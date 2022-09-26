Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Passenger Killed in Big Rig Crash on Stewart Avenue in Fremont
Authorities in Fremont reported a fatal big rig crash at Boyce Road and Stewart Avenue on the morning of Monday, September 26, 2022. The truck accident occurred at approximately 4:15 a.m. and involved a passenger vehicle, according to the Fremont Police Department. Details on the Fatal Big Rig Crash on...
CHP: Collision on SB 101 in San Jose, expect delays
SAN JOSE, Calif, (KRON) — A traffic collision on Highway 101 has caused a traffic backup on the freeway in San Jose on Tuesday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. As of 7:12 p.m., CHP reports that the collision caused injuries and resulted in an overturned vehicle. The overturned vehicle stopped just south of Highway […]
Lanes closed in both directions of Highway 4 in Brentwood following deadly crash
All lanes of Highway 4 in Brentwood are closed in both directions on Wednesday following a fatal crash, the California Highway Patrol said.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Pittsburg (Pittsburg, CA)
According to the Pittsburg Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Pittsburg on Tuesday. The crash happened on Pittsburg-Antioch Highway [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
eastcountytoday.net
Updated: Lanes Blocked on Marsh Creek Road After Fatal Vehicle Crash
At 5:22 am Wednesday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a vehicle versus semi-truck in the 24000 block of Marsh Creek Road east of Hoffman Lane in the Town of Byron. Upon arrival, firefighters reported two vehicles had hit a semi-truck with one vehicle...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose fire station celebrating lives of captain's 3 kids killed in car crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Fire Station 16 announced a celebration of life for the three kids of a fire captain who were killed in a car crash. Capt. Steve Biakanja lost his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, last month in a deadly accident on Highway 156 in Hollister. The children's mother and captain's ex-wife Lisa, also died in the crash.
NBC Bay Area
Motorcyclist ‘Riding Recklessly' in San Jose Parking Lot Dies After Crash
A motorcyclist who was "riding recklessly" without a helmet in a San Jose parking lot Wednesday morning died after crashing into a wall, police said. The fatal crash happened in the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road, police said. Police said the victim was a man, but his identity...
KTVU FOX 2
Pleasant Hill police say avoid area of Nordstrom Rack and Safeway at Sun Valley Mall
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Pleasant Hill Police Department sent an alert for the public to avoid the area of Nordstrom Rack and Safeway grocery store Tuesday evening. The alert was sent just before 7 p.m. A stringer (freelance) photographer said the two stores have been evacuated. Police have not confirmed those details.
9-hour SWAT standoff continuing at Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack after suspect ran into store Tuesday
A nine-hour SWAT standoff at the SunValley Mall in Pleasant Hill is ongoing after police say a high-speed car chase ended in the area and a suspect ran inside of the Nordstrom Rack, forcing the store to be evacuated.
Vehicle versus pedestrian closes State Route 1 at Wilder Ranch State Park
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol says that a vehicle versus pedestrian crash has resulted in road closures on State Route 1 north of Santa Cruz. CHP says the reporting party advised them a woman that appeared drunk was crossing the road when she was hit by a vehicle. The call came in The post Vehicle versus pedestrian closes State Route 1 at Wilder Ranch State Park appeared first on KION546.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fremont (Fremont, CA)
According to the Authorities, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Fremont early Monday morning. The crash happened between the vehicles at Stewart Avenue and Boyce [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Three Fatalities and Injuries Occur in Davis Wrong-Way Crash
Driver Enters I-80 Exit Ramp and Causes Head-On Collision. A wrong-way crash in Davis on September 25 caused three fatalities and two major injuries. The accident happened on westbound I-80 when the driver of an Infiniti entered the highway going in the wrong direction near Richard Boulevard around 3:10 a.m. According to the report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the Infiniti crashed head-on into a Hyundai.
KRON4
Woman run over in Target parking lot after fight in Daly City
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A fight in a Target parking lot in Daly City ended in one woman being run over with a vehicle on Monday, according to a statement from Daly City Police Department. On Monday afternoon around 4 p.m., two women got into a physical altercation...
Vehicle fire spreads to 4-alarm vegetation fire off Highway 580 in Oakland
OAKLAND -- It took less than two hours for fire crews to contain a fast-moving vegetation fire burning next to Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland Monday evening. The blaze, sparked by a vehicle fire, came within 30 to 40 yards from homes.The Oakland Fire Department said a truck caught fire at about 6:18 p.m. near the Edwards Ave. exit and the flames raced up the hillside to the Leona Quarry. The department tweeted about the vegetation fire at 6:47 p.m., saying it was burning along the westbound side of the I-580.Two minutes following the original tweet, the fire department said the incident had moved a third alarm. By 7:11 p.m., the fire had moved to a fourth alarm.The fire was contained as of 7:29 p.m. and crews were continuing to put out hot spots, the fire department said.The California Highway Patrol provided traffic support and a Sigalert was issued at 7:30 p.m., closing the third and fourth lanes of westbound I-580 near the Edwards Avenue exit. The occupants of the burning vehicle were able to get out safely. No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.
3 dead, 2 injured in early morning I-80 crash
SOLANO CO., Calif. (BCN) — Three people died and two are facing major injuries after an early morning traffic fatality on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County. The incident was first reported at around 3:13 a.m. and occurred on the highway near the Richards Boulevard onramp, according to the CHP. Officers said an Infiniti […]
Nearly dozen cars catch fire at Oakland homeless encampment
Nearly a dozen vehicles caught fire Tuesday morning under Interstate-880 in Oakland at a large homeless encampment. An RV on Wood Street has been completely gutted by fire.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect flees after trying to stab Muni driver
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are looking for a man who they said ran away after he tried to stab a Muni driver Tuesday morning after the two had some sort of verbal fight on the bus. Police said the driver wasn't injured despite the man swinging an "edged...
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Oakland neighborhood, police say
The Oakland Police Department is investigating the city's 96th homicide of the year after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning.
Brush fire sparks in Mill Valley
MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire in Mill Valley on Tuesday afternoon has police encouraging drivers to avoid Camino Alto Grade, according to a Nixle release from Mill Valley Police Department. As of 2:30 p.m. people on the west side of Camino Alto in Corte Madera are asked to shelter in place. Southern […]
berkeleyside.org
Woman, child hit by driver in North Berkeley crosswalk
A driver hit a woman and her 7-year-old son Friday morning while they were using a crosswalk to cross Cedar Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in North Berkeley. Both are recovering with only minor injuries, according to community members and Berkeley police. Berkeley police responded at 8:30...
