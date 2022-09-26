ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, MI

Lake County Reserve Deputy Joe Smith Passes Away

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LGLSJ_0iAg8kDe00

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of Reserve Deputy Joe Smith.

Deputy Smith had been in the hospital after being badly injured in an accident in August.

He worked in Lake County for five years, serving as both a sergeant in the sheriff’s office reserve division, as well as security deputy at the Lake County Court House.

“He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and we appreciate all that he did for LCSO and the community,” Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said in Facebook post. “He was definitely one of a kind.”

