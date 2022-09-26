ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

CIAA basketball: Lincoln women favored to repeat

By HBCU Gameday Newswire
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NI8jT_0iAg8Gvy00

Charlotte, NC – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) introduces the 2022-23 All-CIAA Preseason Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams, as voted on by the CIAA Basketball Coaches Associations and the Sports Information Directors Association, and the predicted order of finish as selected by the men’s and women’s head coaches. The preseason teams and predicted order were both unveiled during the CIAA Basketball Media Day in Baltimore, MD.

The 2022-23 women’s preseason team features six returning players from the 2021-22 All-CIAA squad and the 2022-23 men’s preseason team features five returners from last year’s all-conference team.

Elizabeth City State’s Sireann Pitts is the reigning CIAA Women’s Defensive Player of the Year and she headlines the conference’s preseason team. Pitts led the conference in rebounding with 8.4 boards per game and blocks with 1.7 a game. The senior forward from Raleigh, NC also averaged 8.3 points per game and shot 52 percent from the field. Fayetteville State’s Rasheka Simmons is the CIAA’s top returning scorer with 14.6 points per game.

Claflin, Fayetteville State, Johnson C. Smith, and Virginia Union each had two selections on the women’s team and eight schools in total were represented among the preseason honorees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yB7jU_0iAg8Gvy00
CIAA basketball: Elizabeth City State vs. Lincoln University,

In her first year at the helm of Lincoln, Janice Washington led the Lions to their first-ever Northern Division title en route to their first-ever conference title in 2021-22 . Lincoln was the top-seed in the conference entering the tournament and finished with an overall record of 22-8 and a league mark of 12-4. The Lions were given an eight seed in the Atlantic Region of their first-ever 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Tournament appearance.

2022-23 All-CIAA Women’s Basketball Preseason Team

Backcourt

Shaniya Jones, Johnson C. Smith*

Amaya Tucker, Winston-Salem State*

Ny Langley, Virginia Union

Andresia Alexander, Livingstone

Taniah Johnson, Virginia Union

Frontcourt

Aniylah Bryant, Fayetteville State*

Rasheka Simmons, Fayetteville State*

Sireann Pitts, Elizabeth City State*+

Katerra Myers, Bowie State*

Destiny Coleman, Claflin

Breanna Price, Claflin

Le’Zarea Bowens, Johnson C. Smith

* – Returning 2021-22 All-CIAA Selection
+ – Returning 2021-22 Women’s Defensive Player of the Year

2022-23 CIAA Women’s Basketball Predicted Order of Finish

1. Lincoln (PA) University (7)
2. Elizabeth City State University (3)
3. Johnson C. Smith University (2)
4. Bowie State University
5. Fayetteville State University
6. Winston-Salem State University
7. Virginia Union University
t-8. Claflin University
t-8. Livingstone College
10. Virginia State University
11. Shaw University
12. Saint Augustine’s University

First place votes in parenthesis

Northern Division

1. Lincoln
2. Elizabeth City State
3. Bowie State
4. Virginia Union
5. Virginia State
6. Shaw

Southern Division

1. Johnson C. Smith
2. Fayetteville State
3. Winston-Salem State
t-4. Claflin
t-4. Livingstone
6. St. Augustine’s

The post CIAA basketball: Lincoln women favored to repeat appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

All in the Family: Beau Maye Joins Carolina Basketball Team

Another member of the Maye family is going to wear a North Carolina uniform. Beau Maye will be a walk-on for the 2022-23 UNC Basketball team, Inside Carolina has confirmed. Beau is the tallest of Mark and Aimee Maye's four sons, standing 6-foot-9. He's now the third of the Maye brothers to be a Tar Heel athlete, and the fourth to play college sports. His father, Mark, played for Carolina football from 1983-88. His oldest brother, Luke, earned First Team All-ACC and Third-Team All America honors playing for Carolina Basketball from 2015-18, hitting one of the biggest shots in program history en route to the 2017 national championship. His youngest brother, Drake, is the redshirt-freshman starting quarterback for the football team and the highest-rated quarterback in the ACC through the football season's first four weeks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Football Roundup: Week Four Highlights

NC A&T running back Bhayshul Tuten posted his third straight 100-yard game Saturday against SC State, this time as the Aggies got their first win. Check out all the scores, top performances, standings and more from Week Four in the Roundup. The post HBCU Football Roundup: Week Four Highlights appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Photos: UNC Basketball Team at Kenan Stadium

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina Basketball is always in attendance for UNC Football home games, and that presence was never more apparent than on Saturday. After a morning team workout and a pregame tailgate at Kenan Stadium, the 2022-23 Tar Heel squad was recognized on the field for its accomplishments last season. Inside Carolina's Jim Hawkins was there to capture their experience ...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Weather forecast forces games to be rescheduled

Due to the possibility of inclement weather associated with Hurricane Ian on Friday evening, area high school football games this week have been rescheduled. Lake Norman’s varsity team visits West Cabarrus on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The junior varsity team will host West Cabarrus at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Mooresville’s...
STATESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ciaa#Virginia Union University#Bowie State University#Virginia State University#All Ciaa Preseason Men#Lions#Northern Division
Mount Airy News

Mount Airy homecoming court named

The 2022 Homecoming Court at Mount Airy High School — as voted on by their peers — will be presented during halftime of Friday night’s football game along with the representatives for each senior member of the Granite Bears Football team. The 2022 Homecoming Queen is voted...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Statesville Record & Landmark

ROUNDUP: Chase, North Iredell dominate against Statesville

OLIN—Garrett Chase erupted for four goals Monday as North Iredell breezed to a 6-2 win over Statesville. The Raiders (6-7, 2-4) scored three goals in each half. Luis Perez and Noah Wittenmyer each scored one goal and assisted another one. William Bush, Isaac Estrada, Reed Hassler and Luis Lopez...
STATESVILLE, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

Fayetteville-area high school football games moved due to Hurricane Ian

Cumberland County Schools will move all of its Week 7 high school football games in an effort to avoid any effects from Hurricane Ian.  Cumberland County director of student activities David Culbreth on Monday afternoon announced the changes for the county’s 10 public schools. Six of the seven games will be played Thursday and Terry Sanford will host Pine Forest on Monday, Oct. 3. ...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy