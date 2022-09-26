Read full article on original website
cohaitungchi.com
30+ Fun & Romantic Things to do in Raleigh For Couples This Weekend
This city may not be considered the city of love, but here are a few reasons why it can be! If you are looking for a fun date idea in Raleigh, here are 31 Romantic Things to do in Raleigh North Carolina this weekend. You are reading: Raleigh attractions for...
WITN
North Carolina Seafood Festival scheduled to continue
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - As of Tuesday, the North Carolina Seafood Festival will still proceed despite the potential for bad weather from Friday, Sept. 30th to Sunday, Oct. 2nd. The Town of Morehead City, Carteret County Emergency Management, and the festival’s board of directors say they are closely monitoring...
Roaches & mouse droppings: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Sept. 27)
One Triangle restaurant this week scored a 73.5%, a C grade.
North Carolina woman celebrates $3 million scratch-off win
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Elizabeth Rathburn, of Candler, North Carolina, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Rathburn bought her winning Fabulous Fortune ticket from Boone’s Convenience Corner on Smoky Park Highway in Candler. When Rathburn arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
outerbanksvoice.com
Increasing confidence that eastern NC will feel Ian impacts
(Dare County Emergency Management) On the morning of Sept. 28, Dare County Emergency Management issued this update on the status of Hurricane Ian and predictions about its potential impacts on our regions. Here is the information. Ian is now a strong Category 4 hurricane located about 75 miles WSW of...
Harvest Festival coming to Farmville
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Strawberries for everyone. On Saturday, Home Place Strawberries and More will be hosting its Harvest Festival. The event will be family-friendly and last from 9 am to 4 pm. The event will have vendors, a food truck, hayrides, barrel rides, farm animals, a corn maze, homemade ice cream, pumpkins and more. […]
WITN
Tiny home to provide second chance for Craven County man
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a common saying that “everyone deserves a second chance.” One man in Craven County is about to get his. The home looks like an empty shell right now, but it’s a sign of a better future, thanks to the Home Transitional Network, a collaboration between New Bern nonprofit Wash Away Unemployment and local sponsors and volunteers. Work started on the house on Sept. 20 and is scheduled to finish on the 30th. They’re building it at 1004 Queen Street.
WXII 12
North Carolina sees gas price decline end
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gas prices have been falling for months, but that streak is now over. According to the analysts at GasBuddy, the national average for a gallon of regular rose a little over three cents last week. That snapped a streak of 14 consecutive weekly declines – the...
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you have never been to the beautiful state of North Carolina then you should really plan a vacation there soon because it has so much to offer. In fact, it's safe to say there is something for everybody in North Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking there. And if you are looking for great restaurants, here are three amazing seafood places that you should try.
beckersasc.com
North Carolina physician group opens endoscopy center
Raleigh, N.C.-based Wake Endoscopy Center is expanding with a new location in Cary, the Triangle Business Journal reported Sept. 23. The new center will be the physician group's fifth, the report said. After it opens in October, the practice has plans for a sixth location as well. The facility in...
NC school ranked top public high school in the U.S. See who else made the 2023 list.
Triangle schools did well on both the national and North Carolina list of top public and private high schools.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Hardee’s had to do when Mrs. Carver’s was closed
My good friend, Dee Congleton, gave me the recipe for Mrs. Carver’s chili. Dee said that I write about Mrs. Carver’s chili so much that I deserved the recipe. The Radio View Grill was off limits to me as a kid, as were the pool rooms uptown. Mrs. Carver’s was not open at night. The only night drive-in I could go to was Hardee’s-soon to be McDonalds. Charlie Bell’s also closed at night as was Mel’s so that left Hardee’s for the boys to go to.
WITN
Gas drops below $3.00 in Pitt & Craven Counties
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Gas has dropped below $3.00 a gallon at several stations in Pitt and Craven Counties. According to GasBuddy, Circle K gas stations in Greenville and in Winterville reported gas at $2.99 a gallon. Murphy USA on Greenville Boulevard was also at $2.99. The Walmart on Regency Boulevard...
cbs17
12 cars damaged in used car dealership fire off of Capital Blvd., Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say at least 12 cars are damaged after a fire Wednesday morning at a used car dealership on Capital Blvd. At about 2:43 a.m., police and fire crews said they were called to Supreme Raleigh near Starmount Drive in reference to a fire.
WRAL
Professional golfer and Smithfield native Neal Lancaster still hits the greens in Johnston County
He's a golfer from Smithfield who once played the PGA Tour alongside many famous names such as Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Neal Lancaster also captured some impressive highlights. For example, he was the first person in history to shoot below a 30 on the front nine of the US Open. Today, he lives in Johnston County and still plays competitively.
cbs17
10 nabbed on various charges, several guns seized in Nash County, deputies say
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Ten people were arrested in Nash County and now most of them face a variety of drug charges, deputies said Tuesday night. There was one woman among the group and several gang members, according to a news release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.
This Is The Best Grocery Store In North Carolina
LoveFood compiled a list of the best grocery stores in the country, from popular chains to local favorites.
DVM 360
Vets Pets to replace Points East Veterinary Specialty Hospital with larger clinic
New clinic to provide better convenience, comfort, and medical capabilities to pet parents within the Wilson, North Carolina area. Vets Pets, a network of veterinary hospitals in North Carolina, has begun construction of a state-of-the-art facility in Wilson, North Carolina. According to a company release,1 the Points East Veterinary Specialty...
WITN
Silver Alert canceled for missing Kinston woman
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says it has canceled the Silver Alert for Jessica Murray. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
WITN
Store clerk killed after Greenville robbery
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Greenville store clerk is dead after an apparent robbery last night. Zahran Jaghama died at ECU Health Medical Center from his injuries. Greenville police say they were called to Amigos Tobacco Shop on North Greene Street after a customer discovered the 44-year-old man suffering from serious injuries.
