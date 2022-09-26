ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Belichick: No update on status of QB Mac Jones

By Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Monday that he didn’t have an update on the status of quarterback Mac Jones, who was injured on the final play of Sunday’s loss.

Multiple outlets reported that Jones suffered a high ankle sprain and that he would undergo an MRI on Monday. Initial X-rays came back negative.

“Just quickly on Mac, really no update on him. We’ll go through the process and see where things are this morning, but nothing definitive at this point,” Belichick told reporters Monday.

He added that he would not “speculate wildly” about the status of Jones ahead of Week 4.

After tossing an interception on the final play of the Pats’ 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Jones was brought to the ground by Calais Campbell and his ankle got caught under Campbell’s leg. Jones hopped off the field on one foot and was seen grimacing in pain on the sideline.

Boston Sports Journal reported that Jones had to be carried into the locker room and was screaming in pain in the tunnel.

Jones completed 22 of 32 passes for 321 yards and three interceptions against the Ravens. He also rushed for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Brian Hoyer is the Patriots’ backup quarterback. New England (1-2) plays at Green Bay (2-1) on Sunday.

–Field Level Media

