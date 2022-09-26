Read full article on original website
Related
NIH Director's Blog
The problems and challenges in growth monitoring
Growth monitoring is the apparently simple act of regularly assessing physical growth to watch over changes in health and nutrition in a child and take appropriate actions to improve them. Several challenging issues need more in depth study to clarify the confusion that surrounds growth monitoring (GM) at present. This review seeks to clarify certain issues including production of scales and equipment-attendance at weighing clinics, interpretation of growth chart and inability to intervene. Moreover, the review specifically discusses the problems of growth monitoring in developing countries with reference to Africa.
science.org
Microfluidic affinity selection of active SARS-CoV-2 virus particles
We report a microfluidic assay to select active severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) viral particles (VPs), which were defined as intact particles with an accessible angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 receptor binding domain (RBD) on the spike (S) protein, from clinical samples. Affinity selection of SARS-CoV-2 particles was carried out using injection molded microfluidic chips, which allow for high-scale production to accommodate large-scale screening. The microfluidic contained a surface-bound aptamer directed against the virus’s S protein RBD to affinity select SARS-CoV-2 VPs. Following selection (~94% recovery), the VPs were released from the chip’s surface using a blue light light-emitting diode (89% efficiency). Selected SARS-CoV-2 VP enumeration was carried out using reverse transcription quantitative polymerase chain reaction. The VP selection assay successfully identified healthy donors (clinical specificity = 100%) and 19 of 20 patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) (95% sensitivity). In 15 patients with COVID-19, the presence of active SARS-CoV-2 VPs was found. The chip can be reprogrammed for any VP or exosomes by simply changing the affinity agent.
Nursing Times
Experience of students during Covid-19 must be ‘reflected and understood’
Special attention must be paid to ensuring nursing students who trained during the coronavirus pandemic and, therefore, faced “significant challenges” are supported all the way through their careers, the chief nurse and deputy chief executive of Health Education England has urged. Professor Mark Radford, who is also deputy...
Comments / 0