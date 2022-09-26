Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian on track to hit SW Florida as a major storm
MIAMI - A powerfull Hurricane Ian is poised to come ashore somewhere along the coast of southwest Florida with Fort Myers in the crosshairs. At 4 a.m., the Category 3 hurricane was 95 miles southwest of Naples with 120 mph winds. It was moving toward the north-northeast near 10 mph.Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to approach the west coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area Wednesday morning, and move onshore during the day later today. The...
wgno.com
Ian center larger after eyewall replacement cycle
An eyewall replacement cycle occured during the day on Tuesday as a secondary area of strong storms around the center overtook the initial area. This is common in very strong storms. It puts a brief pause on the strengthening but does increase the size and wind field of the stronger winds around the eye. It should continue strengthening through the night. You can also see some of the dry air getting pulled into the southeast side of the center.
Will Hurricane Ian hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast path
The Orlando metro area remains a under hurricane warning Wednesday after Hurricane Ian made landfall near Category 5 strength at Punta Gorda on the west coast Ian is forecast to track northeast to Central Florida, passing south of Orlando Thursday morning. The region is expected to experience damaging winds, flooding rains and possible tornadoes through Thursday. A state of emergency is in ...
Hurricane Ian Sucks Tampa Bay Dry Ahead Of Landfall
“Don't go out there,” officials warned, saying the water was likely to rush back in at higher levels.
When and where will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast track
Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm near Punta Gorta on Florida’s west coast and is tracking northeast toward the Orlando and Central Florida areas, according to the National Hurricane Center. Severe and widespread effects will follow along Ian’s path even miles from the storm’s center, including heavy rain, wind, tornadoes and flooding are expected. Hurricane ...
Hurricane Ian updates: Videos show Florida brace for storm
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida late Wednesday, but other areas of the state are already feeling the storm's impacts.
North Carolina included in possible Hurricane Ian forecast track as Florida braces for up to 10 feet of flooding
TAMPA, Fla. (WGHP) — In less than two days, Hurricane Ian may make landfall in Florida, before driving further north into the southeastern United States. On Tuesday morning, Ian strengthened to a Category 3 major hurricane before making its first landfall on the western tip of Cuba around 4:30 a.m. The storm is not expected […]
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida as Category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving 11 million people without electricity, before churning on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving 11 million people without electricity, before churning on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm. Ian made landfall in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province, where officials set up 55 shelters, evacuated 50,000 people, and took steps to protect crops in the nation’s main tobacco-growing region. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Cuba suffered “significant wind and storm surge impacts” when the hurricane struck with top sustained winds of 125 mph (205 kmh). Ian was expected to get even stronger over the warm Gulf of Mexico, reaching top winds of 130 mph (209 kph) approaching the southwest coast of Florida, where 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate. Tropical storm-force winds were expected across the southern peninsula late Tuesday, reaching hurricane-force Wednesday — when the eye was predicted to make landfall. With tropical storm-force winds extending 140 miles (225 kilometers) from Ian’s center, damage was expected across a wide area of Florida.
International Space Station Flies Over Hurricane Ian, Shows Size of the Massive Storm: VIDEO
The International Space Station flew over Hurricane Ian today, Sept. 26, as it makes its way to Florida. Views from space put into perspective just how large this hurricane really is. Ian is on track to hit the west coast of Florida early on Wednesday. Additionally, it’s due to make landfall on the western tip of Cuba before that. It will hit Florida as a category 4 hurricane, with top winds of 140 mph. Check out the video of Hurricane Ian below.
outerbanksvoice.com
Increasing confidence that eastern NC will feel Ian impacts
(Dare County Emergency Management) On the morning of Sept. 28, Dare County Emergency Management issued this update on the status of Hurricane Ian and predictions about its potential impacts on our regions. Here is the information. Ian is now a strong Category 4 hurricane located about 75 miles WSW of...
SOUTH FLORIDA TO EXPERIENCE HURRICANE IAN’S WINDS
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — South Florida may not be in the cone for Hurricane Ian’s strike, but the area will experience strong winds over the next few days. Ian, expected to pack 140 mph winds as it intensifies, has now led to a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
TRAVEL: FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS MOUNT AS HURRICANE IAN APPROACHES
DELAYS, CANCELLATIONS AT FLL, PBI, MIA. FLORIDA WEST COAST AIRPORTS ARE SHUT. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — All South Florida airports are reporting significant delays and cancellations as Hurricane Ian approaches. Miami International, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, and Palm Beach International remain open, but airlines […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wflx.com
St. Lucie County residents brace for Hurricane Ian’s winds, rain
While the eye of Hurricane Ian is forecast to make landfall along southwest Florida, the wind and rain is expected to reach the Treasure Coast. For the most part, the number one issue is likely to be water, making sure storm drains don’t back up and create flooding-- it’s been a priority for the county here, which is growing very fast.
Hurricane Ian latest updates: Cancellations, soaking rain
Hurricane Ian is poised to make landfall sometime this week along the state's Gulf Coast but it will bring heavy rain and the threat of severe weather to South Florida.To watch live CBS Miami coverage: Hurricane Ian a Cat 3 stormPHOTOS: Hurricane Ian threatens FloridaHere are the latest updates:4:30 p.m. Keiser university campus closures in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties: Normal class schedules and building operations are expected to resume on September 29.4:28 p.m. Broward College Cancels Classes: Broward College classes and business operations will be suspended Tuesday, September 27, starting at 5 p.m. and Thursday, September 29.4:07 p.m. Tornado warning for Miami-Dade. The warning...
Airports and airlines brace for a major impact from Hurricane Ian
Airlines, airports and the federal government are bracing for aviation infrastructure to take a major blow from Hurricane Ian. Cancellations and closures are already piling up across the Florida.
Hurricane Ian timeline: When Tampa Bay could start feeling impacts
All eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Ian moves over warm water on its trek toward Florida.
Florida woman who has weathered 'dozens of hurricanes' shares her best tips to prep for Hurricane Ian, from what coverage to follow to why you should always watch your neighbors
A Floridian who has lived through 'dozens of hurricanes' has shared her best advice for preparing for Hurricane Ian as it barrels toward the Gulf Coast, prompting mandatory evacuations for more than 300,000 people in Tampa Bay. Jenn Hoskins, 43, from Lake Monroe, took to TikTok over the weekend to...
People with Michigan ties evacuate Florida as hurricane nears
Waves are crashing along the southernmost point of the United States as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, sending those on the coast inland to safety.
