ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 13 News

Semi-truck driver killed in rollover crash in Spanish Fork Canyon

By Melanie Porter
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yRpgU_0iAg8Vvd00

The driver of a semi-truck was killed Monday morning after a rollover crash in Spanish Fork canyon.

Utah Highway Patrol said the semi was headed westbound on US-6 when for unknown reasons the truck went off the right side of the road at milepost 185.

The truck broke through the concrete barrier and slid along for about 300 feet before it rolled down the embankment, UHP reported.

After rolling, the truck caught on fire, which completely engulfed the cab.

The driver of the truck died at the scene, UHP said.

Spanish Fork officials said westbound travel lanes are completely closed and eastbound lanes are partially closed while officials clean up and investigate the crash.

Comments / 5

Related
KSLTV

Fatal car vs. semi-trailer crash near Strawberry Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A woman is dead after her car was T-boned by a semi-trailer Monday evening. According to Utah Highway Patrol Cameron Roden, the car was turning from Strawberry Marina Road to get on Highway 40 West when it was T-boned by the semi-trailer at approximately 5 p.m.
SPANISH FORK, UT
Gephardt Daily

Semi driver killed in Utah County rollover, fire

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi-truck driver who was hauling a box trailer died Monday morning in a Utah County rollover accident that resulted in a vehicle fire. The accident happened just before 7 a.m. Monday on U.S. 6, in the area of mile...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canyon#Rollover#Truck Drivers#Utah Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Uhp#Spanish Fork
kslnewsradio.com

Bluffdale crash involving semi-truck kills one

BLUFFDALE, Utah — An early morning crash between a car and a semi-truck leaves one person dead. Assistant Chief Bill Robertson with the Bluffdale Police Department confirmed that the crash resulted in one fatality. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. This is breaking news and...
BLUFFDALE, UT
kmyu.tv

Roads riddled with serious, fatal crashes along Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A car vs. school bus crash on Redwood Road in Saratoga Springs on Monday left one person dead and another in critical condition, authorities said. It was the first of multiple serious incidents on highways along the Wasatch Front that happened in just over an hour.
KSLTV

At least one killed in Redwood Road crash

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Police have responded to a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and vehicle on Redwood Road near the border of Salt Lake and Utah counties. Assistant Chief Bill Robertson with the Bluffdale Police Department said one person has died and another was injured. Police have not identified...
BLUFFDALE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Motorhome crash in Idaho sends two Utahns to the hospital

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police continue to investigate a motorhome crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, involving a pair of individuals from Centerville. The ISP says the crash occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 51, near McCammon, Idaho, at 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2007 Holiday Rambler...
MCCAMMON, ID
ABC4

UPDATE: Victims identified in Saratoga Springs school bus crash

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – The victims in the crash involving a school bus in Saratoga Springs Monday morning have been identified. Chief Burton with the Saratoga Springs Police Department confirmed with ABC4 the 20-year-old woman who died in the crash was identified as Lauren Scott of Saratoga Springs. 19-year-old Caden Simmons is confirmed to […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
KSLTV

West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A West Valley City, Utah man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
CEDAR CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Using phones while driving would be banned in Utah under renewed proposal

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah lawmaker is gearing up to try again to target distracted drivers by cracking down on holding phones while driving. Rep. Carol Spackman Moss (D-Holladay) told KUTV 2News she will likely run a bill that last failed in 2021, believing passing it would deter people from doing things that contribute to distracted driving crashes.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Double stabbing sends grandmother and grandson to the hospital

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A grandmother is in serious condition and her grandson is in critical condition following a double stabbing Sunday. The South Salt Lake Police Department says the incident occurred at 379 E. Crimson Circle at around 3 p.m. Both individuals have stab wounds and have been transported to the hospital.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy