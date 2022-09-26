The Michigan Wolverines have announced their captains for the 2022-23, as juniors Hunter Dickinson, Terrance Williams II and Jace Howard will be leading the team this season. Dickinson is coming off a terrific sophomore season, as the two-time All Big Ten big man averaged 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. Regarded by most as Michigan’s best player, Dickinson extended his range last season, shooting 2.0 threes per game. While he only made 32.8 percent of those threes, you’d expect that number to go up with a full off-season of shooting threes under his belt.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO