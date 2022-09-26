ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley County, TN

2-year-old in critical condition, found unresponsive in neighbor’s pool in Tennessee

By Alicia Patton
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320tlv_0iAg91k700

CLEVELAND, T.N. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a two-year-old was found unresponsive in a neighbor’s pool on Sunday afternoon in Tennessee.

At about 1 p.m., crews with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and Fire & Rescue were all dispatched to an address in Bradley County after neighbors called to report that a two-year-old was found inside their pool.

According to the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, emergency workers and neighbors administered lifesaving efforts to the two-year-old at the scene.

Officials are unsure how long the child was inside the pool before the call was made and crews arrived at the scene.

The child was transported to a hospital where efforts to revive them continued. On Sunday, officials said the child was in critical condition. The child’s current condition remains unknown.

No further information was immediately available. This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 2

Related
WTVC

34-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Wednesday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was shot Wednesday morning in Chattanooga, police confirm. We're working to learn more details. The shooting happened at about 7 a.m. on the 500 block of East 11th Street. A Chattanooga Police release says officers arrived to find a 34-year-old man shot in the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WSB Radio

Newborn found dead in north Georgia creek, deputies say

(CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga) — A newborn was found dead in a north Georgia creek on Tuesday afternoon, deputies say. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office says it found a “lifeless, underdeveloped” infant at the Graysville Canoe Launch, around 1 P.M. Deputies say they found the infant lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Body of newborn infant found along north Georgia creek, sheriff says

RINGGOLD, Ga. - A newborn infant was found dead by the side of a north Georgia creek on Tuesday afternoon, Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says. The infant’s lifeless, underdeveloped body was found face down at the edge of the South Chickamauga Creek at the Graysville Canoe Launch. The sheriff says the umbilical cord and placenta were still attached.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bradley County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Cleveland, TN
Bradley County, TN
Crime & Safety
WTVC

Man killed, another man hurt after shooting in Chattanooga Sunday night

Cha — One man is dead and another is recovering after they were shot in Chattanooga Sunday night, according to Chattanooga Police. Police believe the incident happened on the 1100 block of South Lyerly Street a little after 10 p.m. A release says several people called police to report...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ems#Fire Rescue#Nexstar Media Inc
WDEF

Two year old drowns in Bradley County

CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County officials have updated information on a child drowning Sunday in Charleston. They say neighbors discovered the child in their pool. Officials don’t know how long the child was in the water. Both neighbors and first responders and medical professionals treated the two...
newstalk941.com

Cumberland Co Deputies Investigating Potential Murder-Suicide

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office investigating a possible murder-suicide at an assisted living neighborhood. Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds Monday morning at Uplands Village. Deputies responded to an address on Main Street in Pleasant Hill around 7:30 a.m. A release shared by the office stated that the preliminary evidence points towards a murder-suicide.
PLEASANT HILL, TN
newstalk941.com

Cumberland Six-Year-Old Hit In Parent Pick Up Line Monday Morning

A six-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car leaving parent pick up at Brown Elementary in Crossville Monday morning. 35-year-old Ineda Cawthorne was driving a 2000 Mazda Minivan when she hit the young boy crossing from the parking lot to the covered walkway at the front entrance of the school.
CROSSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVC

One injured in Boy Scout Road Crash, says Dallas Bay VFD

Hixson, TN — One male is being transported to Erlanger Hospital after a car crash on Boy Scout Road, before Middle Valley says Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department. Dallas Bay VFD says they had to cut the person out of the vehicle, after it went off the roadway and struck a tree.
MIDDLE VALLEY, TN
wvlt.tv

Community frustrated by closure of remote Monroe County road

CHEROKEE NATIONAL FOREST, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just days ago the Cherokee National Forest Forest Service closed North River Road in Monroe County to all traffic. In a Press Release sent to WVLT News, forest service officials site maintenance work as the reason for the closure and said it would be closed from August to January, should work be completed on schedule.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Pedestrian killed on Lookout Mountain Sunday night

HINKLE, Georgia (WDEF) – A pedestrian was hit and killed Sunday evening on Lookout Mountain in Georgia. The Georgia State Patrol says it happened on Highway 157 below Hinkle. They say the 51 year old man was walking in the middle of the lane when a Toyota 4 Runner...
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA
weisradio.com

Chattooga County Sheriff Releases Name of Victim in Fatal Pedestrian Accident Friday

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 27 between Summerville and Trion, Georgia on Friday morning, marking the fourth pedestrian fatality in the County this year. A driver travelling southbound on Highway 27 near Dot Johnson Drive around 7:00 that morning struck and killed 57 year-old William M. Lee of Summerville, as he was attempting to cross over the highway.
SUMMERVILLE, GA
wvlt.tv

Don’t throw that out! Take it here

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous materials that shouldn’t be thrown out in the trash can be safely disposed of in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is offering the following drop-off...
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

78K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy