Congresswoman Liz Cheney has hinted publicly that she could run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, but now says that she may not be in the GOP past that point at all.The Wyoming Republican told an interviewer at the Texas Tribune festival over the weekend that she would not be likely to remain in the Republican Party should its voters once again select Donald Trump as its standard-bearer in 2024.Ms Cheney has become notable over the past year for her resistance to Mr Trump in the wake of his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the subsequent...

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO