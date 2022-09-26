ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

Man dies in eastern Ky. crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Williamson, West Virginia, died Monday in a head-on crash in Pike County, Kentucky State Police said. Anthony Kirk, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Elkhorn Creek in the Elkhorn City community, troopers say. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. Monday.
KSP investigating fatal crash in Pike County

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville is investigating a crash between a school bus and a truck that killed one man on Monday. KSP received a 911 call just before 8:00 a.m. Monday around Elkhorn Creek in Elkhorn City. The investigation revealed that 32-year-old...
Crews respond to Pike County, Ky., crash involving school bus

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a school bus Monday morning in Pike County, Kentucky. The crash was reported about 8 a.m. along West Russell Street in the Elkhorn City area, emergency officials said. No students were on the bus at the time...
Floyd County creates long-term disaster recovery committee

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has created an advisory council to help guide responses to natural disasters and prepare communities for future disasters. While this takes place on the state level, many Eastern Kentucky counties still recovering from flooding have created their own committees. Beshear said...
FEMA extends individual assistance deadline for 13 counties in Eastern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — As of 6 a.m. Monday, the Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office lifted the countywide curfew that has been in place since the July flooding. State leaders also announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the deadline for people to apply for individual assistance. Those impacted in the 13 eligible counties (Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee, ​Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and​ Whitley) now have until Oct. 28 to apply.
Road Trippin'...Old Hospital on College Hill Williamson, WV

Go and say 'Hi' to Mike Myers. Say hello to Pattie, Maryann, Autumn, Michael & Tonya...tell you saqw them on Road Trippin'...TB 619-743-0500 wchstv.com/community/road-trippin. The Old Hospital on College Hill has looked down over the City of Williamson, West Virginia for the past 94 Years.The facility is now open for both historical and paranormal tours, giving "new patients" a glimpse into one of the most unique paranormal destinations in Appalachia. For more information, please call 304-953-0987!
Eastern Ky. native in Tampa storm chasing Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WYMT) - All eyes are on Hurricane Ian as it approaches Florida and some Eastern Kentuckians could experience it firsthand. Perry County native Chris Hall is in Tampa with 606 Storm Chasing. He said they wanted to document the storm as it makes landfall. He told us a...
Pike County man arrested following drug investigation by Ky. State Police

PIKEVIELLE, Ky. (WCHS) — A Pike County man has been arrested following a drug investigation by Kentucky State Police. Joshua Habern, 41, of Pikeville has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and heroin and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN NAMED IN FEDERAL INDICTMENT FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING

SEPTEMBER 24, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FEDERAL DRUG INDICTMENT NUMBER ONE: PHILLIP JUDE, 57, OF LOUISA, KY. A Lawrence County man who was arrested earlier this month on drug trafficking charges in Johnson County, Kentucky; found himself in nearly immediately worse legal troubles, when he was struck with a federal indictment on Thursday, two weeks after his arrest.
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 11-20, 2022

SEPTEMBER 26, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., SEPTEMBER 11, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., SEPTEMBER 20, 2022, (10 DAYS); AT LEAST 102 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
Hazard water system under boil water advisory

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The entire Hazard water system is under a boil water advisory until further notice. The City of Hazard Utilities posted the advisory to Facebook at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials say the advisory is due to required maintenance.
Police searching for stolen trailer in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are asking for your help to find a stolen utility trailer. In a Facebook post on Trooper Michael Coleman’s page, Kentucky State Police in Pikeville are looking for a 2016 Homesteader trailer that was stolen from the Bull Creek Flea Market near Prestonburg between September 18th and September 23rd.
Man caught with 1.5lbs of meth in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kentucky man is facing charges in Wayne County, West Virginia, after authorities found more than a pound of meth during a traffic stop. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, while conducting a traffic stop in Wayne County, the WCSO Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol deputies found a […]
Basic hygiene essentials donated for Mingo County students

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nearly 3,000 students in seven elementary and middle schools in Mingo County will have more access to basic hygiene essentials thanks to a donation. UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia donated the items for the “hygiene closet,” according to a news advisory. The...
Another overturned semi shuts down ramp in Perry County

PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Drivers beware — deputies say the entrance ramp to I-64 eastbound off State Road 37 is closed after an accident. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a semi flipped onto its side while taking the ramp. The sheriff’s office posted about the accident on social media Saturday afternoon shortly […]
THREE ARRESTED IN DRUG BUST IN JOHNSON COUNTY AFTER POLICE UNCOVER “ROULETTE WHEEL” OF VARIOUS NARCOTICS

SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. Three people were recently arrested in Johnson County, KY.,after law enforcement authorities received information and acted upon with their gathered intelligence, leading to the discovery that uncovering of a large drug dealing operation, with not only multiple illegal narcotics, but also enough quantities to get a major portion of residents of Johnson County either high, stoned, and/or tripping.
