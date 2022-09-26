Read full article on original website
Carol Weeks
2d ago
So obviously We the People spoke in Kansas, so why the hell do we have to vote again? The antichoice people are seriously over stepping now....it shouldn't be up to the government to choose what's right for each woman.
Minnesota GOP candidate who once said he'd 'try to ban abortion' now declares it a 'constitutional right' while holding a baby as he trails in the polls
A Minnesota GOP candidate for governor is backtracking on abortion as election day approaches. Scott Jensen told MPR News in March that he would "try to ban abortion" but now says its a state right. The shift comes as Republicans grapple with the overturning of Roe v. Wade and its...
John Roberts defends supreme court as Kamala Harris lashes out at Roe ruling
Chief justice warns against linking contentious decisions with court legitimacy as vice-president rebukes ‘activist court’
Democrats' Chances of Beating Arizona GOP as Judge Reinstates Abortion Ban
Arizona Democrats are vying to control key offices that shape abortion policy after a judge allowed a ban on the medical procedure to take effect on Friday—and polls show both parties having a chance to sweep statewide offices. Abortion has emerged as one of the top issues voters will...
Republicans won’t stop until abortion is banned across America. And it could be
Republicans want to ban abortion nationwide, and they have the nerve to claim that this is a compromise. This week, Senator Lindsay Graham, of South Carolina, introduced a bill to ban all abortions everywhere in the United States at 15 weeks. Abortion is already banned before 15 weeks in 15 states.
The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret
The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Crowds Seen at Rally
Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman rallied in Philadelphia on Saturday as he looks to beat Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for Senate. During the visit, the first since launching his bid to the Senate in February 2021, Fetterman gathered some 600 people, evenly split between White and Black voters. The vote of Black communities in Pennsylvania will be key for the Democratic candidate to win the state's Senate seat.
Washington Examiner
South Carolina Senate fails to pass total abortion ban as GOP women object
South Carolina Republicans splintered over abortion restrictions as the state Senate Thursday rejected a total ban but settled on new limits to the existing abortion law. Originally, Republicans sought to pass a bill banning abortion without any exception for rape or incest but were met with resistance from fellow Republicans, especially women, who believed the law was too extreme.
GOP governor nominee says he'll fight US abortion ban
Nevada’s GOP governor nominee said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if congress were to pass one. “It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is anti-abortion, said in a press gaggle next to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin after the two spent the day campaigning across the state. “That is an issue that doesn’t need to be in politics.”
Lindsey Graham's Proposed Federal Abortion Ban is an Unconstitutional Assault on Federalism—But it Might Fly Under Current Supreme Court Precedent
GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham recently proposed a federal law banning most abortions more than 15 weeks into a pregnancy. The idea flies in the face of many years of Republican rhetoric to the effect that overruling Roe v. Wade (as the Court recently did in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization) would return the issue of abortion to the states. If enacted, it would also be an unconstitutional extension of federal power. But it might nonetheless be upheld under the Supreme Court's overbroad interpretation of Congress' power to regulate interstate commerce.
POLITICO
The federal abortion ban bill is here — and it has some Republicans stunned
THE 15-WEEK FEDERAL BAN BILL — Senate Republicans introduced a bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, POLITICO’s Alice Miranda Ollstein reports. The bill, championed by Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), includes exceptions for rape, incest and when the mother’s life is in danger. The bill...
Opinion: This Texas Republican is the perfect metaphor for his party's stand on abortion
Republicans are running from abortion -- sometimes literally," writes Jill Filipovic. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reportedly fled his home to avoid being served with a subpoena in a case filed by abortion rights groups seeking to expand access in his state, where abortion is almost entirely criminalized. It's a metaphor for Republican politicians on abortion rights: "Many of them are running away from the very scenario they created and the very laws they've promoted
Major abortion law changes unlikely in S. Carolina after Roe
Whether conservative South Carolina changes its abortion laws at all in the wake of this year's U.S. Supreme Court decision may be decided by divided conservatives Tuesday in the state House.South Carolina for decades was at the forefront of passing more restrictive abortion laws that challenged Roe v. Wade. before the landmark case was overturned this summer. But the state that helped lead the nation through requiring ultrasounds, parental consent and 24-hour waiting periods before abortions is at an impasse during a special session. The Senate could only muster enough votes to tweak South Carolina's current six-week ban —...
U.S. Senate Republicans shy away from proposed 15-week national abortion ban
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans are skeptical about a 15-week nationwide abortion ban that GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced Tuesday, with some saying they want to leave the issue to state lawmakers instead of taking it up in Congress. “I think most of the members of my conference prefer...
thecentersquare.com
Motion filed to defend Michigan’s 1931 law criminalizing abortion
(The Center Square) – Motions were filed Monday in the Michigan Court of Appeals to allow abortion opponents to intervene as appellants in the legal battle enforcing the state’s 1931 law outlawing abortion. The Alliance for Defending Freedom, a Texas-based legal group representing Michigan Right to Life and...
Supreme Court to hear arguments in 2 cases at Parsons HS
PARSONS, Kan. – The Kansas Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in two cases in Parsons next week. Justices will hear the following cases on October 3, 2022, from 6:30 pm to about 8:00 pm at the Parsons High School. Appeal No. 123,077: State of Kansas v. Richard I....
Judge rules that Arizona can enforce near-total abortion ban
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - An Arizona judge ruled on Friday that a 1901 ban on nearly all abortions in the state can be enforced after being blocked for about 50 years, a decision that drew immediate criticism from abortion-rights activists and Democrats and is likely to be appealed.
Washington Examiner
Texas Republicans indicate they may revisit exceptions to abortion law
Several Texas Republicans indicated there may be support for exemptions to the state's restrictive abortion law, which currently prohibits abortions even in cases of rape and incest, with the exception to save the life of the mother. Longtime state Sen. Robert Nichols of Jacksonville said he would support revising the...
MSNBC
Lindsey Graham can’t keep his story straight on abortion, states
Almost immediately after Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a national abortion ban, the South Carolina Republican faced pushback on multiple fronts, including the fact that he’d just told Americans weeks earlier that he wanted abortion policy to be decided at the state level. Graham has earned a reputation for having malleable principles, but this was ridiculous.
Stacey Abrams abortion row: Is there a fetal heartbeat at six weeks?
Stacey Abrams, the Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate and voting rights activist, has upset conservatives by attempting to correct a common misconception about the point in a pregnancy at which a fetal heartbeat can be detected in the womb.“There is no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks,” Ms Abrams said during a panel discussion at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center in Atlanta on 20 September, at which she was appearing as part of her campaign to unseat the Peach State’s Republican incumbent Brian Kemp, against whom she ran unsuccessfully in the 2018 midterm elections.“It is a manufactured...
Abortion is banned or severely limited in a number of states. Here's where things stand
Laws that ban abortion or severely restrict the procedure have gone into effect in about a dozen states after the US Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to abortion on June 24.
