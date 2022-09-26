ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

NYC’s Finest New-School Slice Shops

Slice pizza is a vital and affordable New York foodstuff; in fact, some slice shops are making the city’s best pizza. Dollar slices — however endangered — and old-school slice shops still provide stellar pies across the five boroughs, but at the same time an ambitious slice renaissance is pushing the pizza conversation forward in a different way. A modern class of talented bakers are deploying naturally leavened doughs and high quality ingredients to reimagine offerings from the classic margherita slice to the freewheeling Buffalo slice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Cake Boss to Open Another Bakery in Times Square

Apparently one Cake Boss bakery wasn’t enough for Times Square. The Cake Boss himself, Buddy Valastro — the star of the TLC reality show Cake Boss, which spawned 16 seasons — is opening another outpost of New Jersey-based Carlo’s Bakery at 1500 Broadway, at Seventh Avenue and West 43rd Street, according to What Now NY. It’s nearly within eyesight of another Carlo’s Bakery at the Port Authority bus station on Eighth Avenue. An opening date was not disclosed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Palestinian Hit Ayat to Open a Halal Italian Restaurant

The team behind Palestinian hits Ayat and Al Badawi is opening a new halal Italian restaurant called Fatta Mano. Owner Abdul Elenani tells Eater that his new Bay Ridge spot located at 8501 Third Avenue, at 85th Street, is set to open next Wednesday, October 5. The menu includes dishes like Bolognese pasta, fried calamari, chicken Milanese, and Neopolitan-style pizzas with toppings like burrata. truffle oil, or Brussels sprouts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Minnesota State
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
Brooklyn, NY
Society
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Massachusetts State
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Brooklyn, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Society
Architectural Digest

Patrick Janelle Transforms a Rundown Rental Into a Chic New York City Loft

Patrick Janelle always dreamed of living in a downtown Manhattan loft. The lifestyle influencer, who also runs the talent agency Untitled Secret, fantasized about an airy and industrial home as he spent the past decade climbing the rungs of the New York City housing ladder. So when he grew out of his most recent abode, a compact yet curated SoHo apartment, he knew it was time to actualize his goal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

This Hip Williamsburg Pizza Parlor Further Cements the $5 Slice Era

Okay, so Fini is a neighborhood slice joint with lawn chairs out front (bring your uncle’s tank top), almond ices in the freezer, and a website that greets you with a slick video of a staffer in noise-canceling headphones walking the streets of Brooklyn in shiny custom swag. It’s a chill place to spend $25 on two Neapolitan-style cheese slices and an IPA because, hey, you can’t get a $49 burger with fries at a “Dimes Square” tavern every day.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Flatbush Nostrand Junction Tour Explores Little-Known Neighborhood History

The Flatbush Nostrand Junction Business Improvement District launched its Urban Hyperlocal Tourism Initiative on September 21 with the first-ever historical walking tour of the Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue intersection locally known as “The Junction.”. The “Triangle Junction Tour” explored the unique history of the busy transportation hub, which...
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

At least 23 people were shot in New York City over 3-day period

Two fatal shootings took place in Brooklyn and two occurred in the Bronx, according to the NYPD. Shootings in the city are down compared to one year ago, but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. Four people were fatally struck in Brooklyn and the Bronx this weekend. Shootings in the city are down compared to one year ago, but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unionization#Union Busting#Brooklyn Trader Joe#More Perfect Union#The Mermaid Inn#The New York Post#White Horse Tavern#Riverdale
queenoftheclick.com

The Infatuation Rated the Best Pizza in Brooklyn, Three Bay Ridge Places Made the List!

The Infatuation was in search of the best pizza in Brooklyn. They reviewed a lot of places throughout the borough. (See here) I cheered when I saw Espresso Pizza (4th Avenue and 95th Street) made the list – it’s often forgotten, but soooooo good. We found Espresso’s on the first night we were in Bay Ridge. It’s most like the pizza I ate when I was a kid.
BROOKLYN, NY
NYS Music

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Considers Moving Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden, “the world’s most famous arena,” is in talks of being moved by NYC Mayor Eric Adams amidst the ongoing Penn Station Redevelopment talks. Adams has been working on the Penn Station project for a while, and the MTA has recently approved a $57 million contract for the renovation’s architectural and engineering designs. The plan would bring “light” to the nation’s largest transit hub. MTA CEO Janna Lieber said the money would be used for vertical circulation. “That’s stairs, escalators, and elevators to get people on and off the platforms,” he said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
PIX11

Brooklyn boy, 13, took out the trash and disappeared, family says

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The mother and father of a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy asked the public for help in locating him after he took out the trash Saturday morning and didn’t come back. Rashawn Davis’ mother, Nephteria Cooper, flew to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri after learning her son was missing. “I was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
WIBX 950

Another Million Dollar Powerball Winner in New York

It's raining money for one lucky lucky lottery player in New York. Someone is holding a winning million-dollar Powerball ticket, so check your numbers. The winning numbers for Monday, September 26 Powerball drawing were:. 13-20-31-33-59 +20. The winning ticket was sold in Nassau County at the Heart to Heart convenience...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

New York City considering reintroducing academic screening for prestigious middle and high schools

KEW GARDENS HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — Parents of New York City public school students are waiting to hear from the school chancellor about reinstating academic screens in competitive middle and high schools. Middle school screenings were halted due to the pandemic, and changes to high school admissions are causing concern among parents. PIX11’s Kala Rama […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

5 NYC no-fee apartments for rent that come with free months

If you’re hunting for a rental apartment in New York City, there’s a sliver of good news: Concessions like landlord-paid broker fees or months of free rent are coming back, but only in pricier, new luxury buildings. Why? Thanks to skyrocketing rents—and slightly more listings on the market,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy