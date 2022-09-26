Here's How Expensive It Is To Make Just One Episode Of These 21 Popular TV Shows

Related
33 TV Shows That People Once Loved, But Eventually Had To Break Up With
" Lucifer should have ended with Season 4. The season was ridiculously good; there was so much character growth and each episode advanced the storyline — it was awesome and ended on such a powerful note for Lucifer and Chloe. But then for the next two seasons, the writers did NOTHING with that."
Netflix's "Dahmer" Is Getting Criticized By People, Including The Family Of One Of His Victims, And Here's Why
The family of one of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims is calling out the new Ryan Murphy–produced Netflix series for "making money off of this tragedy."
Tell Us Which TV Plotlines Felt Like The Writers Forgot What Show They Were Working On
The last five seasons of Riverdale are typing...
15 Reality Shows From 10-20 Years Ago That Would Never — And I Mean NEVER — Air Today
"The 'therapy' sessions were a joke and were just for show while these poor women with low self esteem were preyed upon for entertainment. Just out of a safety and medical perspective…wow."
RELATED PEOPLE
31 TV Scenes That Are Absolutely Heartbreaking, But Don't Involve A Character Dying
The moment on Grey's Anatomy when all the female doctors lined the hallway for a patient still gives me chills.
Here's How Different 10 People From "Hocus Pocus" Look 29 Years Later In 2022, Like Everyone Is Over 40
The new Hocus Pocus is finally here, so let's see what lil' Max Dennison is up to today. Spoiler: He's 46 now.
Evan Peters Discussed How Playing Jeffrey Dahmer Was One Of The "Hardest" Things He's Had To Do In His Life
Netflix's new series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer is being described by viewers as harrowing, and Evan Peters talked about how he was "very scared" to take on the role.
Kerry Washington and Sean Patrick Thomas Hyped Each Other Up On Twitter And It Was So Wholesome
The reunion we never knew we needed came at us in the best way with Hulu's new series, Reasonable Doubt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
91 Painfully Corny Jokes That Are So Bad They're Actually Good
They're so bad, but also so, so good.
16 Live-Action Disney Movie Details And Easter Eggs That Are Just So Darn Clever
In Enchanted (2007), Robert works for a law firm named Churchill, Harline, and Smith. The firm was named after composers Frank Churchill, Leigh Harline, and Paul J. Smith, who worked on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937).
27 Movie Monologues That Are So Expertly Acted, They May Just Be The Best Of All Time
"Denzel Washington giving the 'Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow' monologue in Macbeth (2021) somehow made 500-year-old material feel fresh."
Fed-Up Parents Are Venting About What They Secretly Can't Stand Doing With Their Kids, And I'm Honestly Feeling Secondhand Catharsis
"Every time I have clapped at an elementary school musical has been a lie."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I Ranked Each MCU TV Series On Disney+ So Far From Best To Worst
WandaVision and Daredevil are the elite shows of the MCU.
The Name Of The Towing Company Jen Uses, Plus 10 More Details And Easter Eggs From "She-Hulk" Episode 7
All I know is that the deep cut Marvel comics characters in this week's She-Hulk were perfect and Jen Walters deserves the world.
16 Screenshots Of People Who Borrowed Someone's Login Info, Then Got Way Too Comfortable On Their Account
Be careful who you lend passwords to.
Fans Are Reacting To The Two Big "House Of The Dragon" Deaths This Week
"I’ll never get attached to any characters EVER again."
These Are The Absolute Best Meet Cutes In Rom-Coms
The meet cute is a staple of the rom-com. Here are the absolute cutest of meets from the genre.
New live streams offer Eyewitness News, ABC News special events, local stories and shows
Watch live news, stories and events from Eyewitness News, ABC News and ABC Localish Network.
People Who Married Rich: Tell Us What Shocked You About Your New Family
This is a call to all the Tom Wambsganses out there.
From The Set Of “Do Revenge”: How Maya Hawke's Blonde Wig Was Created, How Camila Mendes' Hair Stayed Sleek In The Miami Heat, And More On-Set Secrets
Because Maya Hawke was filming 'Stranger Things' at the same time, her character's hair and makeup had a very different approach.
BuzzFeed
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0