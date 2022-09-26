Read full article on original website
Eater
NYC’s Finest New-School Slice Shops
Slice pizza is a vital and affordable New York foodstuff; in fact, some slice shops are making the city’s best pizza. Dollar slices — however endangered — and old-school slice shops still provide stellar pies across the five boroughs, but at the same time an ambitious slice renaissance is pushing the pizza conversation forward in a different way. A modern class of talented bakers are deploying naturally leavened doughs and high quality ingredients to reimagine offerings from the classic margherita slice to the freewheeling Buffalo slice.
bklyner.com
With Something For Everyone, NYC's Biggest Book Festival Is In Brooklyn This Week
There will be poetry at sunrise on canoes and floats in Gowanus. Discussions of elite power, introductions to new authors, and talk of banned books. Most of all, it will be a celebration of books and the people that make them. What started as a one-day festival featuring authors from...
Eater
Cake Boss to Open Another Bakery in Times Square
Apparently one Cake Boss bakery wasn’t enough for Times Square. The Cake Boss himself, Buddy Valastro — the star of the TLC reality show Cake Boss, which spawned 16 seasons — is opening another outpost of New Jersey-based Carlo’s Bakery at 1500 Broadway, at Seventh Avenue and West 43rd Street, according to What Now NY. It’s nearly within eyesight of another Carlo’s Bakery at the Port Authority bus station on Eighth Avenue. An opening date was not disclosed.
Eater
Palestinian Hit Ayat to Open a Halal Italian Restaurant
The team behind Palestinian hits Ayat and Al Badawi is opening a new halal Italian restaurant called Fatta Mano. Owner Abdul Elenani tells Eater that his new Bay Ridge spot located at 8501 Third Avenue, at 85th Street, is set to open next Wednesday, October 5. The menu includes dishes like Bolognese pasta, fried calamari, chicken Milanese, and Neopolitan-style pizzas with toppings like burrata. truffle oil, or Brussels sprouts.
Patrick Janelle Transforms a Rundown Rental Into a Chic New York City Loft
Patrick Janelle always dreamed of living in a downtown Manhattan loft. The lifestyle influencer, who also runs the talent agency Untitled Secret, fantasized about an airy and industrial home as he spent the past decade climbing the rungs of the New York City housing ladder. So when he grew out of his most recent abode, a compact yet curated SoHo apartment, he knew it was time to actualize his goal.
Eater
This Hip Williamsburg Pizza Parlor Further Cements the $5 Slice Era
Okay, so Fini is a neighborhood slice joint with lawn chairs out front (bring your uncle’s tank top), almond ices in the freezer, and a website that greets you with a slick video of a staffer in noise-canceling headphones walking the streets of Brooklyn in shiny custom swag. It’s a chill place to spend $25 on two Neapolitan-style cheese slices and an IPA because, hey, you can’t get a $49 burger with fries at a “Dimes Square” tavern every day.
bkreader.com
Flatbush Nostrand Junction Tour Explores Little-Known Neighborhood History
The Flatbush Nostrand Junction Business Improvement District launched its Urban Hyperlocal Tourism Initiative on September 21 with the first-ever historical walking tour of the Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue intersection locally known as “The Junction.”. The “Triangle Junction Tour” explored the unique history of the busy transportation hub, which...
At least 23 people were shot in New York City over 3-day period
Two fatal shootings took place in Brooklyn and two occurred in the Bronx, according to the NYPD. Shootings in the city are down compared to one year ago, but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. Four people were fatally struck in Brooklyn and the Bronx this weekend. Shootings in the city are down compared to one year ago, but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. [ more › ]
queenoftheclick.com
The Infatuation Rated the Best Pizza in Brooklyn, Three Bay Ridge Places Made the List!
The Infatuation was in search of the best pizza in Brooklyn. They reviewed a lot of places throughout the borough. (See here) I cheered when I saw Espresso Pizza (4th Avenue and 95th Street) made the list – it’s often forgotten, but soooooo good. We found Espresso’s on the first night we were in Bay Ridge. It’s most like the pizza I ate when I was a kid.
nypressnews.com
NYC Mayor Adams’ migrant tent camp plan panned by Bronx BP Vanessa Gibson: ‘Not the ideal location’
Mayor Adams’ plan to house hundreds of Latin American migrants in tents in a Bronx parking lot drew skepticism Monday from the Boogie Down’s borough president, who charged that the site is not suitable for several reasons. The BP, Vanessa Gibson, said she’s concerned that the parking lot...
Get exclusive 1st look inside Gramercy Park Hotel where everything is on sale
Everything at the iconic NYC hotel must go -- that includes the smallest items and the most grand.
NYS Music
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Considers Moving Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden, “the world’s most famous arena,” is in talks of being moved by NYC Mayor Eric Adams amidst the ongoing Penn Station Redevelopment talks. Adams has been working on the Penn Station project for a while, and the MTA has recently approved a $57 million contract for the renovation’s architectural and engineering designs. The plan would bring “light” to the nation’s largest transit hub. MTA CEO Janna Lieber said the money would be used for vertical circulation. “That’s stairs, escalators, and elevators to get people on and off the platforms,” he said.
7 On Your Side: Staten Island mom needs help thawing frozen bank account
A hard-working Staten Island mom living so close to the edge financially that she couldn't even afford a birthday cake for her 4-year-old daughter got another tough break when her bank account with all her money was suddenly suspended.
Brooklyn boy, 13, took out the trash and disappeared, family says
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The mother and father of a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy asked the public for help in locating him after he took out the trash Saturday morning and didn’t come back. Rashawn Davis’ mother, Nephteria Cooper, flew to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri after learning her son was missing. “I was […]
Gotham Gazette
What’s Behind the Increased Use of Kendra’s Law in New York City?
When Mayor Eric Adams was on the campaign trail last year, he repeatedly called for city and state officials to step up the use of Kendra's Law – a state law that allows court-ordered outpatient mental health treatment for people deemed dangerous to themselves or others. "We must strengthen...
Another Million Dollar Powerball Winner in New York
It's raining money for one lucky lucky lottery player in New York. Someone is holding a winning million-dollar Powerball ticket, so check your numbers. The winning numbers for Monday, September 26 Powerball drawing were:. 13-20-31-33-59 +20. The winning ticket was sold in Nassau County at the Heart to Heart convenience...
New York City considering reintroducing academic screening for prestigious middle and high schools
KEW GARDENS HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — Parents of New York City public school students are waiting to hear from the school chancellor about reinstating academic screens in competitive middle and high schools. Middle school screenings were halted due to the pandemic, and changes to high school admissions are causing concern among parents. PIX11’s Kala Rama […]
brickunderground.com
5 NYC no-fee apartments for rent that come with free months
If you’re hunting for a rental apartment in New York City, there’s a sliver of good news: Concessions like landlord-paid broker fees or months of free rent are coming back, but only in pricier, new luxury buildings. Why? Thanks to skyrocketing rents—and slightly more listings on the market,...
fox5ny.com
How much will drivers pay for NYC congestion pricing?
The Traffic Mobility Review Board will recommend tolls for congestion pricing in Manhattan. Board member Scott Rechler talks about what the board is considering.
