Market Intervention Raises Hopes for Fed Pivot

Bitcoin (BTC) recovered from daily lows after the Bank of England (BOE) said it will take steps to address the liquidity crunch in the government bond market. The announcement raised hopes that central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, are nearing their pain threshold concerning the market turmoil and might soon abandon the policy tightening that has roiled crypto and traditional assets this year.
US News and World Report

Wells Fargo Expects Steeper U.S. Rate Hikes to Quell Rampant Inflation

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo expects steeper rate hikes by the Federal Reserve due to resiliency of the U.S. economy and the central bank's increased resolve to wring out inflation, the Wall Street bank's economists said in a note on Tuesday. They had earlier forecast a 100-basis-point hike between now and...
FOXBusiness

Another jumbo Fed rate hike poised to add $2.1T to national debt, CRFB says

The Federal Reserve is expected to deliver a third consecutive super-sized interest rate increase this week, a move that will have serious consequences for the U.S. government and its finances. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonprofit that advocates for federal deficit reduction, estimated that another 75-basis-point rate...
