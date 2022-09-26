ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Kimbie Announce Double Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Mount Kimbie have announced MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning, a new double album due out November 4 via Warp. It comprises individual albums by members Dom Maker (Die Cuts) and Kai Campos (City Planning). The group has also shared a new double A-side single, featuring “F1 Racer” (featuring Kučka and produced by Maker) and “Zone 1 (24 Hours)” (produced by Campos). Check out the album art, full tracklist, and the video for “F1 Racer” below.
Foo Fighters Announce More Artists for Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in L.A.

In June, Foo Fighters announced that they’d be performing tribute shows in London and Los Angeles to honor Taylor Hawkins. After sharing the first wave of artists performing at the September 27 show at Inglewood’s Kia Forum—which includes Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Joshua Homme of Queens of the Stone Age, Joan Jett, Brian May of Queen, Gene Simons of Kiss, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Mark Ronson, Alanis Morissette, and more—the band has now shared the full lineup for the event.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nation of Language Share New Song “From the Hill”: Listen

Nation of Language has shared a new song called “From the Hill.” It’s the trio’s first new music since 2021’s A Way Forward. Check it out below. Of the new song, Nation of Language’s singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Ian Devaney said in a statement:
Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022

Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
MorMor Announces Debut Album Semblance, Shares Video for New Song “Chasing Ghosts”: Watch

MorMor has revealed that his debut album is on the way. It’s titled Semblance and it’s out November 4. The Toronto artist has now shared the tracklist for the project, along with the music video for the single “Chasing Ghosts,” directed by Otto Tang. Early next year, he’ll play a handful of shows around North America in support of the album, too. Take a look at those dates and check out “Chasing Ghosts” below.
Giveon Shares New Song for Amsterdam Movie: Listen

Giveon is back with a new song called “Time.” The song appears on the soundtrack for the upcoming David O. Russell film Amsterdam, which stars Christian Bale, John David Washington, Margo Robbie, Taylor Swift, and others. The track was written by Giveon, Drake, and Daniel Pemberton, who also composed the score for the film. Pemberton is also credited as a producer on the song alongside Jahaan Sweet. Listen to “Time” below.
7 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Alex G, Beth Orton, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Alex G, Beth Orton, Makaya McCraven, Marisa Anderson, Sofie Royer, Lucki, and the Wonder Years. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, and Def Leppard Do “Photograph” at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in L.A.: Watch

Foo Fighters played their Inglewood tribute concert in honor of their late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, last night, welcoming guests including Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard, Dave Chappelle, and more. Below, check out Def Leppard and Cyrus’ performance of the former’s “Photograph,” as well as the band’s version of “Rock of Ages” with the Foos’ Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, and Chris Shiflett, and Weezer drummer Pat Wilson. Scroll down to see Chappelle’s revival of the “Creep” cover he played with Foo Fighters at Madison Square Garden last year.
Stormzy Shares Video for New Song “Mel Made Me Do It”: Watch

Stormzy is back with a new song called “Mel Made Me Do It.” The seven-minute single arrives with a nearly 11-minute video directed by the filmmaker KLVDR, which includes cameos from an eclectic cast of characters including track star Usain Bolt, documentarian Louis Theroux, and soccer manager José Mourinho. Check it out below.
Björk Shares Video for New Song “Ancestress”: Watch

Björk has released a song titled “Ancestress” from her new album Fossora. The track, a tribute to her late mother, comes with a video depicting a ritual funeral. It was directed by Andrew Thomas Huang, with co-creative direction by Björk and James Merry. Watch it below.
