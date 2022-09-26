Read full article on original website
Michigan basketball announces captains for 2022-23 season
The Michigan Wolverines have announced their captains for the 2022-23, as juniors Hunter Dickinson, Terrance Williams II and Jace Howard will be leading the team this season. Dickinson is coming off a terrific sophomore season, as the two-time All Big Ten big man averaged 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. Regarded by most as Michigan’s best player, Dickinson extended his range last season, shooting 2.0 threes per game. While he only made 32.8 percent of those threes, you’d expect that number to go up with a full off-season of shooting threes under his belt.
Michigan has a huge challenge ahead to defend Iowa’s talented tight ends
So far this season, to say the Iowa Hawkeyes’ offense has left a bit to be desired would be understating it. They rank dead last in total offense and rank close to the bottom in offensive touchdowns, yards per game and yards per play. But there is one area...
Jim Harbaugh expects ‘knock down, drag out kind of affair’ against Iowa this weekend
The Michigan Wolverines are 4-0 after Saturday’s 34-27 victory over the Maryland Terrapins. It wasn’t always easy, but the Wolverines faced and overcame adversity for the first time this season, in large part due to running back Blake Corum carryint the ball 30 times for 243 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
2022 Michigan Hockey FAQ’s
The 100th season of Michigan Wolverines hockey is set to begin this weekend. Well, kind of. The No. 6 ranked Wolverines welcome the Windsor Lancers to Yost Arena on Saturday for an exhibition game. Windsor is a member of the Ontario University Athletic Association and last played the Wolverines in the 2019 exhibition season opener, falling in Ann Arbor, 8-2.
Three key matchups: Michigan at Iowa
The Michigan Wolverines outlasted Maryland last week, defeating the Terrapins 34-27 at the Big House in the team’s conference opener. This weekend, Michigan travels to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (Saturday, noon) in what will be the Wolverines’ first road game of the season. While...
How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for Spartans 2-2 start?
Michigan State football is off to a 2-2 start after winning 10 games a season ago and Spartan fans are already looking for someone to blame. Mel Tucker is in his third season at the helm of the Michigan State football program and after going 10-2 with the addition of a Peach Bowl victory, the Spartans are off to an underwhelming 2-2 start to the season.
Michigan hosts 2024 five-star center Flory Bidunga on visit
With football season comes recruiting visits for college basketball programs across the country, and that includes the Michigan Wolverines, who hosted 2024 five-star center Flory Bidunga over the weekend. The 6-foot-9 center from Kokomo, Indiana is about as high as you can be ranked on the 247Sports composite; he’s a...
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan makes top four list for 2023 four-star OT
Michigan hosted another small but talented group of visitors for the first conference game of the season on Saturday. The Wolverines also made the cut for one of their top targets along the offensive line. Michigan makes top four for four-star OT. Michigan made the cut for one of the...
What We Learned: Where is your panic meter following Michigan’s narrow victory over Maryland?
The Michigan Wolverines are human. After a non-conference run that was characterized as “easier than completing a pass against Michigan State,” for the second year in a row, the Wolverines struggled in their Big Ten opener. Maryland followed in the footsteps of Rutgers from a year ago by...
Survey: What Michigan position group are you most concerned about following the Maryland game?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. After a hard-fought seven-point victory over Maryland, Michigan turns its attention to the Iowa Hawkeyes....
J.J. McCarthy, coaching have room for improvement after win against Maryland
The Michigan Wolverines did not have the performance many expected them to have against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday. Early pass rush woes and some questionable play-calling on offense made the game a lot closer than it could have been. In the win, McCarthy looked like most of the quarterbacks...
Noteworthy comments from Jim Harbaugh’s pre-Iowa press conference
After a gritty but ultimately victorious performance against the Maryland Terrapins, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh made his weekly appearance before the media on Monday to discuss what he learned about his team and what he’s looking for ahead of the Wolverines’ game against Iowa. Here are the...
Grading Michigan’s performance against Maryland
Quarterbacks: B- Given his promising performances in the non-conference slate, J.J. McCarthy’s debut Big Ten start was just okay. The sophomore did just enough to keep Michigan multi-dimensional, but the overthrows, one underthrow and misreads on read-options need to be cleaned up if the offense is to run at full capacity.
Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released
After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
4-star CB Jamari Howard commits to Michigan State
Michigan State has dropped back-to-back games but just picked up a recruiting victory. Jamari Howard, a 2024 four-star cornerback from Westland Hialeah High School in Florida, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Monday afternoon. At 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Howard is listed as the No. 16 cornerback...
‘This one made it so much better’: Christian Anderson Jr. discusses Michigan official visit
Now that he has started his junior year of high school, 2024 Michigan Wolverines point guard commit Christian Anderson Jr. was able to go on an official visit to Ann Arbor, doing so this weekend. It was certainly a full circle moment for the Anderson family. “We came on an...
The MSU football embarrassment against Minnesota and the criticism of head coach Mel Tucker | Current Sports | Sep. 26, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin the MSU football team suffered its second straight loss of the season on Saturday, falling hard to Minnesota. How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for the blowout loss? Should changes be made to the assistant coaching staff? How should Spartan fans adjust their expectations for this team? All of that, and more, on today's show.
New Ann Arbor condos are a Michigan football fan’s dream
ANN ARBOR, MI — For University of Michigan football fan Patti Stacey, there was one big selling point to buying a condo on the south edge of downtown Ann Arbor. “Location, location, location is No. 1,” she said of her new digs, a stone’s throw from Michigan Stadium, where she’s been going to watch the Wolverines play for 47 years.
See which Michigan high school ranks best for athletics by Niche.com
For high school athletes, a report card can be the difference between sitting out and having the privilege to compete. For high schools themselves, a good report card means earning a spot on Niche.com’s list of Michigan’s best high schools for athletes for 2023. The research website releases...
High school volleyball rankings: Seven new teams enter MaxPreps Top 25 as Cathedral Catholic, Marian remain at the top
No. 18 Skyline (Ann Arbor, Mich.) is the highest ranked among the newcomers at 21-3 and led by state Miss Volleyball finalist Harper Murray, the top ranked senior by Prep Dig. Elsewhere, Mother McAuley (Chicago) fell from the ranks of the unbeaten after a two-set loss to Marist (Chicago) and dropped from No. 5 to 11th. The Mighty Macs, however, get a chance to rebound with a match against No. 9 Assumption (Louisville, Ky.).
