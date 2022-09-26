ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

Michigan basketball announces captains for 2022-23 season

The Michigan Wolverines have announced their captains for the 2022-23, as juniors Hunter Dickinson, Terrance Williams II and Jace Howard will be leading the team this season. Dickinson is coming off a terrific sophomore season, as the two-time All Big Ten big man averaged 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. Regarded by most as Michigan’s best player, Dickinson extended his range last season, shooting 2.0 threes per game. While he only made 32.8 percent of those threes, you’d expect that number to go up with a full off-season of shooting threes under his belt.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

2022 Michigan Hockey FAQ’s

The 100th season of Michigan Wolverines hockey is set to begin this weekend. Well, kind of. The No. 6 ranked Wolverines welcome the Windsor Lancers to Yost Arena on Saturday for an exhibition game. Windsor is a member of the Ontario University Athletic Association and last played the Wolverines in the 2019 exhibition season opener, falling in Ann Arbor, 8-2.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Three key matchups: Michigan at Iowa

The Michigan Wolverines outlasted Maryland last week, defeating the Terrapins 34-27 at the Big House in the team’s conference opener. This weekend, Michigan travels to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (Saturday, noon) in what will be the Wolverines’ first road game of the season. While...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for Spartans 2-2 start?

Michigan State football is off to a 2-2 start after winning 10 games a season ago and Spartan fans are already looking for someone to blame. Mel Tucker is in his third season at the helm of the Michigan State football program and after going 10-2 with the addition of a Peach Bowl victory, the Spartans are off to an underwhelming 2-2 start to the season.
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan hosts 2024 five-star center Flory Bidunga on visit

With football season comes recruiting visits for college basketball programs across the country, and that includes the Michigan Wolverines, who hosted 2024 five-star center Flory Bidunga over the weekend. The 6-foot-9 center from Kokomo, Indiana is about as high as you can be ranked on the 247Sports composite; he’s a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Person
Hassan Haskins
Maize n Brew

Noteworthy comments from Jim Harbaugh’s pre-Iowa press conference

After a gritty but ultimately victorious performance against the Maryland Terrapins, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh made his weekly appearance before the media on Monday to discuss what he learned about his team and what he’s looking for ahead of the Wolverines’ game against Iowa. Here are the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
#Michigan Wolverines#American Football#College Football#The Big House#Ohio Stat
Maize n Brew

Grading Michigan’s performance against Maryland

Quarterbacks: B- Given his promising performances in the non-conference slate, J.J. McCarthy’s debut Big Ten start was just okay. The sophomore did just enough to keep Michigan multi-dimensional, but the overthrows, one underthrow and misreads on read-options need to be cleaned up if the offense is to run at full capacity.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released

After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

4-star CB Jamari Howard commits to Michigan State

Michigan State has dropped back-to-back games but just picked up a recruiting victory. Jamari Howard, a 2024 four-star cornerback from Westland Hialeah High School in Florida, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Monday afternoon. At 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Howard is listed as the No. 16 cornerback...
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

The MSU football embarrassment against Minnesota and the criticism of head coach Mel Tucker | Current Sports | Sep. 26, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin the MSU football team suffered its second straight loss of the season on Saturday, falling hard to Minnesota. How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for the blowout loss? Should changes be made to the assistant coaching staff? How should Spartan fans adjust their expectations for this team? All of that, and more, on today's show.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

New Ann Arbor condos are a Michigan football fan’s dream

ANN ARBOR, MI — For University of Michigan football fan Patti Stacey, there was one big selling point to buying a condo on the south edge of downtown Ann Arbor. “Location, location, location is No. 1,” she said of her new digs, a stone’s throw from Michigan Stadium, where she’s been going to watch the Wolverines play for 47 years.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

See which Michigan high school ranks best for athletics by Niche.com

For high school athletes, a report card can be the difference between sitting out and having the privilege to compete. For high schools themselves, a good report card means earning a spot on Niche.com’s list of Michigan’s best high schools for athletes for 2023. The research website releases...
DETROIT, MI
MaxPreps

High school volleyball rankings: Seven new teams enter MaxPreps Top 25 as Cathedral Catholic, Marian remain at the top

No. 18 Skyline (Ann Arbor, Mich.) is the highest ranked among the newcomers at 21-3 and led by state Miss Volleyball finalist Harper Murray, the top ranked senior by Prep Dig. Elsewhere, Mother McAuley (Chicago) fell from the ranks of the unbeaten after a two-set loss to Marist (Chicago) and dropped from No. 5 to 11th. The Mighty Macs, however, get a chance to rebound with a match against No. 9 Assumption (Louisville, Ky.).
ANN ARBOR, MI

