Study: Old Town Historic District is the most dangerous area for pedestrians in Virginia
A new study shows that the most dangerous area for pedestrians is Old Town. The law firm of Shapiro, Washburn & Sharp commissioned the study, which identified 20 areas, and was conducted by California-based 1Point21 Interactive. The study, which includes an interactive map, tabulated more than 11,000 crashes between 2015...
New Policy Will Give People $100 A Month & Could Help People Drive Less
The cost of living continues to rise for families across the U.S. Affording to put food on the table requires creative shopping, rent prices are skyrocketing, and paying to get to and from work — whether via public transit or by car — can take a large chunk out of the monthly budget for families. Now a D.C. Council committee has come up with a solution to help families with their monthly travel expenses, and it’s really smart. Here’s what’s going on.
Bill To Give D.C. Residents $100 A Month For Metro Clears Council Committee
A D.C. Council committee on Monday advanced a bill that would give most D.C. residents up to $100 a month to be used for Metrorail and Metrobus, effectively making public transit free — or at least significantly cheaper — for many city-based users. The council’s five-person transportation committee...
Washington Commanders narrow mascot choices down to hog or dog
WASHINGTON - A hog or a dog? That's what the Washington Commanders say the team's mascot choices have been narrowed down to. Users can vote online – choosing either a cartoon hog or cartoon dog as their favorite. Then - they can pick their favorite mascot name from the following list:
D.C. Allowed Families To Stay In Rapid Rehousing Beyond The Program’s Time Limit. That Reprieve Ends Friday
A bullet hole in Evy Wilkins’ apartment window from a drive-by shooting. She lives in housing subsidized by the Rapid Rehousing program. Evy Wilkins was thrilled to move into her apartment on Queen Street NE. As a low-income D.C. resident, she qualified for a rent subsidy through the District’s Rapid Rehousing (RRH) program.
SE DC gets new full-service grocery store, but food inequities remain
WASHINGTON — D.C. residents east of the Anacostia River will now have an additional grocery store in their community, expanding food access as well as job opportunities to Ward 7 and 8 residents. Lidl at Skyland Center located at 2224 Town Center Dr. in Southeast, D.C. will host its...
Maryland city considers way to reduce amount of rent hikes
LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Laurel City Council members were considering ways to limit how much landlords can increase rents. Four people told their stories of rent hikes that were anywhere from 50% to 100% during Monday’s council meeting. “I received a letter from our new landlord who told me I had to move […]
New cleanup initiative announced in Prince George’s county
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Cleaner streets and a community to be proud of — that’s the goal of a new cleanup project in Prince George’s County. A new initiative to clean up communities in Prince George’s County means more mowing, street sweeping efforts and removing litter. County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced […]
Unforgettable Family Trip to Harpers Ferry, West Virginia
Thomas Jefferson described it as “worth the voyage across the Atlantic.” While he was referring to the fantastic view of the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers from a large shale rock formation, the same could be said about the charming town of Harpers Ferry itself. If your family includes any history buffs, nature lovers, train enthusiasts, or adventure seekers, this is a town you will want to explore.
Hilltop
The Howard University Skate Club: A Celebration of Freedom and Authenticity
Nested in the corner of the Banneker Recreational Park lies a skate park, dressed in graffiti. The park can be heard before it’s seen with skateboards banging against the concrete to the tunes of R&B and Hip-hop. If it’s quiet, it’s likely a weekday afternoon and the Howard University students that fill the park are busy at school. A growing community of Howard students meet at the park every Friday to skate, sit, talk and debrief after a long week.
Va.-based Stratford University to close down
Stratford University, which has campuses in Virginia and Maryland, is closing down at the end of the semester after losing its accreditation. The closure was announced in an email from university president Richard Shurtz to students on Friday, WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reports. The Department of Education decertified...
Classical Charm Immersed with Modern Amenities in Historic Georgetown
1506 30th ST NW is a Georgetown East Village residence featuring the finest blend of the past and present. A gorgeous 4-bed, 4.5-bath semi-detached row house originally built in 1890 (and set over 4 levels), this architectural gem with bays and turret spaces has been lovingly updated for the modern buyer — without compromising on authenticity.
Governor Hogan announces nearly $32 million in affordable rental housing awards
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan has announced nearly $32 million in project awards through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The funding will is for for the 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and state Rental Housing Funds. “During our administration, the...
The 7 Most Notable Homes in the Washington Area This Month—and Who Bought and Sold Them
Bought by: Thomas Limberger, founder and CEO of the private-investment firm SilverArrow Capital Group. Bragging points: Six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, with a wine cellar and outdoor kitchen, on five acres. Sold by: Mohammad Zafar Iqbal, a retired otolaryngologist. Listed: $3,999,900. Sold: $3,850,000. Days on market: 380. Where: Herndon. Style:...
5 of Top 7 Private High Schools in Maryland are in MoCo, According to Niche
Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 5 of the top 7 private high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Bethesda’s Holton-Arms School earning the top spot.
LA-Born Fatburger Makes a D.C. Area Debut — and More Openings
Despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic, there’s lots of exciting dining options popping up all over town. Here’s a running list of recent openings. Other new and notable restaurants are featured here. Know of a spot that should be on this list? Send us a tip by emailing dc@eater.com.
Metro unveils new map with addition of Silver Line extension
Metro has officially debuted changes to its 2019 map of the rail system. This past Friday (Sept. 23), Metrorail began rolling out the new maps — which feature the Silver Line extension and stations with new name — to its stations, trains and transit centers. As first reported...
Amtrak train strikes, kills man outside of DC, affecting Baltimore train service
NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (WBFF) — An Amtrak train struck and killed a man in Prince George's County Tuesday, shutting down MARC's Penn Line in both directions for several hours. By 7:15 p.m., MARC service had been restored, but the Maryland Transit Administration warned of continuing delays. The Penn Line connects Washington's Union Station to Baltimore's Penn Station.
Travel and security company to establish headquarters in Fairfax
A provider of facial recognition technology, cloud-based applications and data-driven identity solutions for customers in the global transportation and security sectors will establish headquarters in Fairfax County. Pangiam solves the security, facilitation and operational challenges modern organizations face, according to a press release. The company focuses on artificial intelligence and...
The debate over who and when to tip is back in the spotlight and reigniting discussion on when to include gratuity, thanks to popular technology.
BALTIMORE -- The debate over who and when to tip is back in the spotlight and reigniting discussion on when to include gratuity, thanks to popular technology.Electronic touch screens that flip around explicitly ask customers how much they'd like to tip the person who took their order.This forces people to contemplate whether they should tip the suggested amount, tip an amount of their choosing, or perhaps not tip at all.Some people have said they tipped when they ordered carryout food."We tip 20% every time," one person said.Now, the question over whether or not gratuity should be included with carryout meals...
