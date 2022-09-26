ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

What's The Pettiest Thing You've Done To One Of Your Relatives, And Do You Regret It?

By Hannah Dobrogosz
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GlUse_0iAg7rcE00

No family is perfect. Even if you have overwhelmingly positive relationships with your family members, you're not exempt from the occasional display of pettiness. No one is!! And, if you happen to have rather fraught relationships with certain relatives, you've probably had your fair share of petty moments.

ABC / Via media.giphy.com

Perhaps you've always had a tense relationship with your sister. She consistently picks on you and puts you down, and she's never shown you respect. When you found out she liked a guy, you immediately went and asked him out. He said yes, and you had a really lovely first date. Your sister was furious and begged you to ghost him, but you actually started to develop feelings for him. You continued to date him, and you had no regrets because he showed you compassion and respect, something your sister wasn't capable of.

ABC / Via media.giphy.com

Or, maybe you had a fight with your mom that left you really upset and frustrated. You blocked her on Facebook and dodged her texts and calls for a week. Then, you heard from your brother that she was absolutely panicked and hysterical, thinking something bad had happened to you. You immediately felt horrible and gave her a call. To this day, you still feel bad about how you reacted.

NBC / Via media.giphy.com

Or, perhaps you have one difficult uncle who always turns family holidays into political debates. You've always tried to behave and hold your tongue for the sake of your grandma, but this year, he went too far. You decided to make a fake Craigslist ad with your uncle's phone number, and you specified in the ad that he was hoping to sell a bunch of "lightly used" underwear. His phone kept ringing and dinging throughout dinner, and you had to pinch yourself to keep from laughing.

NBC / Via media.giphy.com

What's the pettiest thing you've ever done to a family member? Is it something you regret, or do you stand by your decision? Tell us your story in the comments below, or submit anonymously using this form for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post!

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Via Media#Giphy#Your Decision#Abc
Distractify

A “Ghost Voice” Was Heard During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral and Viewers Are Convinced It’s Diana

People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Distractify

The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer

If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'

Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
UTAH STATE
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted

When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

Sheryl Underwood Opens Up to PEOPLE About Her 90-Lb. Weight Loss: 'I Feel Amazing'

The host of The Talk showcases her new figure and talks about the lifestyle changes she made to feel healthier: "I really wanted to get ahead of it" New Season, New Outlook Viewers of The Talk may be noticing something different about host Sheryl Underwood. Over the past several months, the 58-year-old has been making lifestyle changes, losing 90 lbs. through cleaner eating and Wegovy, a weekly injectible that helps suppress her appetite.  "I feel amazing when I look at the lab work: normal,...
WEIGHT LOSS
Cinemablend

Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating

From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy