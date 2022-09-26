Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, urged lawmakers to overturn Trump election loss in Wisconsin, report says
Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, emailed Wisconsin legislators in November 2020 and asked them to effectively reverse then-President Donald Trump's election loss to Joe Biden in that state. It was already known that the conservative activist Ginni Thomas had contacted legislators in Arizona with...
Ad in Pennsylvania governor's race shows Republican in Confederate uniform
PHILADELPHIA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Pennsylvania Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro on Wednesday plans to debut a new online ad aimed at Black voters that features his Republican rival posing in a Confederate military uniform, the campaign told Reuters.
203 Republicans try to vote down bill to make it harder to overthrow election
All but 11 Republicans voted down a measure in the House of Representatives to reform the Electoral Count Act to make sure that the presidential election results cannot be overthrown. Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming co-sponsored the legislation with Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren. Both members sit on the House select committee to investigate riot at the US Capitol on January 6.The Electoral Count Act of 1887 came into focus on 6 January of last year after former president Donald Trump pressured then-vice president Mike Pence to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Mr Pence then...
Just 9 House Republicans broke ranks to vote for a bill from Liz Cheney and House Democrats that aims to prevent another January 6. All of them are retiring.
"It's always been this way. So why change it?" Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Insider of her vote against a bill to reform the Electoral Count Act.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five things Republicans would do in a House majority
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The sprint to Election Day is fully underway, but House Republicans are looking past November and eyeing what they’ll do in the likely event of winning a majority in the upper chamber. They’ve hinted at parts of their agenda for months, but this week Minority...
Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'
Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
Mike Pence Says Stripping Women of Rights More Important Than Midterm Gains
Former Vice President Mike Pence says he believes implementing a national abortion ban and continuing the conservative fight to restrict bodily autonomy for women “is profoundly more important than any short-term politics.” The comments came in an interview with RealClearPolitics, during which Pence urged his fellow Republicans not to “shrink from the fight” after some GOP legislators distanced themselves from an effort by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to implement a national abortion ban. Some Republicans are wary that a push for a federal ban could galvenize pro-choice voters in the Novemeber midterms and cost them highly coveted legislative seats. When...
Liz Cheney: GOP House member referred to Trump as 'the orange Jesus' on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON – Rep. Liz Cheney said Monday that a fellow House member called former President Donald Trump "the orange Jesus" on Jan. 6, 2021, as Republicans gathered objections to 2020 election results. Cheney also criticized Republicans who have been defending Trump after the FBI seized classified documents from his...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kevin McCarthy and the Republicans are looking to counter recent Democratic wins by proposing an agenda for next year that harkens back to the Trump era
House GOP leaders are hoping the midterm agenda scheduled for release September 19 will be the vibe shift they need to cruise to victory in November.
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Senate majority leader in comments reported by Punchbowl described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as being "in trouble" ahead of the vote.
MSNBC
Why the Jan. 6 committee wants to chat with Wisconsin’s Robin Vos
Perhaps no state House speaker in the nation has generated more national headlines than Robin Vos, the Republican head of the Wisconsin Assembly. It was Vos, for example, who recently fired Michael Gableman — the same former state Supreme Court justice whom Vos had hired 14 months earlier — after Gableman’s ridiculous “audit” of the 2020 election proved too bonkers to defend.
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Business Insider
Mary Peltola — who defeated Sarah Palin in a special election — is sworn in as the first Alaska Native in the House of Representatives: 'It has taken 233 years for the US Congress to be fully represented'
Rep. Kaiali'i Kahele and Rep. Sharice Davids welcomed Mary Peltola to Congress in a tweet."It has taken 233 years for the US Congress to be fully represented," said Kahele. It was a historic day as Rep. Kaiali'i Kahele and Rep. Sharice Davids welcomed Mary Peltola to the US House of Representatives.
U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob of […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Daily Montanan.
U.S. Capitol riot panel withdraws subpoena issued to RNC, Salesforce -Washington Post
WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has withdrawn the subpoena it issued to the Republican National Committee (RNC) and email vendor Salesforce Inc (CRM.N) , the Washington Post reported on Friday.
In close Wisconsin governor's race, Tim Michels stays to the right. It may help him.
On key issues like abortion and election denialism, Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for governor of Wisconsin, is not moving toward the political middle down the homestretch to Election Day. It may end up helping him. Traditionally, candidates have staked out positions in primary campaigns to appeal to the voters...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Liz Cheney says she won’t be a Republican if Trump is 2024 GOP presidential nominee
Congresswoman Liz Cheney has hinted publicly that she could run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, but now says that she may not be in the GOP past that point at all.The Wyoming Republican told an interviewer at the Texas Tribune festival over the weekend that she would not be likely to remain in the Republican Party should its voters once again select Donald Trump as its standard-bearer in 2024.Ms Cheney has become notable over the past year for her resistance to Mr Trump in the wake of his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the subsequent...
Newt Gingrich, who 'broke' Congress, returns to raise support for Kevin McCarthy's midterm strategy on Capitol Hill but dodges questions about testifying in the January 6 probe
Newt Gingrich whose legacy remains that he destroyed Congress and American politics, has been asked to testify before the committee investigating the Capitol siege. He was an advisor to Trump's 2020 campaign.
U.S. Capitol attack probe committee postpone Wednesday hearing.
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Leaders of the U.S. congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol said the panel had postponed a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, citing the threat to the state of Florida by a major hurricane.
Comments / 0