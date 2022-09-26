ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Highland Park shooting victims sue rifle manufacturer

CHICAGO - A group of victims from the Forth of July Highland Park mass shooting are suing the manufacturer of the rifle used by the shooter. Lawyers representing dozens of survivors of the Highland Park shooting are holding a press conference Wednesday to announce the filing of individual lawsuits for a number of families.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

12-year-old among 3 charged with robbing Loop business at gunpoint

CHICAGO - A 12-year-old boy and two men have been charged in the armed robbery of a business Tuesday in the Loop. Geeshaun Wilson, 21, Jennell Moore, 23, and the boy were arrested around 3 a.m. Tuesday roughly an hour after they allegedly held up a 26-year-old man who was working inside a business in the 400 block of South Clark Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Hundreds of Chicago men turn out for 'Bring Your Child to School Day'

CHICAGO - Students at one West Side school got the royal treatment for bring-your-dad-to school day. Dads and grandfathers, uncles and other father figures filled the front steps here at Catalyst Circle Rock Charter School to give their sons and daughters the rockstar treatment. The kids were soaking up the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in head in Chicago's Hyde Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood Tuesday night. Police say around 9:20 p.m. a 44-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car in the 5500 block of South Shore Drive when a man ran up and opened fire.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO - A man and a woman were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side. The pair, 68 and 64, were walking on the sidewalk around 10:32 p.m. in the 600 block of West Fullerton when two gunmen approached and demanded their belongings at gunpoint, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 suspects wanted by Chicago police for attacking, robbing CTA rider

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying three male suspects who attacked a CTA passenger before taking the victim's bicycle and throwing it in front of an oncoming train. According to police, on Sept. 17 around 9:21 p.m., the three suspects approached the victim on a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2-year-old Joliet boy finds unsecured gun, shoots himself in the head: police

JOLIET, Ill. - A toddler accidentally shot himself in the head after he found an unsecured gun in a Joliet home Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The 2-year-old boy was shot around 12:16 p.m. after he found the gun in a bedroom of a residence in the 300 block of Comstock Street, according to Joliet police spokesman Sgt. Dwayne English.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 40, shot in South Shore alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Tuesday night. At about 7:57 p.m., a 40-year-old man was in an alley in the 7000 block of South Merrill Avenue when he was shot by an unknown offender, police said. The man was shot in the left thigh,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot and killed while driving in South Commons

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while driving Tuesday night in the South Commons neighborhood. The 30-year-old was driving eastbound around 10:16 p.m. in the 200 block of East 31st Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. The man was struck multiple times across the body and...
CHICAGO, IL

