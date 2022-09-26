ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters set for Dallas debut Monday night

By Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

Jason Peters was informed he will be active and could even start the first game of his 18th NFL season when the Dallas Cowboys face the New York Giants on “Monday Night Football.”

It would be career game No. 229 for Peters, but where Dallas might plug him in was unclear.

Peters practiced last week at guard and tackle, his customary position in 15 starts with the Chicago Bears last year and as a standout for the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills before that. But franchise owner Jerry Jones said last week Peters was “not ready” to play in Week 3.

Plans apparently changed, and multiple outlets reported Peters was expected to be active for the 1-1 Cowboys.

The 40-year-old Peters signed with the Cowboys when the team learned of the severity of left tackle Tyron Smith’s knee injury prior to Week 1. A few days after the Sept. 11 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Peters visited Dallas and was signed to a one-year deal.

–Field Level Media

