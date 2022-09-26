Semi-truck driver killed in rollover crash in Spanish Fork Canyon

The driver of a semi-truck was killed Monday morning after a rollover crash in Spanish Fork canyon.

Utah Highway Patrol said the semi was headed westbound on US-6 when for unknown reasons the truck went off the right side of the road at milepost 185.

The truck broke through the concrete barrier and slid along for about 300 feet before it rolled down the embankment, UHP reported.

After rolling, the truck caught on fire, which completely engulfed the cab.

The driver of the truck died at the scene, UHP said.

Spanish Fork officials said westbound travel lanes are completely closed and eastbound lanes are partially closed while officials clean up and investigate the crash.