Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly anticipated new restaurant opening in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersBirmingham, AL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hayden and Trussville Girls Win Miss Iron City's Outstanding Teen CompetitionP3 StrategiesTrussville, AL
Little London Kitchen in Birmingham, AL Closes its Brick-and-Mortar Location Permanently After Staffing IssuesZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
thecutoffnews.com
Bessemer Police Chief Michael Roper Set To Retire At End Of September 2022
Bessemer Police Chief Michael Roper is set to retire at the end of September 2022. August 2022 marked 32 years of service in the Bessemer Police Department for Roper. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama, and grew up in Roosevelt City and Bessemer. He graduated from Wenonah High School in 1977. Before joining the Bessemer Police Department, Roper drove tractor trailers for Big B Drugs and a local Bessemer furniture store. Chief Roper started his career with the Bessemer Police Department in August 1990 as a night shift patrol officer. In 1992 he moved to what was then called Vice/Narcotics with only three other investigators. Roper moved up through the ranks with the Bessemer Police Department over the years, becoming a Sergeant in 1996, Lieutenant in 2000, Captain in 2009, and the First Deputy Chief in the Bessemer Police Department’s history in February of 2012. On October 4, 2017, Roper had worked his way to the top position in the Bessemer Police Department as he was sworn in as Chief of the Bessemer Police Department.
Trussville PD arrests one person following police chase
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Police Department (TPD) arrested one person following a police chase on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at approximately 10 p.m. According to the TPD, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. However, the vehicle driven by Dillon Cole failed to stop, and officers pursued the vehicle onto I-59 […]
wbrc.com
Suspect caught after Chilton County K-9 handler injured during search
JEMISON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jemison Police Department tell us that Christian Martinez, age 30, has been taken into custody. He was apprehended around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning in the area around the 219 exit. The Chilton County Sheriff’s Dept., Clanton PD, Thorsby PD and ALEA all participated in the...
Wanted Jemison man found, arrested
JEMISON, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (9/28): The Jemison Police Department has announced that the search for a wanted man has ended. Christin Martinez is now in custody after a multi-hour search over the past two days. — ORIGINAL (9/27): The Jemison Police Department, assisted by the Sheriff’s Department, Clanton Police, Thorsby Police and Alabama Law […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 pedestrians killed in hit-and-runs now identified
Two pedestrians were killed in hit-and-runs in Jefferson County late last week, and their names have now been released. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victims as Teddy Eugene Self, 55, of Bessemer, and Brian Allen Wyatt, 41, of Birmingham. Self was killed about 2:15 p.m....
3 Birmingham men arrested, charged with multiple car burglaries
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover Police have arrested three Birmingham men in connection to multiple car burglaries that occurred Sunday. According to HPD, officers received multiple calls involving several suspects breaking into vehicles in the Bluff Park community. When officers arrived, they spotted a vehicle matching the description that the callers had provided. During the […]
WTOK-TV
Woman, child die in Tuscaloosa crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - A crash that involved several cars Monday claimed the lives of two people. Laquavia R. Thomas, 33, of Tuscaloosa, died injured when the car she was driving was hit by a Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Robert A. Daniels, 41, of Brandon, Miss. After the initial collision,...
Jefferson County man with lengthy arrest record in Alabama charged with double homicide in Florida
An Alabama man with a lengthy history of property crime arrests has been charged in a double homicide in Florida. Roger Myles Gilbert, a 35, is charged with second-degree murder in the slayings of David Mikell and Shane Clements. The victims were fatally shot on Pennsylvania Avenue in Lake County, FL.’s Altoona community on Aug. 25.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man killed in Birmingham motorcycle crash identified
A Birmingham man killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend was identified Monday morning.
Birmingham nurse’s body photographed at funeral home after fatal overdose, widower’s lawsuit claims
The widower of a Birmingham nurse who authorities say died of a drug overdose two years ago has filed a lawsuit claiming a Gardendale funeral home allowed photos taken of the woman’s body. The photos have been part of a years-long smear campaign accusing the husband of murder, the...
Woman, 3-year-old killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-59 in Tuscaloosa County
A Tuscaloosa woman and a 3-year-old child were killed in a Monday-afternoon multi-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County. Alabama State Troopers identified the adult victim as Laquavia R. Thomas. Troopers don’t release the names of juvenile victims. The wreck happened at 4:11 p.m. on Interstate 59, about three miles south...
24-year-old Tuscaloosa County man gets 20 years in federal prison for being a felon with a gun
A Tuscaloosa County man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Chief U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler delivered the 240-month sentence for 24-year-old Dedrick Dawon McDowell on Tuesday, according to a joint announcement Wednesday by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and ATF Acting Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Death penalty sought for 70-year-old suspect in deadly shootings at Vestavia Hills church
The state will seek the death penalty for a 70-year-old man accused in the shooting deaths of three people at an Alabama church potluck supper. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr announced the state’s intentions in court Monday morning. Carr’s statement’s came during Robert Findlay Smith’s arraignment on indictments...
23-year-old shot by Birmingham police identified; investigation ongoing by state agents
A man shot by Birmingham police Saturday afternoon has now been identified. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation on Monday identified the wounded suspect as Dontrell Lerrell Moore. He is 23. Two West Precinct officers were dispatched at 12:45 p.m. Saturday on a report of a...
Tuscaloosa Toddler, Woman Killed in Monday Afternoon Interstate Wreck
A toddler and a 33-year-old woman were killed in a wreck on Interstate 20/59 that snarled traffic near Tuscaloosa for hours on end Monday afternoon. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers, said the collision took place around 4:15 p.m. near Exit 68 in Tuscaloosa County.
wvtm13.com
Northport man sentenced to prison for firearm possession
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal judge sentenced a Northport man to 20 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Dedrick McDowell, 24, to 240 months in prison. “We are grateful for the work of the Tuscaloosa and Northport Police...
1 killed, 1 wounded after gunfire erupts in Talladega County; reward offered for tips
One man was killed and another was wounded in a hail of gunfire Sunday night in Talladega County, authorities said. A reward starting at $1,000 was offered for information leading to the identity or arrest of the suspect responsible for killing 22-year-old Sylacauga resident Dontez Lamar Garrett, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
1 dead, 1 injured in Sylacauga shooting
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Sylacauga Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night and left one man dead. According to SPD, officers arrived to the 100 block of Seminole Avenue on calls of a person shot around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Dontez Garrett, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced […]
wvtm13.com
Man found shot to death at Tuscaloosa apartment complex
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa police are investigating a Saturday night homicide at the River Road Apartments. Police were called around 11 p.m. to the 400 block of 8th Avenue Northeast on a report that a person had been shot. When they arrived at the apartment complex they found a...
41-year-old man fatally injured after struck by vehicle at McDonalds in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 41-year-old man was fatally injured after he was struck by a vehicle at McDonald’s in Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 23, at approximately 4:56 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Brian Allen Wyatt, of Birmingham, was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in a McDonald’s […]
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0