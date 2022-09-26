Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago is a Welcoming City as They Support Over 1,000 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications openLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Highland Park shooting victims sue rifle manufacturer
CHICAGO - A group of victims from the Forth of July Highland Park mass shooting are suing the manufacturer of the rifle used by the shooter. Lawyers representing dozens of survivors of the Highland Park shooting are holding a press conference Wednesday to announce the filing of individual lawsuits for a number of families.
fox32chicago.com
'She deserved it': Chicago man allegedly tried to kidnap woman, poured urine on another and attacked a third
CHICAGO - Prosecutors released disturbing new details Wednesday in connection to a kidnapping attempt in the West Loop and two other attacks against women that occurred Sunday. Quavon Ewing, 32, is accused of trying to drag a woman inside his car Sunday morning in the 200 block of South Sangamon...
fox32chicago.com
12-year-old among 3 charged with robbing Loop business at gunpoint
CHICAGO - A 12-year-old boy and two men have been charged in the armed robbery of a business Tuesday in the Loop. Geeshaun Wilson, 21, Jennell Moore, 23, and the boy were arrested around 3 a.m. Tuesday roughly an hour after they allegedly held up a 26-year-old man who was working inside a business in the 400 block of South Clark Street, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Waukegan man charged with breaking into CPD facility through fire escape in Homan Square
CHICAGO - A Waukegan man has been charged with breaking into a CPD facility in Homan Square through a fire escape Monday and taking possession of firearms. Donald Patrick, 47, faces five felony counts of aggravated assault to a peace officer and three felony counts of burglary. At about 11:30...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Hundreds of Chicago men turn out for 'Bring Your Child to School Day'
CHICAGO - Students at one West Side school got the royal treatment for bring-your-dad-to school day. Dads and grandfathers, uncles and other father figures filled the front steps here at Catalyst Circle Rock Charter School to give their sons and daughters the rockstar treatment. The kids were soaking up the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with murdering teen during robbery on South Side last year
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with murdering a teenager during a robbery last fall. Deandre Norels, Jr., 20, is charged with one count of using a firearm to cause a murder, one count of using a firearm during a crime of violence, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery and one count of robbery.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in head in Chicago's Hyde Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood Tuesday night. Police say around 9:20 p.m. a 44-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car in the 5500 block of South Shore Drive when a man ran up and opened fire.
fox32chicago.com
Federal trial begins for alleged leader of West Side gang: 'Wicked Town's specialty was violence'
CHICAGO - Brazen, devastating acts of bloodshed earned respect in the world of the Wicked Town street gang, a federal jury heard Monday. And in that world, Donald "Lil’ Don" Lee quickly rose within the ranks. He allegedly killed three people in three years, and he soon became the leader of the West Side gang — its "shot caller," a prosecutor said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Pair robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park
CHICAGO - A man and a woman were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side. The pair, 68 and 64, were walking on the sidewalk around 10:32 p.m. in the 600 block of West Fullerton when two gunmen approached and demanded their belongings at gunpoint, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Armed man in Florida claims 'I'm from Chicago, bro' — then leaves store when this happens
Escambia County, Fla. - A man casually carrying a shotgun and claiming to be from Chicago walked into a Florida convenience store during an attempted robbery but walked out when a clerk displayed his own weapon, authorities said. Rakim Stephen Tate, 32, made a bad decision that "became a worse...
fox32chicago.com
3 suspects wanted by Chicago police for attacking, robbing CTA rider
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying three male suspects who attacked a CTA passenger before taking the victim's bicycle and throwing it in front of an oncoming train. According to police, on Sept. 17 around 9:21 p.m., the three suspects approached the victim on a...
fox32chicago.com
Man used Snapchat to lure victim to South Side alley, where he killed him: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A man used the social media app Snapchat to lure an acquaintance in April to a South Side alley, where he fatally shot the acquaintance, prosecutors said. Malik Wilson fired twice, causing Giovanny C. Alvarado to fall to the ground the afternoon of April 24, Cook County prosecutors said Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
2-year-old Joliet boy finds unsecured gun, shoots himself in the head: police
JOLIET, Ill. - A toddler accidentally shot himself in the head after he found an unsecured gun in a Joliet home Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The 2-year-old boy was shot around 12:16 p.m. after he found the gun in a bedroom of a residence in the 300 block of Comstock Street, according to Joliet police spokesman Sgt. Dwayne English.
fox32chicago.com
Des Plaines family grieves, asks for privacy after aunt allegedly pushed nephew into Lake Michigan
DES PLAINES, Ill. - The family of a 3-year-old old boy who was pushed into Lake Michigan by a relative is grieving. The Cook County medical examiner said the boy died Sunday morning after spending about a week in the hospital fighting for his life. Three-year-old Josiah Brown was with...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 40, shot in South Shore alley
CHICAGO - A man was shot in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Tuesday night. At about 7:57 p.m., a 40-year-old man was in an alley in the 7000 block of South Merrill Avenue when he was shot by an unknown offender, police said. The man was shot in the left thigh,...
fox32chicago.com
'This shouldn't have happened': Community mourns murdered family members in Oak Forest
OAK FOREST, Ill. - Hundreds of community members came together Monday night for a vigil honoring a family killed in Oak Forest last week. On Friday, police responded to the 5500 block of Ann Marie Lane for reports of screaming and gunshots. The domestic disturbance escalated into a barricade situation, leaving four people dead.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot and killed while driving in South Commons
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while driving Tuesday night in the South Commons neighborhood. The 30-year-old was driving eastbound around 10:16 p.m. in the 200 block of East 31st Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. The man was struck multiple times across the body and...
fox32chicago.com
Person shot by Chicago police after breaking into CPD facility through fire escape
CHICAGO - A 47-year-old Waukegan man was shot by police Monday after using a fire escape to gain entry to a Chicago police facility in Homan Square, then grabbing at least twos gun he found and aiming them at officers, the chief said. Police Superintendent David Brown said the shooting...
fox32chicago.com
2 mail carriers robbed at gunpoint in Evanston within 24 hours of each other
EVANSTON, Ill. - Two U.S. Postal Service Carriers were robbed at gunpoint in Evanston within 24 hours of each other this week. At about 4:05 p.m. Monday, Evanston police officers responded to the 1600 block of Monroe Street for a call of a robbery, authorities said. When officers arrived, they...
Comments / 0