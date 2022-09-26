ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Fatherly

New Policy Will Give People $100 A Month & Could Help People Drive Less

The cost of living continues to rise for families across the U.S. Affording to put food on the table requires creative shopping, rent prices are skyrocketing, and paying to get to and from work — whether via public transit or by car — can take a large chunk out of the monthly budget for families. Now a D.C. Council committee has come up with a solution to help families with their monthly travel expenses, and it’s really smart. Here’s what’s going on.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Washington Commanders narrow mascot choices down to hog or dog

WASHINGTON - A hog or a dog? That's what the Washington Commanders say the team's mascot choices have been narrowed down to. Users can vote online – choosing either a cartoon hog or cartoon dog as their favorite. Then - they can pick their favorite mascot name from the following list:
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Maryland city considers way to reduce amount of rent hikes

LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Laurel City Council members were considering ways to limit how much landlords can increase rents. Four people told their stories of rent hikes that were anywhere from 50% to 100% during Monday’s council meeting. “I received a letter from our new landlord who told me I had to move […]
LAUREL, MD
lafamilytravel.com

Unforgettable Family Trip to Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

Thomas Jefferson described it as “worth the voyage across the Atlantic.” While he was referring to the fantastic view of the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers from a large shale rock formation, the same could be said about the charming town of Harpers Ferry itself. If your family includes any history buffs, nature lovers, train enthusiasts, or adventure seekers, this is a town you will want to explore.
HARPERS FERRY, WV
Hilltop

The Howard University Skate Club: A Celebration of Freedom and Authenticity

Nested in the corner of the Banneker Recreational Park lies a skate park, dressed in graffiti. The park can be heard before it’s seen with skateboards banging against the concrete to the tunes of R&B and Hip-hop. If it’s quiet, it’s likely a weekday afternoon and the Howard University students that fill the park are busy at school. A growing community of Howard students meet at the park every Friday to skate, sit, talk and debrief after a long week.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Va.-based Stratford University to close down

Stratford University, which has campuses in Virginia and Maryland, is closing down at the end of the semester after losing its accreditation. The closure was announced in an email from university president Richard Shurtz to students on Friday, WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reports. The Department of Education decertified...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Washingtonian.com

Classical Charm Immersed with Modern Amenities in Historic Georgetown

1506 30th ST NW is a Georgetown East Village residence featuring the finest blend of the past and present. A gorgeous 4-bed, 4.5-bath semi-detached row house originally built in 1890 (and set over 4 levels), this architectural gem with bays and turret spaces has been lovingly updated for the modern buyer — without compromising on authenticity.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

5 of Top 7 Private High Schools in Maryland are in MoCo, According to Niche

Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 5 of the top 7 private high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Bethesda’s Holton-Arms School earning the top spot.
BETHESDA, MD
Eater

LA-Born Fatburger Makes a D.C. Area Debut — and More Openings

Despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic, there’s lots of exciting dining options popping up all over town. Here’s a running list of recent openings. Other new and notable restaurants are featured here. Know of a spot that should be on this list? Send us a tip by emailing dc@eater.com.
WASHINGTON, DC
restonnow.com

Metro unveils new map with addition of Silver Line extension

Metro has officially debuted changes to its 2019 map of the rail system. This past Friday (Sept. 23), Metrorail began rolling out the new maps — which feature the Silver Line extension and stations with new name — to its stations, trains and transit centers. As first reported...
HERNDON, VA
foxbaltimore.com

Amtrak train strikes, kills man outside of DC, affecting Baltimore train service

NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (WBFF) — An Amtrak train struck and killed a man in Prince George's County Tuesday, shutting down MARC's Penn Line in both directions for several hours. By 7:15 p.m., MARC service had been restored, but the Maryland Transit Administration warned of continuing delays. The Penn Line connects Washington's Union Station to Baltimore's Penn Station.
BALTIMORE, MD
Augusta Free Press

Travel and security company to establish headquarters in Fairfax

A provider of facial recognition technology, cloud-based applications and data-driven identity solutions for customers in the global transportation and security sectors will establish headquarters in Fairfax County. Pangiam solves the security, facilitation and operational challenges modern organizations face, according to a press release. The company focuses on artificial intelligence and...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

The debate over who and when to tip is back in the spotlight and reigniting discussion on when to include gratuity, thanks to popular technology.

BALTIMORE -- The debate over who and when to tip is back in the spotlight and reigniting discussion on when to include gratuity, thanks to popular technology.Electronic touch screens that flip around explicitly ask customers how much they'd like to tip the person who took their order.This forces people to contemplate whether they should tip the suggested amount, tip an amount of their choosing, or perhaps not tip at all.Some people have said they tipped when they ordered carryout food."We tip 20% every time," one person said.Now, the question over whether or not gratuity should be included with carryout meals...
BALTIMORE, MD

